ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Portland Saturday forecast predicts coolest day since early July

The high temperature in the Portland area is expected to top out at about 73 degrees on Saturday, the lowest high recorded since early July, the National Weather Service says. With highs in the past month reaching as high as 102 degrees and topping 90 degrees eight times, the low 70s heat should provide respite, especially for those looking to exercise outdoors.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

6 hot Oregon wine tips for September

Where August is lazy and hazy, September is overly ambitious. September is back to school shopping and finding cardboard boxes marked “sweaters.” My advice? Fight it as long as possible. To help you on that front, I offer these six tips to engage the stars, stomp grapes, help...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
The Oregonian

Car crash in Southeast Portland leaves 1 dead

A vehicle hit a tree in Southeast Portland early Saturday, leaving one person dead, Portland Police Bureau officials said. Officers responded at 5:39 a.m. to reports of a crash at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 139th Avenue. They found a vehicle had hit a tree and also found a person outside the vehicle who was dead, officials said in a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Skies#Gulf Of Alaska#Inland Valley
The Oregonian

Portland artist Mike Bennett to open immersive adventure space and coffee shop in St. Johns

If you’ve seen the proliferating animal-based “slow down” signs on Portland streets, you are familiar with Mike Bennett’s work. It isn’t just sloths begging drivers to reduce their speed -- Bennett has turned his Northeast Portland lawn into a variety of different magical realms and creatively engaged with different available spaces around town, including with the Dinolandia exhibit in downtown Portland this summer.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Deaf-owned Portland restaurant Pah! opens in Lents neighborhood

Pah is an American Sign Language slang term for “finally,” and finally the owners of Pah! have realized their dream. Owners Lillouie Barrios, who is deaf, and husband Victor Covarrubias, who is hearing but can communicate using ASL, opened Pah! in late June. Pah! serves up pub food like burgers, fish and chips, and jalapeño poppers with a twist. It’s located inside The ZED on Southeast 92nd, which houses Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, a food hall and cocktail lounge.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6

It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Oregonian

121-year-old Portland business to close, lay off workers

Columbia Steel Casting Co., a Portland metal casting company that dates back more than a century, told state regulators Wednesday it plans to shut down operations at its North Portland foundry and lay off most of its workforce. The company said 225 employees, many represented by two different unions, would...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Start with garbage pick-up

I am heartsick with what is happening to our great city. Recent Oregonian articles on the challenges of garbage, rats, needles and homeless camping at the Chinese Garden (“The Chinese Garden and American Despair: Steve Duin column,” Aug. 21) and The Grotto (“Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos,” Aug. 21), two of Portland’s most cherished attractions, were truly disturbing but not surprising.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers pick up crucial, emotional home win over rival Seattle Sounders

The Cup is coming back to the Rose City. With a 2-1 win over the rival Seattle Sounders on Friday night at Providence Park, the Portland Timbers secured their first Cascadia Cup since 2017. It was a complete performance from Portland to earn Giovanni Savarese his first Cascadia Cup trophy as head coach, and Savarese is no doubt pleased with a climb in the standings as well.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers 2, Seattle Sounders 1: Live updates recap

The Portland Timbers spotted the Seattle Sounders a one-goal lead but then came from behind to beat their Cascadia rivals 2-1 on Friday night at Providence Park in Portland. With goals from Dairon Asprilla on a penalty kick and then Sebastian Blanco on an assist from Asprilla, the Timbers overcame their first-half deficit to win the 2022 Cascadia Cup and also move above the MLS playoff line in the Western Conference standings.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Woman killed in Portland’s Parkrose Heights neighborhood identified

Police identified the woman found dead on Aug. 8 in Northeast Portland as 59-year-old Penelope Fagan. Medical Examiners determined she died by blunt force trauma, police said. East Precinct officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police blocked off the street and could be seen entering a unit in the Beverly Grove Apartments in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy