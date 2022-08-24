Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big D
fox4news.com
Police ID man accused of stealing vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police said they have identified the suspect who stole a vehicle with four children inside earlier this month. According to police, 35-year-old Matthew Aaron Minton is wanted for one count of theft of property and four counts of abandon or endanger a child. Police...
fox4news.com
2 men arrested after fleeing shooting that injured 1, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested two men accused of fleeing from police after shooting a man overnight Friday. This happened just before midnight, when officers were called about a shooting in the 1300 block of Bank Street. Police found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was...
fox4news.com
2 men in custody after 2 women shot during fight in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police said two men are in custody after a shooting that sent two women to a hospital early Saturday morning. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m., when police were called to the 2400 block of Malcolm X Boulevard. Investigators found that there was a fight that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Off-Duty Fort Worth Officer Arrested, Accused of Drunken Driving
A Fort Worth police officer was arrested and accused of drunken driving after his car left the roadway Wednesday afternoon, police say. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were called after a driver left the roadway at about 4:40 p.m. Responding officers identified off-duty Fort Worth police officer...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer arrested on DWI charge while off duty
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer has been arrested, making him the second from the department to be taken into custody this week. The department said officer Stephen Thompson was off duty when he was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called...
Suspect search underway after man shot, killed at Arlington apartment complex, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police said they are investigating the shooting death of a man found at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Officers responded around 4 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Cypress Club Drive after receiving a call about a reported shooting, police say.
fox4news.com
Defense argues Arlington officer’s deadly force was justified
ARLINGTON, Texas - A jury determining whether a former Arlington police officer should be convicted of manslaughter for accidentally killing a woman will continue deliberations on Monday. Former Officer Ravinder Singh killed Margarita Brooks in 2019 during a welfare check. But she was not his intended target. He was firing...
fox4news.com
Arlington officer had other options before fatally shooting woman, witness says
ARLINGTON, Texas - Ravinder Singh is charged with negligent homicide for Margarita Brooks' 2019 death. During a welfare check, Singh's body camera video showed Brooks’ dog running towards Singh. He fired at the dog. A bullet hit Brooks in the chest. The former officer’s defense team is now putting...
Off-duty Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson arrested, faces DWI charge
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police officer Stephen Thompson, an 18-year veteran of the department, is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated after his car went off a roadway on Tuesday. Thompson was off-duty at the time, on Aug. 23 when it happened in the 10000 block of NW Texas 287 southbound.He was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Thompson's case will be filed with the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.Additionally, the FWPD Internal Affairs Unit started an administrative investigation. Thompson was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the ongoing criminal and administrative investigations.
fox4news.com
Man killed in Fort Worth while delivering furniture
Fort Worth police arrested a man with an extensive criminal history for the carjacking and murder of a furniture delivery driver. The crime happened while the victim was on the job.
Arrest made in killing of furniture delivery driver in Fort Worth
DALLAS — A man has been arrested in the killing of a furniture delivery truck driver during a carjacking in Fort Worth earlier this month, police said. Carlos Valdez faces a murder charge in the case, according to police. He was arrested Tuesday by Fort Worth police and was...
'She started hitting me' | Victim of viral, racist confrontation in Plano parking lot speaks
PLANO, Texas — Rani Banerjee said she and three of her friends had just finished dinner at Sixty Vines in Plano when a woman confronted them in the parking lot, as seen in a now-viral video. "Suddenly, we heard this woman yelling at us and started coming toward us....
Hurst police investigate after accused drunk driver hit pedestrian
An accused drunk driver hit a pedestrian in Hurst around 2:30 this morning, one day before police blanket the streets for Saturation Saturday. Police say the victim hit a disabled vehicle on eastbound Airport Freeway
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Family Sues Prosper ISD, Says Daughters Were Abused by Bus Driver More Than 100 Times
A family has filed suit against Proper ISD, alleging a former bus driver abused their two daughters on more than 100 occasions during their kindergarten and first-grade years. The suit, filed Thursday in Collin County, says the district and its employees didn’t do enough to protect the sisters, who were 5 and 7 at the time. It seeks more than $5 million in damages.
fox4news.com
Plano woman arrested; police investigating case as possible hate crime
PLANO, Texas - A Plano woman was arrested on charges of assault and making terroristic threats after an incident outside a restaurant Wednesday night. Police have video evidence of the incident that was posted on Facebook. Esmeralda Upton, 58, is accused of using racial slurs during a physical attack on...
Fight inside Temptations Cabaret spills into parking lot, 4 people shot
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Police said a fight that started inside Temptations Cabaret on Camp Bowie West Blvd spilled into the parking lot, where four people were shot. It happened at 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 25. Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department said none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. They are all recovering at the hospital. "This business has become a dangerous nuisance," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn. We've had several shooting incidents there over the last few years. This creates a dangerous situation for that community."Three arrests have been made. The suspects are charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Security Officer.More information will be released as it becomes available.
dpdbeat.com
Informaton Wanted on Homicide on Cockrell Hill Road
On Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 5:04 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Whispering Hollow Apartments located at 6910 S. Cockrell Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim inside an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. The...
fox4news.com
Police seek suspect in fatal shooting during catalytic converter theft in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are hoping the public can help them find a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man while stealing his catalytic converter last year. Back on December 1, 2021, 22-year-old Sergio Maas turned on his car alarm after seeing people around his silver Toyota Sequoia at the Spanish Village apartments on Sumter Drive, near Bachman Lake.
Texas man fires weapon into Wendy's after arguing about his drive-through order
A man in the Dallas area who wasn’t the happiest with his drive-through order decided to take a step up from leaving a nasty comment on Yelp, instead taking out a firearm and shooting into the restaurant.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find those who opened fire outside Dallas RaceTrac, injuring 2
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police hope someone can help identify two cars that had people inside with guns who opened fire on three men standing in front of a crowded convenience store early Sunday morning. The two people who were shot survived. Police said this shooting...
