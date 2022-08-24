ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

2 men in custody after 2 women shot during fight in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police said two men are in custody after a shooting that sent two women to a hospital early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m., when police were called to the 2400 block of Malcolm X Boulevard. Investigators found that there was a fight that...
Off-Duty Fort Worth Officer Arrested, Accused of Drunken Driving

A Fort Worth police officer was arrested and accused of drunken driving after his car left the roadway Wednesday afternoon, police say. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were called after a driver left the roadway at about 4:40 p.m. Responding officers identified off-duty Fort Worth police officer...
Fort Worth police officer arrested on DWI charge while off duty

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested, making him the second from the department to be taken into custody this week. The department said officer Stephen Thompson was off duty when he was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called...
Defense argues Arlington officer’s deadly force was justified

ARLINGTON, Texas - A jury determining whether a former Arlington police officer should be convicted of manslaughter for accidentally killing a woman will continue deliberations on Monday. Former Officer Ravinder Singh killed Margarita Brooks in 2019 during a welfare check. But she was not his intended target. He was firing...
Off-duty Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson arrested, faces DWI charge

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after his car went off a roadway on Tuesday. Thompson was off-duty at the time, on Aug. 23 when it happened in the 10000 block of NW Texas 287 southbound.He was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Thompson's case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.Additionally, the FWPD Internal Affairs Unit started an administrative investigation. Thompson was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.
Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times

A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
Plano woman arrested; police investigating case as possible hate crime

PLANO, Texas - A Plano woman was arrested on charges of assault and making terroristic threats after an incident outside a restaurant Wednesday night. Police have video evidence of the incident that was posted on Facebook. Esmeralda Upton, 58, is accused of using racial slurs during a physical attack on...
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road

On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
Police seek suspect in fatal shooting during catalytic converter theft in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are hoping the public can help them find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Back on December 1, 2021, 22-year-old Sergio Maas turned on his car alarm after seeing people around his silver Toyota Sequoia at the Spanish Village apartments on Sumter Drive, near Bachman Lake.
