Mother defends 12-year-old pulling gun after school bus fight, says she was bullied

A New Orleans mom is defending her child's use of a gun after a dispute on a school bus.

"She was begin bullied, so that's why she pulled out a firearm," the 12-year-old girl's mom said in a social media post.

The woman says no one was stopping the bullying, so her daughter took action.

"When a child is under frustration and being bullied, she is supposed to have help with self defense."

The mother admits here daughter was armed.

"It was in her possession and she pulled it."

The 12 year old is facing aggravated assault charges, the mother is facing related charges.

WWL TV obtained videos that show two girls fighting on the bus after school Friday before the girl get off the bus and then bangs on the bus door with the gun.

Crescent City Schools, the charter school operator that runs Akili released a written statement:

“Crescent City Schools and Akili Academy are horrified by this brazen act of violence that happened off school campus. School buses should be safe places of transport for our young people. Police were called Friday afternoon during this incident and police action was taken. The student is not at school, and we are working with NolaPS regarding disciplinary action,”

NOLA Public Schools released this statement:

"The safety and well-being of NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) students are our top priority. The District is aware of an incident involving a weapon and a student from Akili Academy. The school immediately contacted law enforcement, and the District has been in contact with Crescent City Schools’ leadership regarding this matter."

It all happened at the intersection of Gallier Drive and Mirabeau Street in the Gentilly Woods neighborhood.