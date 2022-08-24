ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints 53-man roster projection ahead of preseason finale: Big shakeup at LB

By Jeff Nowak
 3 days ago

We're two-thirds of the way through the Saints' preseason schedule, and most of the roster feels like it's been sorted out.

But there are still a handful of positions -- particularly linebacker, wide receiver and running back -- that seem to have questions left to answer.

With that in mind, here's my updated 53-man roster projection heading into the preseason finale, when the Saints host the L.A. Chargers on Friday night at the Caesars Superdome. The full cutdown deadline is Aug. 30 at 3 p.m.

━━
JEFF'S ROSTER PROJECTION , 8/23

QUARTERBACKS (2)

- Jameis Winston
- Andy Dalton

In 2021: 3 kept

NOTES : Nothing has really changed here, though Andy Dalton left with a foot injury from a practice this week. It sounds minor, but it’ll be something to monitor. If there’s a concern he might not be able to go Week 1, this could get interesting.

━━
RUNNING BACKS/FULLBACKS (4)

- Alvin Kamara
- Mark Ingram
- Dwayne Washington
- Tony Jones Jr.

NOTES : I’m very tempted to put Kirk Merritt here after his late-in-camp shift to running back, but I still think Tony Jones Jr. has played well enough to be in that RB4 role, especially considering he’s looked solid on special teams and has shown he can return kicks. But Jones left practice early on Tuesday and that allowed for Merritt to get a lot of reps, and he looks fast, explosive and natural as a running back. I’d like to see it in a game before I make any bold proclamations, but the versatility could be too much to ignore from Kirk in the end.

In 2021: 4 kept

━━
﻿TIGHT END (4)

- Adam Trautman
- Nick Vannett
- Juwan Johnson
- Taysom Hill

In 2021: 4 kept

NOTES : This still hasn’t changed, though there’s now something of a health concern with Adam Trautman, who has missed the last three days of practice after appearing to suffer an injury against the Packers. His spot on the roster is safe, but it does make the next few spots interesting. Vannett, Juwan and Taysom all feel safe, but I think JP Holtz is closer to the bubble than he’s getting credit for. He’d serve in the role of an H/fullback, but it could be another example of positional flexibility winning out. All that said, Juwan has had a good camp and I expect he’ll stick around. It could be Vannett’s position that’s more in question.

━━
WIDE RECEIVER (6)

- Michael Thomas
- Jarvis Landry
- Chris Olave
- Deonte Harty
- Marquez Callaway
- Tre'Quan Smith

In 2021: 5 kept

NOTES : No change here, and Tre’Quan’s status on the roster feels a bit safer with Merritt shifted to running back. The big question will be whether he’s supplanted by Dai’Jean Dixon. I still think Tre has the edge. Dixon has been excellent as a pass-catcher, but he’ll have to make his biggest case on special teams.

━━
﻿OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

- Ryan Ramczyk
- Andrus Peat
- Erik McCoy
- Cesar Ruiz
- James Hurst
- Trevor Penning
- Calvin Throckmorton
- Landon Young
- Nick Martin

In 2021: 9 kept

NOTES : This list still feels right, though Ruiz, Hurst and Young have been absent the last few days of camp. If those injuries linger there could be another name you have to keep here for the sake of depth. Maybe a Lewis Kidd or a Derrick Kelly?

━━
DEFENSIVE LINE (9)

- Cam Jordan
- Marcus Davenport
- Payton Turner
- Carl Granderson
- Tanoh Kpassagnon
- David Onyemata
- Malcolm Roach
- Shy Tuttle
- Kentavius Street

In 2021: 8 kept

NOTES : This position feels pretty well ordered. I think Malcolm Roach has solidified his spot despite the ugly penalty to extend a Packers scoring drive. Taco Charlton and Jordan Jackson aren’t far off, but I don’t see them supplanting anybody at this point.

━━
LINEBACKER (6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQRJq_0hTLezmp00
Saints linebacker Eric Wilson trails Chris Olave in coverage at Saints training camp practice. Photo credit USAT Images

- Demario Davis
- Pete Werner
- Kaden Elliss
- Nephi Sewell
- Eric Wilson
- Andrew Dowell

In 2021: 6 kept

NOTES : This is the position with the most change, due in part because of another apparent injury for Chase Hansen. Taking his place will be Nephi (pronounced nee-fi) Sewell, who has been getting first-team reps this week and looks solid in that Will spot. Eric Wilson has forced turnovers in both preseason games and has looked effective, I think he ultimately takes the roster spot with Zack Baun the odd man out. I was split on Kaden Elliss vs Jon Bostic. I think it’s pretty close, but Ellis wins with the familiarity, though Bostic can make a big statement this week and potentially change my mind.

━━
CORNERBACK (4)

- Marshon Lattimore
- Paulson Adebo
- Bradley Roby
- Alontae Taylor

In 2021: 4 kept

NOTES : This is as secure a position as there is on the roster, with the lone question coming in regard to Alontae Taylor, who has missed the last several days of practice and is yet to appear in a preseason game.

━━
SAFETY (6)

- Tyrann Mathieu
- Marcus Maye
- CJ Gardner-Johnson
- PJ Williams
- JT Gray
- Justin Evans

In 2021: 5 kept

NOTES : This group has been impressive and no change is necessary. Justin Evans is the closest to the line if you end up having to make a tough decision, but I think he’s done more than enough to earn a spot on the roster.

━━
SPECIALISTS (3)

- K Wil Lutz
- P Blake Gillikin
- LS Zach Wood

In 2021: 4 kept (Lutz to PUP/IR)

NOTES : I’ll quote myself from last week: Set it and forget it.

━━
CLOSE/PRACTICE SQUAD

Saints LB Zack Baun plays in a preseason game prior to the 2021 season. Photo credit USAT Images

- QB Ian Book
- WR Dai’Jean Dixon
- WR Rashid Shaheed
- WR Easop Winston
- WR Kirk Merritt
- RB Abram Smith
- S Daniel Sorenson
- DT Josh Black
- DT Jordan Jackson
- DE Taco Charlton
- LB Zack Baun
- LB Jon Bostic
- Chase Hansen
- FB Adam Prentice
- CB Brian Allen

NOTES : No particularly surprising names here, but you have several who might be eyed for a waiver claim by another team. There were also a handful of names from last week’s projection that were trimmed because they either landed elsewhere or ended up on injured reserve.

━━

Check out our new podcast Inside Black & Gold, wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments / 0

 

Louisiana Sports
