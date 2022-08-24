ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Hall of Fame quarterback, broadcasting icon Len Dawson dies at 87

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOWKm_0hTLfdeI00

There is sadness through Kansas City Chiefs nation and the entire pro football world as Pro Football Hall of Fame Len Dawson has died at the age of 87.

Dawson’s family announced his death on Wednesday. He had entered hospice care on August 12.

The Dawson family issued this statement:

With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers.

He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.

Linda wants to acknowledge and thank the wonderful team of doctors, nurses and support staff at KU Med who showed tremendous amounts of love and compassion for Len.

From Chiefs CEO and President Clark Hunt:

My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did. I admired Len my entire life – first as a Hall of Fame player on the field, and later as he transitioned into a successful broadcasting career. Throughout his remarkable career, Len made it a priority to give back to the community that he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family.

From Jim Porter, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Len grew up only a few miles from where the Pro Football Hall of Fame later was built, and fans in the area have always taken a special pride in seeing one of the greats from this region enshrined in Canton. Fans connected with Len’s story of perseverance, appreciating how he gave the game one more try after five nondescript seasons when many others would have quit.

The American Football League, and Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram, gave Len a true opportunity, and he made the most of it, building the Chiefs into a Super Bowl contender, and eventually a world champion.

Our thoughts and prayers extend to his wife, Linda, and to all of Len’s family and friends in Kansas City and in Alliance, Ohio.

The flag at the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be flown at half-staff in his honor.

Dawson went on to a television career in Kansas City after his football career. With the Dallas Texans/Chiefs, he played 14 years. Dawson led the team to the first Super Bowl, a loss to the Green Bay Packers.

In Super Bowl IV, Dawson and Kansas City upset the Minnesota Vikings.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987. His PFHOF bio can be read here.

After a series of health issues that included prostate cancer and quadruple heart bypass surgery, Dawson retired from broadcasting in 2017 following 33 years as the Chiefs’ radio color analyst.

Rest in peace to a Kansas City legend.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Canton, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McDermott: Bills have learned new details on Matt Araiza since lawsuit

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott dropped one rather jarring line relating to the Matt Araiza lawsuit during his first press conference since the situation began. The punter did not play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s preseason finale on Friday. That comes a day after Araiza was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Vikings#Broadcasting#American Football#Ku Med#The Kansas City Chiefs
FanSided

Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon

With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Matt Barkley becomes NFL's first quarterback/punter since 1987

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the decision on Friday for his team’s game against the Carolina Panthers to sit rookie punter Matt Araiza. The reasoning was sound enough, given the lawsuit filed by a woman in San Diego Super Court this week, accusing Araiza and two other current and former San Diego State players of rape, false imprisonment and gender-violence crimes. Why Araiza was still on the team was a mystery (though he isn’t anymore), and McDermott completely whiffed in his postgame press conference when he tried to both-sides the whole situation, extending “thoughts and prayers” to the alleged victim… and to Araiza himself.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady addresses his 11-day absence from Bucs

It’s extremely rare for a starting quarterback in the NFL to take a couple of weeks away from his team in the middle of training camp. Tom Brady is extremely rare, which is why his decision to take 11 days away from the team for personal reasons didn’t seem to bother anyone at One Buc Place.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Donald swings helmet during wild Rams-Bengals practice brawl

Perhaps joint practices with the two teams that squared off in the most recent Super Bowl is not the best idea…. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, having recently met in Super Bowl LVI, took to the field for their second day of joint practices Thursday. It ended in a wild melee, with Aaron Donald holding a pair of Bengals’ helmets and at one point swinging a helmet during the fracas.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma five-star QB commit Jackson Arnold dazzles in first game of season

After an entire off-season that saw him go from a four-star quarterback prospect to five-star status and a commitment to the University of Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold finally took to the field Thursday evening to kick off the final season of his high school career. It was a dominant effort from him and his Denton Guyer team, who have state championship aspirations again after going to the state title game the last two years.
NORMAN, OK
Popculture

Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans

A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

144K+
Followers
190K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy