La Marque, TX

Y'all are invited to the ribbon cutting September 1st 2022

 3 days ago

Y O U A R E I N V I T E D

Ribbon Cutting for The Penny Foundation, Inc. presented by the Texas City/La Marque Chamber of Commerce.

Jimmy Graves 409-916-2970

Jimmy Graves with Bay Area Entertainer will be doing a live video

TPF is building a home for homeless women and their children who experienced domestic violence, sex trafficking, and substance abuse. The expected date of completion to clear the land is December 31, 2022.

When: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Time: 11:45 am

Place: Word of Faith Christian Life Center

Address: 325 Westward St. La Marque TX. 77568

The land is adjacent to the church.

Drinks, refreshments, and music will be provided by TPF while you cool off under the tent. For more information, contact Kathy Kidd, Owner www.thepennyfoundationinc.org

Bay Area Entertainer

Meet Phyllis Koenig #communityheros

This wonderful volunteer, Phyllis Koenig, from Webster Presbyterian Church, donates shoes every 3 months to students in need at McWhirter Elementary. Finish story at http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/communityheros/meet-phyllis-koenig-communityheros.
WEBSTER, TX
realtynewsreport.com

CDC Houston Sells Land to Support Housing Growth

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – CDC Houston, the developers of North Houston’s City Place, formerly known as Springwoods Village, sold 29 acres of land to Harmony Public Schools, paving the way for substantial residential development. The school tract is located south of the Grand Parkway along...
HOUSTON, TX
