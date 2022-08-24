Grab a subscription to this app that summarizes the world’s best books

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The world’s best business leaders read. A lot. Bill Gates claims to read as many as 50 books a year, saying that reading is “one of the chief ways that I learn” and has been since he was young. Former President Barack Obama says that books helped him survive his back-to-back terms in the White House, sharing that poring through books allowed him to “slow down and get perspective” when things started to feel overwhelming. Elon Musk may be spending much of his time on Twitter these days, but he once said that he was “raised by books.”

A paperback may not be your fast-track ticket to being a billionaire or getting voted to power, but it can give you the knowledge to get there. But if you can’t quite squeeze some time for reading into your busy schedule, you can still consume the best books with the help of Mentorist . In our Back to Education event, you can grab a lifetime subscription for 90 percent off.

Unlike other summary apps that only dole out quick bullet points on the key takeaways of books, Mentorist takes a step further by presenting you with actionable steps to apply the knowledge where you need it most. On top of comprehensive summaries, it offers compiled action lists for active learning, helping you address your pain points. From overcoming business challenges by asking yourself the right questions to enhancing your focus with powerful mindfulness exercises, Mentorist will take you where you need to be .

The app, which has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on the App Store, helps you incorporate the strategies, ideas, habits, and routines from the world’s most brilliant minds and top performers into your daily life. No longer will you have to read an entire book to distill its value — Mentorist does it on your behalf. It covers a wide variety of subjects, including business, psychology, mental health, economics, health and fitness, and more. You’ll get to explore over 200 bestsellers spanning 11 genres, curate a list of your favorite books, set reminders to complete your actions, collect points for completing activities, and so much more.

“Excellent app. Nice and clever idea. Never thought I could read only the essentials of some of the best books on the market. Let’s hope they’ll continue to add only quality books to the list,” says verified purchaser Paul S.

Normally retailing for $490, you can grab a lifetime subscription to Mentorist for only $49 (the best on-web pricing yet!) during our Back to Education sale that runs until 8/24. Part of your purchase will be donated to a school or charity, and you’ll get to vote on where your donation goes.

