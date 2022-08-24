Ohatchee, AL – the Ohatchee Police Department has issues a warning that are aware of a phone scam going around where you might be called by someone pretending to be an Ohatchee Police Officer. The subject on the phone will attempt to extort money by using various stories. Remember, when it comes to phone scams, always pause, use some patience and check with someone before sending any money to anyone in any way. At no time will any member of the Ohatchee Police Department contact you requesting money.

OHATCHEE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO