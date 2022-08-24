Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Jazz Fest is August 27 in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors presents Jazz on the Square 2022 Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Courthouse Square, 200 Block of North Main Street in Lawrenceville. Melody Masters, Brunswick County’s own radio personality, will serve as the guest emcee. Performers include Cultured Jazz Combo, Michael Redman, Tri-City Revue, DJ Bird and headliner Plunky & Oneness. The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine. Pets, coolers and tents are not allowed but please bring your lawn chairs. A variety of food vendors will be on hand to sell food and beverages.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
2 free back to school events hosted in Emporia on Saturday
While it may have seemed like just yesterday that the last school year gave way to summer vacation, another school year is already right around the corner. Those in the Emporia-Greensville area who were in need of school supplies for the upcoming term had not one, but two places to find them at the same time on Saturday morning.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Haunted forest, winter wonderland plans deferred by Greensville Supervisors
At its monthly meeting earlier this month, the Greensville County Planning Commission voted to defer a request from Emporia resident Amanda Wolfe to hold a “haunted forest” Halloween event in October and a “Winter Wonderland” event in December. The Planning Commission would approve Wolfe’s Special Use...
msn.com
62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival comes back to Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival, coined as “Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival,” is returning to the River City!. The Armenian cuisines include shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and an original Hye Burger lovingly prepared by St. James Armenian Church members.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Washington Park holding car & bike show fundraiser this Saturday at 11 a.m. in Emporia
The Washington Park Association is trying something new to raise money for its community center — a car & bike show. The first-ever Washington Park Car & Bike Show fundraiser will take place this Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Washington Park Community Center on Dry Bread Road, starting at 11 a.m. As the name of the event implies, there will be dozens of cool automobiles and bikes to see in one place — not to mention games, prizes, music from a live DJ, face-painting and a 50/50 raffle.
Chesterfield County Fair opens tonight
The 111th annual Chesterfield County Fair returns on Friday, Aug 26, through Sept 3. Gates will open tonight at 5 p.m.
Tour a tank at the ‘Meet Your Army’ public event at Fort Lee Saturday
The public is invited to the 'Meet Your Army' public event at Ft. Lee Saturday, Aug. 27 to get an up close look at military activities and equipment.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Waverly prepares for live music event
Main Street in Waverly sounds like the place to be on August 26 from 5 – 8 p.m., as the Town celebrates “Mingle on the Main” with free, live music by Michael Redman. There is no admission charge to attend the event, sponsored by the Town of Waverly, and “all are invited” to bring a chair to relax and enjoy some good music and a chance to mingle outside in the fresh air, according to Mayor McPhaul.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Live music, vendors, food and more at RAL block party this weekend
This weekend, get your fix of live music, vendors, food and more at the 2nd Annual Richmond Animal League (RAL) Block Party, benefiting animals in need throughout Central Virginia on Saturday, Aug. 27.
DTLR providing free haircuts, backpacks to Richmond students
Retailer DTLR will be hosting a pop-up barber shop outside of their location at 4640 North Southside Plaza from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. In addition to haircuts, the store will be giving out free haircuts and mental wellness supplies.
NBC12
City of Richmond working to help feed families amid rising inflation
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As inflation soars, families are turning to food banks and food giveaways to make ends meet. The Richmond City Justice Center offers a food giveaway every month. They’re saying the giveaway is especially needed right now. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that consumer prices...
Lanes closed for Woodlawn Street water main repair in Hopewell
Two westbound lanes on Woodlawn Street in Hopewell are currently closed for an emergency water main repair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Richmond
Small furry pets available for adoption in Richmond. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Richmond, Virginia on Petfinder.
15th annual Latin Jazz and Salsa Festival at Dogwood Dell in Richmond this weekend
The 15th Annual Latin Jazz & Salsa Festival takes place at Byrd Park's Dogwood Dell Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
aspiremetro.com
Inside A Historic Virginia Home Renovated And Restored For Today
Nestled on Richmond’s leafy Three-Chopt Road, this charming 1920s residence was lovingly brought to the modern era by Anne Hulcher Tollett and her Hanover Avenue team. A distinct blend of eclectic architectural details, including its curved roofline and pronounced key entry, this gem of the Near West End was in need of an overhaul to make it liveable for an active family with teenagers. Utilizing existing pieces in the client’s art and furniture collection – a mélée of antiques and contemporary paintings – the end result is a well-lit balanced interior of old and new.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville Memorial Foundation grant assists Brunswick-Mayfield Recreation Center
The Brunswick Mayfield Recreation Center Board of Directors is committed to improving the center to provide recreational and educational opportunities for children and adults. Recent improvements at the center include the addition of a handicapped accessible bathroom in the swimming pool area and in the classroom located on the lower level. Other improvements included a chair lift to gain access to the classroom. Costs were covered through a grant from the Greensville Memorial Hospital Foundation and donations. Major improvements were also made to the swimming pool. Improvements have also been made to the dugouts and more bleachers were added.
Richmond community pop-up event offers food, games, music and more in Gilpin Court
Richmond police officers and members of more than 30 partnering agencies will be at the Gilpin Court event with prizes, games, crafts and interactions available with specialized police units such as the Mounted and Motorcycle units.
Expect closures on several major Richmond roads in September
Richmond drivers are asked to be aware of several road closures across the city between now and the end of September.
Henrico nonprofit uncovers thousands of gravesites at historically Black Woodland Cemetery in Richmond
After years of neglect, one Henrico nonprofit organization uncovered thousands of gravesites at a historically Black cemetery.
rvahub.com
Critters of the Week
Where Spotted: Mt. Solon, VA (not local but you’ll still find these guys around here) Like many insects, sycamore tussock moth caterpillars eat just a few related plants — sycamores and plane trees — and have ended up being named after their food. They eat the soft...
Comments / 0