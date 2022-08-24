ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Fund manager names 2 stocks to navigate 'higher for longer' inflation

As the market looks to Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday, it is clear that inflation is back on the minds of investors once again. "We believe inflation will stay higher for longer and rates will be higher than expected.. inflation won't be easily tamed," fund manager Jordan Cvetanovski said. He names 2 stocks he likes to navigate the persistent inflation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Mortgage#Europe#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Meta#Linus Realestate
CNBC

Oil prices rise on signals OPEC might cut output

Oil prices ended higher on Friday, boosted by signals from Saudi Arabia that OPEC could cut output, but trading was volatile as investors digested and ultimately shrugged off warnings from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve about economic pain ahead. Brent crude futures rose $1.65 to settle at $100.99...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
FTC
Country
China
CNBC

Randi Zuckerberg says she's a 'big proponent of the real world' when it comes to parenting

Randi Zuckerberg says she's a "big proponent of the real world" — especially when it comes to protecting children from technology. Speaking at the Credit Suisse Global Supertrends Conference in Singapore earlier this month, Randi Zuckerberg, who is founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, discussed worries among many that the metaverse will take children further away from reality.
RELATIONSHIPS
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Goldman Sachs Asset Management CIO Ashish Shah

Ashish Shah, Goldman Sachs Asset Management public investing CIO, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss markets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the central bank's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Shah also explains why investors should not be afraid to invest in the market, even amid potential downturns. "Make sure you're buying when there's fear in the market," Shah tells CNBC.
MARKETS
CNBC

It's not just changing jobs—boomeranging back to your old company could get you the biggest pay raise

The workers scoring the biggest raises and promotions aren't just changing jobs — they're going back to their exes. Between January and April 2022, the average boomerang employee scored a 28% pay raise when returning to an old employer, compared with their pay at the time of resignation, according to Visier data of 3 million employee records at 129 global companies. The typical boomerang worker made their return 13 months after leaving.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Why Americans are drowning in debt

$16.15 trillion: that's how much debt American households owed at the end of second quarter of 2022, a staggering 42% increase from $11.39 trillion just 10 years ago. And with inflation at a 40-year high, debt in America will likely grow. Forty-three percent of Americans are expected to add even more debt within the next six months, according to one report. So why are so many Americans in debt today and what potential impact will that have on the health of the U.S. economy?
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy