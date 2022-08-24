Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily Scarvie
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily Scarvie
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland Saturday forecast predicts coolest day since early July
The high temperature in the Portland area is expected to top out at about 73 degrees on Saturday, the lowest high recorded since early July, the National Weather Service says. With highs in the past month reaching as high as 102 degrees and topping 90 degrees eight times, the low 70s heat should provide respite, especially for those looking to exercise outdoors.
Friday’s high temp takes a nosedive under cloudy Portland skies
Portland’s daytime high temps will plummet nearly 15 degrees Friday from Thursday’s warm day as a weather system drops down from the Gulf of Alaska bringing rain to the coast, and even a slight chance of drizzle to the metro area. The National Weather Service is watching clouds...
6 hot Oregon wine tips for September
Where August is lazy and hazy, September is overly ambitious. September is back to school shopping and finding cardboard boxes marked “sweaters.” My advice? Fight it as long as possible. To help you on that front, I offer these six tips to engage the stars, stomp grapes, help...
Oregon Brews and News: Fresh hop season is here, and so is Pono Brew Labs
Editor’s note: This is a re-publication of Oregon Brews and News, an Oregonian/OregonLive newsletter delivering the week’s craft beer news from Portland and Oregon. To get the newsletter sent directly to your email inbox every week at noon on Thursday, subscribe here. Portland Fresh Hops Fest returns to...
First-ever Native and Indigenous Pedalpalooza ride set to roll out this weekend
Two decades of eclectic community bike rides loosely organized in Portland each summer by a team of volunteers have brought people from all walks of life together to partake in rides ranging from The Britney Spears Ride to the World Naked Bike Ride. But until now, Pedalpalooza has never had...
Don’t swim, splash, water ski, power boat in Willamette River near St. Johns, health officials warn
People should not swim, water ski or power boat in the Willamette River near Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood due to a toxic cyanobacteria bloom, state health authorities warned Friday. The warning applies to the Willamette from near Cathedral Park south to the Willamette Cove area just north of the...
Portland Thorns blanked 2-0 by San Diego Wave, drop two spots in NWSL standings
It’s impossible to run away from tired legs. And with six games in the month of August, exhaustion caught up to the Portland Thorns against San Diego Wave FC on Saturday night at Providence Park. The Thorns (7-3-7, 28 points) lost 2-0 to San Diego in a game they...
Car crash in Southeast Portland leaves 1 dead
A vehicle hit a tree in Southeast Portland early Saturday, leaving one person dead, Portland Police Bureau officials said. Officers responded at 5:39 a.m. to reports of a crash at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 139th Avenue. They found a vehicle had hit a tree and also found a person outside the vehicle who was dead, officials said in a press release.
Portland artist Mike Bennett to open immersive adventure space and coffee shop in St. Johns
If you’ve seen the proliferating animal-based “slow down” signs on Portland streets, you are familiar with Mike Bennett’s work. It isn’t just sloths begging drivers to reduce their speed -- Bennett has turned his Northeast Portland lawn into a variety of different magical realms and creatively engaged with different available spaces around town, including with the Dinolandia exhibit in downtown Portland this summer.
Deaf-owned Portland restaurant Pah! opens in Lents neighborhood
Pah is an American Sign Language slang term for “finally,” and finally the owners of Pah! have realized their dream. Owners Lillouie Barrios, who is deaf, and husband Victor Covarrubias, who is hearing but can communicate using ASL, opened Pah! in late June. Pah! serves up pub food like burgers, fish and chips, and jalapeño poppers with a twist. It’s located inside The ZED on Southeast 92nd, which houses Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, a food hall and cocktail lounge.
Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders, 3 Points to watch: No road woes, Cascadia glory, the fight to get in
It’s the biggest rivalry in Major League Soccer: the Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders, with the 2022 Cascadia Cup hanging in the balance. Both teams are in the playoff hunt with plenty on the line as they face off Friday night at Providence Park. The Oregonian/OregonLive has Three Points to watch for Portland vs. Seattle:
53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6
It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
121-year-old Portland business to close, lay off workers
Columbia Steel Casting Co., a Portland metal casting company that dates back more than a century, told state regulators Wednesday it plans to shut down operations at its North Portland foundry and lay off most of its workforce. The company said 225 employees, many represented by two different unions, would...
Readers respond: Start with garbage pick-up
I am heartsick with what is happening to our great city. Recent Oregonian articles on the challenges of garbage, rats, needles and homeless camping at the Chinese Garden (“The Chinese Garden and American Despair: Steve Duin column,” Aug. 21) and The Grotto (“Opinion: An absence of leadership leaves neighborhood to navigate chaos,” Aug. 21), two of Portland’s most cherished attractions, were truly disturbing but not surprising.
Portland Dahlia Society show, workshops and tours to add to your calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Portland Timbers pick up crucial, emotional home win over rival Seattle Sounders
The Cup is coming back to the Rose City. With a 2-1 win over the rival Seattle Sounders on Friday night at Providence Park, the Portland Timbers secured their first Cascadia Cup since 2017. It was a complete performance from Portland to earn Giovanni Savarese his first Cascadia Cup trophy as head coach, and Savarese is no doubt pleased with a climb in the standings as well.
Tillamook Air Museum’s landmark ‘gate guard’ plane is coming down; a replacement’s on the way
A plane dating back to the 1950s towers above the heads of drivers on U.S. 101 south of Tillamook Bay. Nicknamed the “Gate Guard” of the Tillamook Air Museum, the attack plane used by Navy pilots is coming down after nearly 25 years on display. Plans to remove...
Portland Timbers 2, Seattle Sounders 1: Live updates recap
The Portland Timbers spotted the Seattle Sounders a one-goal lead but then came from behind to beat their Cascadia rivals 2-1 on Friday night at Providence Park in Portland. With goals from Dairon Asprilla on a penalty kick and then Sebastian Blanco on an assist from Asprilla, the Timbers overcame their first-half deficit to win the 2022 Cascadia Cup and also move above the MLS playoff line in the Western Conference standings.
Hiker’s body recovered from Angel’s Rest trail after 22 hours
Rescuers on Thursday retrieved the body found at the bottom of a cliff near Angel’s Rest trail in the Columbia River Gorge after a 22-hour operation, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The rough terrain and steep edges made the effort difficult and dangerous, said Christopher Van Tilburg,...
Woman killed in Portland’s Parkrose Heights neighborhood identified
Police identified the woman found dead on Aug. 8 in Northeast Portland as 59-year-old Penelope Fagan. Medical Examiners determined she died by blunt force trauma, police said. East Precinct officers responded to reports of an assault in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Police blocked off the street and could be seen entering a unit in the Beverly Grove Apartments in the Parkrose Heights neighborhood.
