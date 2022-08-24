ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers respond: Start with garbage pick-up

I am heartsick with what is happening to our great city. Recent Oregonian articles on the challenges of garbage, rats, needles and homeless camping at the Chinese Garden (“The Chinese Garden and American Despair: Steve Duin column,” Aug. 21) and The Grotto (“Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos,” Aug. 21), two of Portland’s most cherished attractions, were truly disturbing but not surprising.
Oregon Coast Art Bus gets a colorful new look as it brings arts education to coastal communities

The Oregon Coast Art Bus has been helping kids and adults in coastal communities learn about the arts for about a year, but the bus recently celebrated its first birthday with an appropriately creative makeover. What started out as a typical yellow school bus now sports the colorful “Celebrate Oregon!” artwork created by Liza Burns, and developed by the Oregon Cultural Trust.
Car crash in Southeast Portland leaves 1 dead

A vehicle hit a tree in Southeast Portland early Saturday, leaving one person dead, Portland Police Bureau officials said. Officers responded at 5:39 a.m. to reports of a crash at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 139th Avenue. They found a vehicle had hit a tree and also found a person outside the vehicle who was dead, officials said in a press release.
Woman killed in Portland’s Parkrose Heights neighborhood identified

Police identified the woman found dead on Aug. 8 in Northeast Portland as 59-year-old Penelope Fagan. Medical Examiners determined she died by blunt force trauma, police said. East Precinct officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police blocked off the street and could be seen entering a unit in the Beverly Grove Apartments in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.
Portland Mennonite Church helps turn decommissioned guns into garden tools

On an idyllic Saturday morning in August, the sound of metal grinding broke the silence that surrounded the church steps in a quiet SE Portland neighborhood. Bethany Rydmark had brought her handgun to be decommissioned, sawed into pieces to make it unusable, at the Portland Mennonite Church where trained volunteers help to make the right cuts. The church is part of a program called Guns to Garden Tools started by RAWtools, an organization in Colorado that forges metal from decommissioned guns into shovels and spades.
53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6

It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
6 hot Oregon wine tips for September

Where August is lazy and hazy, September is overly ambitious. September is back to school shopping and finding cardboard boxes marked “sweaters.” My advice? Fight it as long as possible. To help you on that front, I offer these six tips to engage the stars, stomp grapes, help...
Another shooting in Old Town claims a life

A shooting in Old Town Friday evening left an adult man dead. At 9:27 p.m., police responded to a call about a shooting on Northwest 6th Avenue near Flanders Street and found a man who’d been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died. The...
Man killed in Southeast Portland shooting identified

The victim of a shooting in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood has been identified as 40-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, Portland police said in a statement Thursday. Campbell was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnolia Court Apartments in the 13400 block of Southeast Bush Street just after 9 p.m. Aug. 10. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, police said, making it the 59th homicide of the year.
121-year-old Portland business to close, lay off workers

Columbia Steel Casting Co., a Portland metal casting company that dates back more than a century, told state regulators Wednesday it plans to shut down operations at its North Portland foundry and lay off most of its workforce. The company said 225 employees, many represented by two different unions, would...
Deaf-owned Portland restaurant Pah! opens in Lents neighborhood

Pah is an American Sign Language slang term for “finally,” and finally the owners of Pah! have realized their dream. Owners Lillouie Barrios, who is deaf, and husband Victor Covarrubias, who is hearing but can communicate using ASL, opened Pah! in late June. Pah! serves up pub food like burgers, fish and chips, and jalapeño poppers with a twist. It’s located inside The ZED on Southeast 92nd, which houses Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, a food hall and cocktail lounge.
