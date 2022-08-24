Hall of Fame quarterback, broadcasting icon Len Dawson dies at 87

There is sadness through Kansas City Chiefs nation and the entire pro football world as Pro Football Hall of Fame Len Dawson has died at the age of 87.

Dawson’s family announced his death on Wednesday. He had entered hospice care on August 12.

The Dawson family issued this statement:

With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers. He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home. Linda wants to acknowledge and thank the wonderful team of doctors, nurses and support staff at KU Med who showed tremendous amounts of love and compassion for Len.

From Chiefs CEO and President Clark Hunt:

My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did. I admired Len my entire life – first as a Hall of Fame player on the field, and later as he transitioned into a successful broadcasting career. Throughout his remarkable career, Len made it a priority to give back to the community that he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family.

From Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Len grew up only a few miles from where the Pro Football Hall of Fame later was built, and fans in the area have always taken a special pride in seeing one of the greats from this region enshrined in Canton. Fans connected with Len’s story of perseverance, appreciating how he gave the game one more try after five nondescript seasons when many others would have quit. The American Football League, and Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram, gave Len a true opportunity, and he made the most of it, building the Chiefs into a Super Bowl contender, and eventually a world champion. Our thoughts and prayers extend to his wife, Linda, and to all of Len’s family and friends in Kansas City and in Alliance, Ohio. The flag at the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be flown at half-staff in his honor.

Dawson went on to a television career in Kansas City after his football career. With the Dallas Texans/Chiefs, he played 14 years. Dawson led the team to the first Super Bowl, a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

In Super Bowl IV, Dawson and Kansas City upset the Minnesota Vikings.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987. His PFHOF bio can be read here.

After a series of health issues that included prostate cancer and quadruple heart bypass surgery, Dawson retired from broadcasting in 2017 following 33 years as the Chiefs’ radio color analyst.

Rest in peace to a Kansas City legend.