Queens, NY

Girl, 13, latest suspect charged in beating death of cabbie in Queens

By Adam Warner
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A 13-year-old girl was charged in connection with this month’s beating death of a cab driver who police said was attacked by a group of young people in Queens when he confronted them over an unpaid fare.

The 13-year-old, who has not been identified because of her age, was arrested Tuesday on charges of gang assault and theft of service, police said Wednesday.

Her arrest comes days after a 15-year-old girl was arrested on the same charges. Investigators are reportedly searching for a third juvenile, also a 15-year-old girl, in connection with the disturbing case out of the Rockaways.

Last week, police said they’d arrested Austin Amos, 20, on charges of manslaughter, gang assault, assault and theft of services. They believe he’s the one who threw the punch that left the cabbie dead.

Another 20-year-old man, Nickolas Porter, was also charged with gang assault and theft of services.

The NYPD released images of the five suspects this month before making four arrests. Photo credit NYPD

The cabbie, Kutin Gyimah, chased after the five passengers in Edgemere around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 after they refused to pay the fare and fled his taxi, according to police.

Gyimah, 52, pursued them to the corner of Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard, where he managed to catch one before the others ganged up on him outside Arverne Playground, police said.

Graphic video shows Gyimah being punched and kicked by the group before one of the men punches him in the head and knocks him to the ground. Gyimah struck his head on the pavement and lost consciousness. EMS rushed him to St. John's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gyimah was a married father of four from Ghana who lived with his family in the Bronx. A GoFundMe for his family has raised more than $200,000 as of Wednesday.

Comments / 3

Mary Lou Irick
3d ago

Sorry 2 hear this. He shouldn't have gone after 5 ppl . Just take the lost of 💵💵❗That happen 2 a co work many yrs ago, he got 🔫❗we visits him in the hospital. Thank God he made it and still living. He didn't want 2 give up his 💵‼️ He never came back2 our job😩😟❗

Reply
2
 

