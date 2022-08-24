Read full article on original website
Related
Why is Kelli Giddish leaving Law and Order: SVU?
Across its historic run, Law and Order: SVU has seen its fair share of cast departures with several actors coming and going over the years. It’s an understandable move for a show that entering its 24th(!) season, after all, many shows struggle to keep all of its core cast members around for a handful of seasons let alone 24 seasons.
FanSided
276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0