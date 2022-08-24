ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Drinks That Can Help Prevent Dark Circles And Puffiness, According To Experts

This post has been updated since its initial 03/14/22 publish date to include more expert tips and insight. Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when it feels like not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, experts say, and this can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness.
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
Kate Middleton Rocked The Nautical Look With This Summer Outfit Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Ready, set, sail! Kate Middleton served nautical looks during her appearance in the town of Plymouth. The Duchess of Cambridge showed her support for the 1851 Trust, a charity that inspires children in sports, education, and technology through the sailing and marine industry.
Couple who transformed school bus into a tiny colorful home and lived in it while traveling the world for years have now put the tiny home for sale for $75,000

A couple who purchased a 25-foot-long bus and spent two and a half years transforming it into their tiny dream home on wheels have decided to sell it for nearly $80,000. Joe and Holly Whiting, from Connecticut, purchased the school bus in 2018 for just $14,000, after nearly three years and $65,000 in renovations, the couple finally built their perfect home on wheels, which includes solar panels and plenty of storage space.
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

