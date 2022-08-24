Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
Susanville’s CCC lawsuit may plow new constitutional ground
The city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al over the proposed closure of the California Correctional Center may venture into new legal territory. At the conclusion of this morning’s proceeding, Friday, Aug. 26, Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Ralph F. Moody...
susanvillestuff.com
Trails Trust and BLM Welcome Volunteers for Public Lands Day
Volunteers are welcome to help spruce up the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, when the Bureau of Land Management and Lassen Land and Trails Trust host a National Public Lands Day cleanup project, Saturday, September 10th, on the trail and at the Susanville Railroad Depot Visitor Center in Susanville. Volunteers...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno advocates release an in-depth report on homelessness in Washoe County
New treatments offer an alternative to medicine for ADHD patients. After a hot Friday, breezy, cooler weather is in the weekend forecast. Fire danger is likely to be an issue this weekend. Be careful out there! -Jeff. Wolf Pack Position Group Profile: Defensive Backs. Updated: 12 hours ago. Wolf Pack...
Lassen County News
Martin v. Boise — how does it affect Susanville’s homeless crisis?
What is the Boise decision and how does it affect the homelessness issue in the city of Susanville?. According to the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, in December 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a 9th Circuit Court decision that ruled “homeless people cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives. People experiencing unsheltered homelessness — at least in the 9th Circuit — can sleep more safely without facing criminal punishment for simply trying to survive on the streets.”
Plumas County News
Criminal Case Update: Sentences levied for felony DUI, resisting an officer and other crimes
Thank you all for your support and efforts in making Plumas County a safe and just place to live, work and play. I am especially grateful for the tremendous efforts of those throughout our community who continue to work so hard and made so many sacrifices to keep Plumas County safe.
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 26, 1945
After two years as editor and publisher of the Lassen Advocate at Susanville, during which time he made the periodical one of the outstanding weekly newspapers on the west coast, Ted Friend, who left Broadway to become a country editor, has sold the property to Lawrence E Towe of Ann Arbor, Mich.
susanvillestuff.com
Tenth Annual ‘Swing for Cancer’ Fundraiser Set for September 3rd
It’s been nearly a decade since the Northern California Cancer Advocates held their first fundraising golf tournament in 2013, since that time they have raised more than $216,413 and helped 262 Cancer Fighters in Lassen and Plumas counties. Each year through the efforts of their volunteers and community sponsors...
krcrtv.com
Local group plans to renovate fountain memorializing Redding teens who died 53 years ago
REDDING, Calif. — I want to take you back to September 1968, when a head-on crash killed five Enterprise High School cheerleaders and the driver. A news story from KCRA still survives, chronicling the crash that killed the five seniors on their way to a football game in Susanville and the services that packed Manatowa Gym on the Enterprise campus.
Record-Courier
Arsonist gets probation in fire equipment theft
A convicted arsonist, who admitted to stealing gear in order to dress up as a firefighter, was ordered Monday to serve 44 days in jail as a condition of probation. Kevin Matthew Critor, 30, received a suspended 2-5-year prison sentence after District Judge Tom Gregory said he very nearly ordered him to prison. Instead, Gregory fined Critor $5,000.
lakecountyexam.com
Collins makes largest timberland purchase in company history
Collins has announced a major acquisition of forestland in northeastern California, which will benefit multiple locations, including Lakeview. On Thursday, Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierra’s, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
Sheriff's office warns of men impersonating law enforcement in Washoe Valley
A homeowner in Washoe Valley reported two men on Monday for impersonating law enforcement officers, according to a press release from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The resident, who lives in the 3000 block of Eastlake Boulevard, said the two men claimed to be sheriff's detectives responding to a report of a suspicious person. They refused to give their names, and they produced silver star-shaped badges from black wallets when asked for identification. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports one case of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In an area that has become saturated with Fentanyl products, drug dealers are competing to get new customers. “Seems like there are some people who are trying to create a brand by having a different color or a multicolor product,” said Lieutenant Brandon Zirkle, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Lassen County News
Transient cooking fire ignites blaze along Susan River Trail
According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire behind the Lassen County Hall of Justice about 7:42 a.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 25. “Upon arrival, Susanville Engine 628 made access from Grove Street and CalFire Engine 2271 made access from the river trail,” according...
FOX Reno
Washoe County Sheriff's Office warning public about suspects impersonating law enforcement
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning the public about at least two people who have impersonated law enforcement in the county. The two men were first reported approaching a residence in the 3000 block of Eastlake Blvd. in Washoe Valley on Aug. 22.
mynews4.com
Family of man killed in crash caused by Washoe sheriff's deputy to receive $450,000
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash caused by a Washoe County sheriff's deputy in fall 2020 will receive $450,000 after county commissioners approved a settlement agreement Tuesday. 74-year-old Joel Edwards died after he was struck by a deputy...
susanvillestuff.com
Susanville Police Arrest Suspect Wanted for Three Separate Crimes
A 19-year old man, who was already wanted for two unrelated crimes here in Susanville, was arrested by Susanville Police Officers Friday morning after he allegedly stole a bike from a home on Pearl Circle. Police officers received a call about the stolen bike shortly before 10:00a.m. and when they...
Lassen County News
Susanville man arrested on drug, weapons charges
The California Highway Patrol arrested a Susanville man on drug and weapons charges. According to a statement from the CHP, Kenneth James Owens, 32, of Susanville was booked into the Lassen County Jail “on numerous charges related to possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of prescription pills for sale, possession of a homemade firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.”
