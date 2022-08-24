ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Lassen County News

Susanville’s CCC lawsuit may plow new constitutional ground

The city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al over the proposed closure of the California Correctional Center may venture into new legal territory. At the conclusion of this morning’s proceeding, Friday, Aug. 26, Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Ralph F. Moody...
susanvillestuff.com

Trails Trust and BLM Welcome Volunteers for Public Lands Day

Volunteers are welcome to help spruce up the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, when the Bureau of Land Management and Lassen Land and Trails Trust host a National Public Lands Day cleanup project, Saturday, September 10th, on the trail and at the Susanville Railroad Depot Visitor Center in Susanville. Volunteers...
KOLO TV Reno

Reno advocates release an in-depth report on homelessness in Washoe County

New treatments offer an alternative to medicine for ADHD patients. After a hot Friday, breezy, cooler weather is in the weekend forecast. Fire danger is likely to be an issue this weekend. Be careful out there! -Jeff. Wolf Pack Position Group Profile: Defensive Backs. Updated: 12 hours ago. Wolf Pack...
Lassen County News

Martin v. Boise — how does it affect Susanville’s homeless crisis?

What is the Boise decision and how does it affect the homelessness issue in the city of Susanville?. According to the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, in December 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a 9th Circuit Court decision that ruled “homeless people cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives. People experiencing unsheltered homelessness — at least in the 9th Circuit — can sleep more safely without facing criminal punishment for simply trying to survive on the streets.”
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 26, 1945

After two years as editor and publisher of the Lassen Advocate at Susanville, during which time he made the periodical one of the outstanding weekly newspapers on the west coast, Ted Friend, who left Broadway to become a country editor, has sold the property to Lawrence E Towe of Ann Arbor, Mich.
susanvillestuff.com

Tenth Annual ‘Swing for Cancer’ Fundraiser Set for September 3rd

It’s been nearly a decade since the Northern California Cancer Advocates held their first fundraising golf tournament in 2013, since that time they have raised more than $216,413 and helped 262 Cancer Fighters in Lassen and Plumas counties. Each year through the efforts of their volunteers and community sponsors...
#The Board Of Trustees
Record-Courier

Arsonist gets probation in fire equipment theft

A convicted arsonist, who admitted to stealing gear in order to dress up as a firefighter, was ordered Monday to serve 44 days in jail as a condition of probation. Kevin Matthew Critor, 30, received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence after District Judge Tom Gregory said he very nearly ordered him to prison. Instead, Gregory fined Critor $5,000.
lakecountyexam.com

Collins makes largest timberland purchase in company history

Collins has announced a major acquisition of forestland in northeastern California, which will benefit multiple locations, including Lakeview. On Thursday, Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierra’s, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
Reno-Gazette Journal

Sheriff's office warns of men impersonating law enforcement in Washoe Valley

A homeowner in Washoe Valley reported two men on Monday for impersonating law enforcement officers, according to a press release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The resident, who lives in the 3000 block of Eastlake Boulevard, said the two men claimed to be sheriff's detectives responding to a report of a suspicious person. They refused to give their names, and they produced silver star-shaped badges from black wallets when asked for identification. ...
NewsBreak
Education
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Lassen County News

Transient cooking fire ignites blaze along Susan River Trail

According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire behind the Lassen County Hall of Justice about 7:42 a.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 25. “Upon arrival, Susanville Engine 628 made access from Grove Street and CalFire Engine 2271 made access from the river trail,” according...
susanvillestuff.com

Susanville Police Arrest Suspect Wanted for Three Separate Crimes

A 19-year old man, who was already wanted for two unrelated crimes here in Susanville, was arrested by Susanville Police Officers Friday morning after he allegedly stole a bike from a home on Pearl Circle. Police officers received a call about the stolen bike shortly before 10:00a.m. and when they...
Lassen County News

Susanville man arrested on drug, weapons charges

The California Highway Patrol arrested a Susanville man on drug and weapons charges. According to a statement from the CHP, Kenneth James Owens, 32, of Susanville was booked into the Lassen County Jail “on numerous charges related to possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of prescription pills for sale, possession of a homemade firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.”
