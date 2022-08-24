Klamath Modoc artist and land protector Ka’ila Farrell-Smith’s mesmerizing art exhibit at Favell Museum closes Sept. 3

Read full article on original website
Oregon Coast Art Bus gets a colorful new look as it brings arts education to coastal communities
The Oregon Coast Art Bus has been helping kids and adults in coastal communities learn about the arts for about a year, but the bus recently celebrated its first birthday with an appropriately creative makeover. What started out as a typical yellow school bus now sports the colorful “Celebrate Oregon!” artwork created by Liza Burns, and developed by the Oregon Cultural Trust.
Swastika Mountain in Oregon may have a new name soon
Swastika Mountain, located within Oregon's Umpqua National Forest, may get a new name later this year -- partly thanks to one Eugene resident.
Sister of veteran fire lookout who died in McKinney fire joins in 2nd lawsuit against PacifiCorp
A week after PacifiCorp was sued by Northern California residents who lost homes and property in the McKinney fire, the utility company faces another lawsuit on behalf of dozens of people, including the sister of a longtime Siskiyou County fire lookout killed in the blaze, alleging wrongful death, negligence and other claims.
6 hot Oregon wine tips for September
Where August is lazy and hazy, September is overly ambitious. September is back to school shopping and finding cardboard boxes marked “sweaters.” My advice? Fight it as long as possible. To help you on that front, I offer these six tips to engage the stars, stomp grapes, help...
Oregon Brews and News: Fresh hop season is here, and so is Pono Brew Labs
Editor’s note: This is a re-publication of Oregon Brews and News, an Oregonian/OregonLive newsletter delivering the week’s craft beer news from Portland and Oregon. To get the newsletter sent directly to your email inbox every week at noon on Thursday, subscribe here. Portland Fresh Hops Fest returns to...
theashlandchronicle.com
Do Not Enter the Wading Area in Lithia Park
According to Ashland Parks and Rec, high bacteria levels have been detected at the wading area in Ashland Creek near the children’s playground in Lithia Park as of Thursday, August 25, 2022. It is advised that you not get in the water (The Swim Reservoir in Lithia Park is safe to swim in).
klcc.org
New protections proposed for scenic Oregon creeks
Expanded monitoring in Oregon’s Siuslaw National Forest would protect the health of two scenic tributaries. The final draft of a new conservation plan was released Wednesday. It targets the Franklin and Wasson Creeks, homes to significant beaver and fish populations. In 2019, Congress designated the sites as Wild and Scenic Rivers.
columbiagorgenews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
beachconnection.net
N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Sees Disheartening 16 Ocean Rescues, One Death
(Seaside, Oregon) – A rather stunningly bad weekend for water rescues in one Oregon coast town is leading local officials to vehemently urge caution. Seaside had some 16 people in distress while in the ocean this past weekend, which wound up including one death. (Photo Seaside Fire & Rescue)
opb.org
The Grateful Dead saved an Oregon creamery on this day 50 years ago
In August 1972, the Springfield Creamery hit a financial rough patch. Owners Chuck and Sue Kesey had been in business for more than a decade and just introduced a new probiotic product called Nancy’s Yogurt. But debts and back taxes threatened to shut them down. That’s when somebody got...
traveloregon.com
Crabbing for Beginners on the Oregon Coast
Oregon has a way of reeling you in. The magnificent views. The thrill of the catch. Time spent with family and friends. The reasons are endless, but the choice is clear. Go wild. Get outdoors and experience it all, right here. It gets you outside, into the refreshing air and...
COVID-19 in Oregon: These are the counties with the highest death rate
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
kezi.com
Oregon has 'similar' plans to phase out new gas vehicles as California, Washington
SALEM, Ore. — Both California and Washington signaled Thursday that they plan to adopt aggressive emissions targets over the next decade, such that new gas vehicles will be phased out entirely by 2035. While not necessarily at the same place in the process as its two neighbors, Oregon could follow suit in due time.
kqennewsradio.com
FORESTS TO OPEN MATSUTAKE MUSHROOM SEASON
Four National Forests in Oregon will open the 2022 commercial harvest season for Matsutake mushrooms following Labor Day weekend. A Forest Service release said the season opens September 6th on the Umpqua, Willamette, Deschutes, and Fremont-Winema national forests. The season continues through November 6th. A commercial permit must be purchased...
ijpr.org
Oregon school administrators worry families could be caught off guard by end of free meals for all students
During the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of families in Oregon became used to students receiving free meals at school. A variety of federal waivers meant every student could receive free breakfast and lunch during the pandemic, but those expired on June 30. With many families now having to pay for meals,...
msn.com
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
As archery hunting season opens, elk hunters face new limits in much of eastern Oregon
The archery hunting season starts as usual today, on the last Saturday in August, but this year is anything but ordinary in one respect. For most of northeastern Oregon, the archery season for elk is a controlled hunt for the first time. In August 2021 the Oregon Fish and Wildlife...
agdaily.com
Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August
This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
thelundreport.org
Is Oregon’s Measure 110 Working? An Advocate Says Yes, And Asks For Patience
This is a transcript of a recent episode of Think Out Loud on Oregon Public Broadcasting. You can listen to the episode here. It’s now been almost two years since Oregonians passed Measure 110. That ballot measure decriminalized small amounts of illegal drugs and directed more money to addiction recovery services, but it has taken a long time to distribute those funds. The bulk of the money for the first budget cycle has finally been distributed to a wide variety of service providers.
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
