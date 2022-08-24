ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarratt, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Jazz Fest is August 27 in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors presents Jazz on the Square 2022 Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Courthouse Square, 200 Block of North Main Street in Lawrenceville. Melody Masters, Brunswick County’s own radio personality, will serve as the guest emcee. Performers include Cultured Jazz Combo, Michael Redman, Tri-City Revue, DJ Bird and headliner Plunky & Oneness. The event is free and open to the public, rain or shine. Pets, coolers and tents are not allowed but please bring your lawn chairs. A variety of food vendors will be on hand to sell food and beverages.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

2 free back to school events hosted in Emporia on Saturday

While it may have seemed like just yesterday that the last school year gave way to summer vacation, another school year is already right around the corner. Those in the Emporia-Greensville area who were in need of school supplies for the upcoming term had not one, but two places to find them at the same time on Saturday morning.
EMPORIA, VA
msn.com

62nd Annual Armenian Food Festival comes back to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 62nd annual Armenian Food Festival, coined as “Richmond’s oldest and longest-running food festival,” is returning to the River City!. The Armenian cuisines include shish kabobs, cheese beoreg, Armenian meat pies, stuffed grape leaves and an original Hye Burger lovingly prepared by St. James Armenian Church members.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jarratt, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Washington Park holding car & bike show fundraiser this Saturday at 11 a.m. in Emporia

The Washington Park Association is trying something new to raise money for its community center — a car & bike show. The first-ever Washington Park Car & Bike Show fundraiser will take place this Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Washington Park Community Center on Dry Bread Road, starting at 11 a.m. As the name of the event implies, there will be dozens of cool automobiles and bikes to see in one place — not to mention games, prizes, music from a live DJ, face-painting and a 50/50 raffle.
EMPORIA, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Waverly prepares for live music event

Main Street in Waverly sounds like the place to be on August 26 from 5 – 8 p.m., as the Town celebrates “Mingle on the Main” with free, live music by Michael Redman. There is no admission charge to attend the event, sponsored by the Town of Waverly, and “all are invited” to bring a chair to relax and enjoy some good music and a chance to mingle outside in the fresh air, according to Mayor McPhaul.
WAVERLY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Parade#Localevent#Christmas#Festival#Antique Car#Automobile#G Force
NBC12

City of Richmond working to help feed families amid rising inflation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As inflation soars, families are turning to food banks and food giveaways to make ends meet. The Richmond City Justice Center offers a food giveaway every month. They’re saying the giveaway is especially needed right now. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that consumer prices...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Richmond

Small furry pets available for adoption in Richmond. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Richmond, Virginia on Petfinder.
RICHMOND, VA
aspiremetro.com

Inside A Historic Virginia Home Renovated And Restored For Today

Nestled on Richmond’s leafy Three-Chopt Road, this charming 1920s residence was lovingly brought to the modern era by Anne Hulcher Tollett and her Hanover Avenue team. A distinct blend of eclectic architectural details, including its curved roofline and pronounced key entry, this gem of the Near West End was in need of an overhaul to make it liveable for an active family with teenagers. Utilizing existing pieces in the client’s art and furniture collection – a mélée of antiques and contemporary paintings – the end result is a well-lit balanced interior of old and new.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville Memorial Foundation grant assists Brunswick-Mayfield Recreation Center

The Brunswick Mayfield Recreation Center Board of Directors is committed to improving the center to provide recreational and educational opportunities for children and adults. Recent improvements at the center include the addition of a handicapped accessible bathroom in the swimming pool area and in the classroom located on the lower level. Other improvements included a chair lift to gain access to the classroom. Costs were covered through a grant from the Greensville Memorial Hospital Foundation and donations. Major improvements were also made to the swimming pool. Improvements have also been made to the dugouts and more bleachers were added.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
rvahub.com

Critters of the Week

Where Spotted: Mt. Solon, VA (not local but you’ll still find these guys around here) Like many insects, sycamore tussock moth caterpillars eat just a few related plants — sycamores and plane trees — and have ended up being named after their food. They eat the soft...
MOUNT SOLON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy