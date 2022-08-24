ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letting Social Security dry up would be 'political suicide,' says retirement expert—but young people still shouldn't count on it

By Ryan Ermey
CNBC
 3 days ago
Comments

Stew Beans
3d ago

History will repeat itself after this country is easily taken over, because the young don't know the "signs" that it's happening, and before they know it they will be enslaved. Then a "Revolutionary War", "Civil War", etc., etc...

Reply(1)
17
cat m
3d ago

our government needs to give back what they have taken. perhaps they should give up their retirement funds

Reply
12
Shirley Lake
3d ago

Biden forgiving student debt adding billions to the deficit and increasing inflation.

Reply(5)
28
