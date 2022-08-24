ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Mother defends 12-year-old pulling gun after school bus fight, says she was bullied

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SppZ6_0hTLePCn00

A New Orleans mom is defending her child's use of a gun after a dispute on a school bus.

"She was begin bullied, so that's why she pulled out a firearm," the 12-year-old girl's mom said in a social media post.

The woman says no one was stopping the bullying, so her daughter took action.

"When a child is under frustration and being bullied, she is supposed to have help with self defense."

The mother admits here daughter was armed.

"It was in her possession and she pulled it."

The 12 year old is facing aggravated assault charges, the mother is facing related charges.

WWL TV obtained videos that show two girls fighting on the bus after school Friday before the girl get off the bus and then bangs on the bus door with the gun.

Crescent City Schools, the charter school operator that runs Akili released a written statement:

“Crescent City Schools and Akili Academy are horrified by this brazen act of violence that happened off school campus. School buses should be safe places of transport for our young people. Police were called Friday afternoon during this incident and police action was taken. The student is not at school, and we are working with NolaPS regarding disciplinary action,”

NOLA Public Schools released this statement:

"The safety and well-being of NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) students are our top priority. The District is aware of an incident involving a weapon and a student from Akili Academy. The school immediately contacted law enforcement, and the District has been in contact with Crescent City Schools’ leadership regarding this matter."

It all happened at the intersection of Gallier Drive and Mirabeau Street in the Gentilly Woods neighborhood.

Comments / 28

Sharon Miguez Brown
3d ago

Most individuals have been bullied at one point in life, I was and yes it is traumatic but it's NO EXCUSE to pull a gun. This mom supporting this action is completely insane. Why does a child this age even have access to a gun? Failure of children start at home and this is a perfect EXAMPLE. Mom should have charges pressed on her also.

Reply(5)
19
Kevin Brewer
3d ago

People today are marshmallows. Their feelings are hurt too easily and the answer to standing up for yourself is to pull a gun to potentially shoot someone. In my day you either stood up for yourself or you got smacked by your parents for not doing so. I had a bully for about 5 seconds when I was a kid of 10 or so. I split his lip and gave him a black eye with my BARE HANDS. Two days later we were good friends and that carried through until we graduated high school. If pulling a gun is your way to stand up for yourself then you need to stay inside and never go out into the world so you never have to worry about the mean old people bruising your sensitive feelings.

Reply(1)
10
David P Gros
3d ago

I was a toothpick kid and I got bullied and slapped around most of my school life. I never had the slightest thought of pulling a gun. I never wanted to be like the parents taught bullies. Now I am 6'1" and 240 #'s. Guess what? None of those bullies have the balls to smack me upside the head anymore. 🤔🤷🏻‍♂️😎

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

12-year-old arrested after getting in fight on school bus; trying to get back on bus with gun

NEW ORLEANS - A 12-year-old girl was arrested after she left a fight on a school bus, grabbed a gun and tried to get back on Friday. WWL-TV obtained video of the Akili Academy student getting in a fight with another juvenile on the school bus. Video shows the girl leaving the school bus, banging on the side of the vehicle to be let back on, and then waving a gun as the bus pulls off.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury

A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Double shooting at Hoffman Triangle bar kills one man, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally wounded in a double shooting outside a Hoffman Triangle bar, New Orleans police said Saturday. The gunfire was reported Friday at 11:09 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Rocheblave Street. "The victims were standing outside a bar when a vehicle passed and the occupants began firing shots," a police report said. Paramedics took both victims, ages 39 and 38, took to a hospital, where older man died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Wwl Tv#Akili Academy#Nola
fox8live.com

1 killed, 3 wounded in three overnight New Orleans shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and three others wounded in three separate overnight shootings, New Orleans police said Saturday. The first shooting occurred around 9:34 p.m. in the 9000 block of Marks Street, police said. A male victim told police he was walking down the street when he was shot. He was taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two inmates wounded in stabbing at New Orleans jail, authorities say

Two inmates of the Orleans Justice Center were wounded Wednesday when they stabbed each other during a fight, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said. The injuries were minor, and neither of the inmates was admitted to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said. The altercation marks the fifth reported stabbing at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

20-year-old arrested in Mandeville-area shooting

A local man has been arrested following a shooting incident which occurred Tuesday (August 23) evening at a Mandeville-area residence. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Meade Court in reference to a shooting. STPSO detectives learned Logan Maxted, 20,...
MANDEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
WWL

Northshore woman fatally shoots man involved in a fight on her front yard

BUSH, La. — Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning near Bush, La., in St. Tammany Parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush around 2:30 a.m. after receiving calls of a shooting. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man dead in the front yard with apparent gunshot wounds.
BUSH, LA
NOLA.com

Second person killed in Hoffman Triangle in 15 hours, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead Saturday afternoon in the Hoffman Triangle's second homicide in less than 15 hours, New Orleans police said. Officers were summoned at 1:23 p.m. to the 2800 block of South Johnson Street, where they found the 46-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds on a sidewalk. Emergency Medical Services declared him dead there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy