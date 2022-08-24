Read full article on original website
CNBC
Cramer says there's a bull market in these 4 industries. Here are his favorite stocks in them
"I think we've got just a plethora of bull markets," including agriculture and auto parts, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday. "Another Fed-mandated meltdown could create some tremendous opportunities, but only if you know where to look," the "Mad Money" host added. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday he sees a bull...
CNBC
Thursday, August 25, 2022: Cramer says it's time to buy these two stocks
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down the action they are seeing in the market after a revision shows U.S. GDP declined less than previously thought in the second quarter. They also share insight into the newest stock added to the portfolio, and why it is not too late to buy.
CNBC
Call to Action: Stretching into Lululemon ahead of earnings
Laying out the trade on LULU. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
Fund manager names 2 stocks to navigate 'higher for longer' inflation
As the market looks to Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, it is clear that inflation is back on the minds of investors once again. "We believe inflation will stay higher for longer and rates will be higher than expected.. inflation won't be easily tamed," fund manager Jordan Cvetanovski said. He names 2 stocks he likes to navigate the persistent inflation.
CNBC
A 'housing recession' won't bring home prices down, economist says: Here's why
Despite talk of a "housing recession," don't hold your breath waiting for home prices to suddenly decline any time soon. In fact, prices are expected to grow through 2023, according to several housing forecasts. The market does seem to be cooling, however. With higher mortgage costs, U.S. home sales are...
CNBC
Bitcoin has crashed 68% from its peak — but one bull says the latest crypto winter is a 'warm winter'
Digital currency prices have crashed massively since their peak in November sparking a new "crypto winter" — a period of prolonged depressed prices. But Edith Yeung, a general partner at Race Capital, said it will be a "warm winter" because it will push out people from the industry who were there for short-term gain.
CNBC
Dollar Tree's stock tumbles as rival Dollar General's bet on food and groceries pays off
All dollar stores are not created equal. Look at what's happening between Dollar General and Dollar Tree if you want proof. Both dollar stores beat earnings forecasts, but what's important lies within the retailers' outlooks. Dollar General raised its same-store sales guidance for the fiscal year and it's now above...
CNBC
Oil prices rise on signals OPEC might cut output
Oil prices ended higher on Friday, boosted by signals from Saudi Arabia that OPEC could cut output, but trading was volatile as investors digested and ultimately shrugged off warnings from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve about economic pain ahead. Brent crude futures rose $1.65 to settle at $100.99...
CNBC
Randi Zuckerberg says she's a 'big proponent of the real world' when it comes to parenting
Randi Zuckerberg says she's a "big proponent of the real world" — especially when it comes to protecting children from technology. Speaking at the Credit Suisse Global Supertrends Conference in Singapore earlier this month, Randi Zuckerberg, who is founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, discussed worries among many that the metaverse will take children further away from reality.
CNBC
28-year-old ex-stock trader set to make $1 million this year: Here are 3 money rules I live by
In 2017, Lauren Simmons earned just $12,000 a year as a full-time trader at the New York Stock Exchange. She's come a long way since then. Now 28, Simmons is an author, producer, podcast and TV host, angel investor and board member of several financial companies. She made $650,000 in 2021 and is on track to bring in $1 million this year.
CNBC
Amazon bought Whole Foods five years ago for $13.7 billion. Here's what's changed at the high-end grocer
Five years ago, Amazon closed its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods, by far the biggest acquisition ever for the e-commerce and cloud computing giant. Since then, Amazon has made a lot of changes to the specialty grocer, from lowering prices to embedding checkout technology in its 500-plus U.S. stores.
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full interview with Goldman Sachs Asset Management CIO Ashish Shah
Ashish Shah, Goldman Sachs Asset Management public investing CIO, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss markets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the central bank's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Shah also explains why investors should not be afraid to invest in the market, even amid potential downturns. "Make sure you're buying when there's fear in the market," Shah tells CNBC.
CNBC
Are tech valuations vulnerable? Here are the names to watch
CNBC's Bob Pisani makes sense of tech valuations. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
CNBC
Booking a trip? A study compared rates on Expedia versus booking directly with a hotel
Travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip compared rates for 950 hotels in 19 global cities to examine which platforms with the lowest hotel prices. CNBC's Monica Pitrelli reports.
CNBC
Nobel Prize-winning economist says he doesn't see anything that resembles a recession in the U.S.
Nobel Prize-winning economist Richard Thaler said the U.S. economy was showing more signs of strength than weakness. The author of "Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, and Happiness" also said those declaring inflation permanent might be speaking too soon. Thaler is known for his work on behavioral economics. Nobel Prize-winning...
CNBC
Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel says the Fed needs to hike rates only by another 100 basis points
"I think we only need 100 basis points more," Wharton business school professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia." "The market thinks it's going to be a little more — 125, 130 basis points more. My feeling is we won't need that much because of what I see as a slowdown."
CNBC
How bitcoin's mining activity could point to a bottom for the cryptocurrency
A capitulation and shakeout of bitcoin miners is often associated with the late stages of a bitcoin cycle. Analysts say that the market is now in that period, which could signal a bottom for bitcoin is close. CNBC's Arjun Kharpal runs through the technical analysis.
CNBC
It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise
The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
CNBC
Why Americans are drowning in debt
$16.15 trillion: that's how much debt American households owed at the end of second quarter of 2022, a staggering 42% increase from $11.39 trillion just 10 years ago. And with inflation at a 40-year high, debt in America will likely grow. Forty-three percent of Americans are expected to add even more debt within the next six months, according to one report. So why are so many Americans in debt today and what potential impact will that have on the health of the U.S. economy?
CNBC
FedEx files lawsuit against its largest contractor over holiday peak shipping
A Black Friday battle is intensifying between FedEx and a key contractor issuing a holiday-peak ultimatum. CNBC's Frank Holland joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
