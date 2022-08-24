Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Britney Spears Working on Music Video for Elton John Duet “Hold Me Closer”
Britney Spears made her return to music on Friday, joining forces with Elton John for her first new song in six years. “Hold Me Closer,” a recreation of Elton’s 1992 hit “Tiny Dancer,” has already climbed to No. 1 on iTunes in the U.S., as well as several other countries. Less than 24 hours after its release, TMZ reports Britney is busy working on a music video for her and Elton’s collaborative single.
Complex
Bugzy Malone & Mist Crank Up The “Energy” On New Banger
The past couple of years have been non-stop for Bugzy Malone and Mist. The former has secured his place in Hollywood, thanks to a breakout appearance in Guy Ritchie’s film, The Gentleman, and the latter now has his own BBC motor show, so we haven’t had much new music from either camp lately. That all changes today, however, as they present the visuals for their new collaboration, “Energy”.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
RELATED PEOPLE
Leah Remini's Longtime Friendship With Jennifer Lopez 'Hit A Rough Patch' After Ben Affleck Reconciliation
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's years long friendship may have hit a bit of a snag. According to an insider, the King Of Queens star has not been the biggest supporter of the Selena actress' rekindled relationship with new husband, Ben Affleck. Article continues below advertisement. “Leah isn’t a fan...
Complex
JID Drops New Album ‘The Forever Story’ f/ Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, and More
Nearly four years after the release of his last full-length solo offering DiCaprio 2, JID returns with his third studio album The Forever Story. The 15-track project features the previously released singles “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and “Surround Surround” with 21 Savage, and is highlighted by guest appearances from Lil Wayne (“Just in Time”), Lil Durk (“Bruddanem”), EarthGang (“Can’t Punk Me”), Ari Lennox (“Can’t Make U Change”), Yasiin Bey (“Stars”), and more.
Complex
How Mo Amer Turned His Family’s Refugee Story Into Netflix’s Latest Must-See Show ‘Mo’
Mohammed “Mo” Amer was on a mission to tell a real American story with Mo—and he succeeded. Season 1 of the comedian’s new Netflix series hit the streaming service on Aug. 24, and that’s good news because this is the kind of show you’ll want to watch front to back in one sitting. The comedy-drama is loosely based on Amer’s real-life story of how his family fled his birth country of Kuwait during the Gulf War in the ’90s and emigrated to the United States to settle in Houston, Texas. The show follows their 22-year struggle as Palestinian refugees who are constantly living one step away from asylum on the path to U.S. citizenship. Amer co-created and stars on the show as Mo Najjar.
Complex
The Best New Music This Week: JID, Lil Tjay, DJ Khaled, and More
This is a big week for new music. DJ Khaled is back with his thirteenth studio album, God Did. The title track on the album is a powerhouse collaboration featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, and John Legend. It’s altogether amazing, but some are declaring Hov’s verse his best in years. JID also dropped a new album, entitled The Forever Story, which features the soulful, Ari Lennox-assisted single “Can’t Make You Change.” And Lil Tjay made a triumphant return to music after being shot multiple times this summer. His new single “Beat Da Odds” details the near-fatal incident as well as other obstacles the rapper overcame. This week’s lists also includes a handful of songs from Offset, Pi’erre Bourne, 03 Greedo, IDK, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
Quavo and Takeoff Share “Big Stunna” Song and Video f/ Birdman
The Bando Babies are back at it again. “Big Stunna”—appropriately featuring Birdman—is the latest song from Quavo and Takeoff, collectively known as Unc & Phew, a reference to their family ties. The two unveiled the moniker in May, along with their first track together, “Hotel Lobby.” They returned two months later with the Gucci Mane-assisted “Us vs. Them.”
Complex
Ezra Miller Met With Warner Bros. Executives to Apologize for Bringing Negative Attention to ‘The Flash’
Ezra Miller’s apology tour continued this week, as The Flash star met with Warner Bros. executives to apologize for their recent behavior, which includes public arrests and serious allegations of abuse, manipulation, and more. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Miller and their CAA agent Scott Metzger had a “very...
Complex
BNXN Drops ‘Bad Since ‘97’ EP f/ Wizkid, Olamide & Wande Coal
Rising Afrobeats star BNXN (fka Buju) has just released his new EP, Bad Since ‘97, featuring some of the biggest names in the genre, including Wizkid, Olamide, and more. The singer-songwriter built a name for himself primarily off of features, with his inimitable vocals and consistently catchy hooks earning him the title of “king of melodies and hooks” by fans. 2021 saw the artist, born Daniel Benson, feature on two major Afrobeats singles that year: “Mood” with Wizkid, and “Feeling” with Ladipoe.
Complex
Ginuwine Addresses Becoming a Meme After Video of His Dance Moves Go Viral
Ginuwine is getting roasted for his dance moves, after footage of the R&B legend dancing at one of his concerts made the rounds on social media. In a series of viral tweets, fans poked fun at Ginuwine, with one person comparing him to Family Guy’s hypersexual character Quagmire. In another tweet, Ginuwine was photoshopped dancing in line next to Michael Jackson in the King of Pop’s iconic “Thriller” music video.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Offset Recruits Moneybagg Yo for New Song and Video “Code”
After teaming up with Baby Keem for “5 4 3 2 1” just a week ago, Offset has continued down his solo path with “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo. The latest effort from Offset sees the rapper flaunting his talents over a hard-hitting instrumental. It’s the second solo single we’ve gotten from him this year, as his Migos bandmates Quavo and Takeoff continue to work together under their Unc & Phew moniker.
‘Succession’, ‘Stranger Things’ Among Winners At Ninth Annual LMGI Awards — Complete List
The Location Managers Guild International has announced the winners of its 9th annual LMGI Awards with HBO’s Succession, Netflix’s Stranger Things and HBO Max’s Station Eleven topping the television categories, and House of Gucci and No Time To Die receiving the Motion Picture honors. Hosted by Paul Scheer, the awards ceremony and reception took place tonight at the Los Angeles Center Studios before an audience of 400, including LMGI members, industry executives and press. The LMGI Awards spotlight international features, television and commercials in which the creative use of filming locations set the tone, enrich the character and enhance the narrative. Ridley Scott’s...
Complex
Red Bull Announces Rick Ross Concert With All-Black Orchestra
Rick Ross and Red Bull Symphonic have announced a special concert at the Atlanta Symphony Hall that will see the rapper perform with an all-Black orchestra. The concert marks the U.S. debut of Red Bull’s Symphonic series, with Rozay set to deliver some of his biggest hits with the backing of Orchestra Noir. Offering up a fresh take on his discography, the 50-person orchestra is led by conductor Jason Ikeem Rodgers. Alongside Ross’ performance, there will be an intermission from SAINTED and award-winning violinist Mapy. The show will take place on November 4.
Complex
French Montana Celebrates “Unforgettable” Diamond Status
French Montana has hit a historical career high with the RIAA-certified diamond status of his smash 2017 single “Unforgettable” featuring Swae Lee. Glasses were raised in honor of the African-born artist, at an intimate dinner attended by a small handful of Epic Records execs including the legendary Sylvia Rhone, Sal Slaiby, and A&R Rahsaan “Shake” Phelps. French also had plenty of family and friends there to help celebrate the monumental moment—including his brother Ayoub.
Complex
‘Power Book: II’ Actor Reveal 50 Cent Initially Cast T.I. to Play Method Man’s Character in Starz Drama
Over the past two years, defense attorney Davis MacLean (played by Method Man) has become a beloved character on 50 Cent’s hit series Power Book: II. But according to Gianni Paolo, who plays Brayden Weston on the Starz drama, another A-list rapper was originally cast in the Wu-Tang Clan rapper’s role.
Complex
TDE Signees Ray Vaughn and Isaiah Rashad Team Up for “Dawg House”
Long Beach native and Top Dawg Entertainment signee Ray Vaughn has teamed up with his labelmate Isaiah Rashad for his smooth new track, “Dawg House.”. The slick but brief track sees the two rappers flaunt their chemistry, perfectly completing the subdued production by Rory Behr. “Dawg House” follows the release of “Mannequin” back in June, which featured the young rapper getting more introspective before dipping into a higher register to match the switch from a more stripped-back beat to something more manic. Prior to that he also released “Picking Cherries,” and all three tracks have seen him go for a distinctive approach unlike the last.
Complex
Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album ‘God Did’ f/ Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, Lil Baby, SZA, Travis Scott, and More
After weeks of anticipation stoked by motivational speeches galore, DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did has finally arrived, laced with features from Jay-Z, Kanye West, Drake (twice), Lil Baby (also twice), SZA, Lil Wayne, Eminem, 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Gunna, City Girls, Kodak Black, Future, Jadakiss, Juice WRLD, Latto, Roddy Ricch, Buju Banton, Vory, and more, including production by Dr. Dre.
Complex
Charm La’Donna On Turning Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Big Steppers’ Into Movement
Charm La’Donna is one of the most accomplished choreographers in the game. In 2022 alone, La’Donna, who is the protégé of choreographer Fatima Robinson (Michael Jackson, Aaliyah), has led choreography for the tours of Kendrick Lamar, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Lil Baby and Chris Brown’s, to name a few.
Comments / 0