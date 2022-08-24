Tyrese Maxey attends Phillies game, joins TV broadcast: 'Philadelphia is home'

Tyrese Maxey is turning 22 in November, but he's already one of the most beloved athletes in Philadelphia.

The third-year Sixers guard stopped by Citizens Bank Park to catch the playoff-hopeful Phils host the Reds on Tuesday night and joined Tom McCarthy, John Kruk, and 94WIP's Ruben Amaro Jr. on the NBC Sports Philadelphia TV broadcast.

“The fanbase in Philadelphia is amazing," Maxey said on the broadcast, via Sixerswire.USAToday.com . "It’s second to none. Just the hard-working people that are always at the Wells Fargo Center, work extremely hard to get there. It just makes me feel real comfortable and feel like it’s (Philadelphia) home.”

Maxey, after an incredible second season last year, has popped up in trade rumors when the Sixers were mentioned as a possible suitor for Kevin Durant. Most fans, amazingly, wanted to keep Maxey over the 33-year-old future Hall Of Famer, and one Maxey fan was even in tears just hearing the rumor.

Amaro even brought up the trade rumors on the broadcast.

Sixers fans can breathe a semi-sigh of relief now, as the Brooklyn Nets announced they are keeping Kevin Durant on Tuesday morning , for whatever that is worth.

As for the Phillies game itself, it turned into quite the evening, as the Phils walked it off on a pinch hit single by Nick Maton.

At 68-55, the Phils are currently 1.0 game ahead of the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wildcard spot with 39 games to go.

While attendance numbers have been somewhat disappointing so far this season ( Phillies are middle of the pack ), maybe Maxey's appearance will jump start some August and September sellouts as the Phillies look to play in their first postseason since 2011.

