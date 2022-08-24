Effective: 2022-08-27 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-27 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Chaves; De Baca FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast New Mexico, including the following counties, in east central New Mexico, De Baca. In southeast New Mexico, Chaves. * WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 519 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mesa. - This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 138 and 159. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CHAVES COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO