Y'all are invited to the ribbon cutting September 1st 2022

Y O U A R E I N V I T E D

Ribbon Cutting for The Penny Foundation, Inc. presented by the Texas City/La Marque Chamber of Commerce.

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Jimmy Graves with Bay Area Entertainer will be doing a live video

TPF is building a home for homeless women and their children who experienced domestic violence, sex trafficking, and substance abuse. The expected date of completion to clear the land is December 31, 2022.

When: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Time: 11:45 am

Place: Word of Faith Christian Life Center

Address: 325 Westward St. La Marque TX. 77568

The land is adjacent to the church.

Drinks, refreshments, and music will be provided by TPF while you cool off under the tent. For more information, contact Kathy Kidd, Owner www.thepennyfoundationinc.org