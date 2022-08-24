Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows man berating truck driver in racial tirade in Cherokee County
ACWORTH, Ga. - A 63-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault after he was caught on camera hurling racial slurs towards a truck driver outside a Cherokee County McDonald’s. The sheriff’s office confirms the incident. "Dumba** n**** that don’t know where to park his f***ing truck," the...
southerntorch.com
Arrest of Lucas Clay Posey
SUBJECT: Arrest of Lucas Clay Posey. On 08/24/2022 Lucas Clay Posey, Age 27, of Rainsville, AL, was arrested and charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Around 4:14pm on 08/24/2022 Fort Payne Police officer was dispatched to a traffic accident involving a...
weisradio.com
Woman Sentenced to 15 Years in Connection with Fatal Wreck in 2020
Caitlin Elizabeth Milam was sentenced this week in Chattooga County Superior Court in connection with a fatal wreck that happened in March of 2020. Milam was arrested in May of that year and charged with DUI, first degree Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Speeding and Reckless Driving. According to media reports from March of 2020 – Milam was accused of being drunk while operating a vehicle on Highway 27 near the Pennville Church of Christ.
Polk Jail report – Friday, August 26, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, August 26, 2022 report below.
WAFF
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputy resigns following arrest
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after being arrested on Friday. According to Sheriff Phil Sims, Cody Whitehead was arrested by the Guntersville Police Department after a warrant was obtained for third-degree misdemeanor assault. The warrant was obtained after a victim filed a report for an incident that happened while Whitehead was off duty over the weekend.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, August 25th
Charles Sanford, age 43 of Centre – FTA/Contempt of Court;. Christopher Hunter, age 41 of Centre – Probation Violation (x6);. Joshua Steele, age 35 of Centre – HOLD for Another Agency;. Jeremy Blackmon, age 41 of Gaylesville – FTA – Expired Tag and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree;...
Two Gadsden residents arrested on drug charges in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two individuals from Gadsden have been arrested on drug charges in Etowah County Thursday. According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop in Attalla on Tuesday. The vehicle was occupied by Jason Mayes, 42, and Amber Machen, 29, both […]
WAFF
Rainsville man arrested on DUI charge after wreck
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department arrested and charged a 27-year-old man after he left the scene of a wreck on Aug. 24 in Fort Payne. Officers responded to a wreck involving a vehicle and a business in downtown Fort Payne. The officers determined that the vehicle involved in the wreck had left the scene and was traveling on Gault Avenue.
weisradio.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene Victim of “Swatting” Incident
(Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) On Wednesday August 24th at about 1:00am Rome Police officers responded to a 911 call reference to a subject being shot multiple times at an address within the city limits. When officers responded they discovered...
Floyd County Police investigating death of 34-year-old woman found unconscious
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — Police in Floyd County are investigating the death of a 34-year-old woman after she was found unconscious on Thursday. Police said they found Kayla Cherie Gettrost unconscious at a house in Rome on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At...
Pursuit ends with car crashing into Talladega home
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of SWAT were called out to the scene of a car that had collided into a Talladega home early Friday morning. According to the Talladega Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, officials were dispatched to the 500 block of East Street on reports of a vehicle colliding into a house and causing […]
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – August 23, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Scam Alert in Ohatchee
Ohatchee, AL – the Ohatchee Police Department has issues a warning that are aware of a phone scam going around where you might be called by someone pretending to be an Ohatchee Police Officer. The subject on the phone will attempt to extort money by using various stories. Remember, when it comes to phone scams, always pause, use some patience and check with someone before sending any money to anyone in any way. At no time will any member of the Ohatchee Police Department contact you requesting money.
weisradio.com
Box Truck Leaves Chesnut Bypass, Comes to Rest in Adjoining Field
A box truck wound up in a field, after dropping off the Chestnut Bypass around 11:30 Thursday morning near the Bypass Express. Centre Police and Fire units responded to the scene and helped direct traffic until the wrecker to could arrive and pull the vehicle out and up the steep embankment. Fortunately, no one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.
wrganews.com
FCPD investigating Wreck involving Cyclist
The Floyd County Police Department has reported that their patrol officers are investigating a possible crash that occurred Sunday morning on Calhoun Road. A cyclist was apparently struck by a vehicle around 6 AM on Calhoun Road at Burton Road (Near Georgia Loop 1). Anyone with information is asked to...
weisradio.com
Ten More Students Arrested Following Rome High School Brawl
Ten more students were arrested following yet another brawl at a Floyd County High School this week. That fight was the fourth to break out at Rome High School since last week. At least 16 students have already been charged with various crimes for taking part in those fights. The ten students arrested after the most recent fight ranged in age from 14 to 17. Two are facing battery charges and eight are facing charges of party to a crime.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home ‘swatted’ for second time in 2 days, Rome police say
ROME, Ga. — Rome police say U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home has been swatted twice in as many days. Police said they responded to a 911 call about a person who had killed their family and was threatening to commit suicide early Thursday morning. Officers say the...
weisradio.com
More Than 57 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Etowah County
Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force Agents and the North Alabama High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program recently seized 57.5 pounds of marijuana in Attalla. Those Agents arrested Ernesto Mayo Huerta on August 11th, after executing a search warrant at 31 Red Bird Lane; during the search 14 guns and $33,193 in cash was also discovered. Huerta was arrested for trafficking and transported to the Etowah County Jail.
weisradio.com
Minor Two Vehicle Wreck on County Road 113 Friday Morning
State Troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle wreck on County Road 113 just off Highway 411 in Cherokee County Friday morning. The accident was logged at 9:28am involving a van and a pickup truck with neither of the drivers receiving injuries and both vehicles receiving only moderate damage. The cause of that wreck remains under investigation by troopers.
Calhoun County Student Injured in Bus Crash
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle happened around 2:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
