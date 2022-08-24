Read full article on original website
Related
i70sports.com
St. Elmo-Brownstown Beats Vandalia in Three Set Battle
The annual early season matchup between St. Elmo-Brownstown and Vandalia is known for being a battle each year and the 2022 meeting of the two teams followed tradition, going 3 sets with SEB winning this year’s matchup over the Vandals 25-23, 18-25, 25-19. The win puts SEB at 2-1 on the young season and they will be back at home on Monday to take on Nokomis. For Vandalia, the match was their first of the season so they are now 0-1 and will have their home opener on Tuesday when they host South Central Conference rival Pana.
i70sports.com
Altamont Volleyball Falls in Season Opener
Altamont volleyball opened up their 2022 season on the road Thursday night, falling to Carlyle in two sets 22-25, 17-25. The Indians start the season at 0-1 and will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Newton in their home opener. Lady Indian Stats:. Lanie Tedrick – 5...
i70sports.com
Vandals Football getting to open season tomorrow night versus Pana
The Vandals will open the 2022 season with a big time game against a rival and top level opponent when they host the Pana Panthers tomorrow night at Mark Greer Field. Vandals Coach Jason Clay says there is always a case of nerves for everyone on that first game night.
i70sports.com
Jr. Vandals Softball Wins 4th In a Row With Comeback Win Over Salem Franklin Park
Vandalia Jr. High softball won their fourth game in a row with a late inning comeback victory over Salem Franklin Park, 5-4, on Wednesday. After falling behind 4-0 after three innings, the Vandals got on the board in bottom of the 4th with Mady McCall driving a triple down the right field line to score Arian Dunaway and cut the Salem lead to 4-1. After holding the Bobcats scoreless in the top of the 5th, the Vandals got some small ball going to get things moving on the bases. Katy Sefton would single to start the inning followed by Kenlie Finn getting hit by a pitch to put runners first and second. Briley Sefton would then get on base by fielder’s choice after laying down a bunt, moving the runners up and loading the bases. Kinlee Gelsinger then ground out to shortstop to bring K. Sefton home and advance Finn and B. Sefton to second and third. Bella Walk then ground out to shortstop as well to again move the runners, with Finn scoring and B. Sefton moving up to 3rd base, putting the Vandals down by just one run, 4-3. Dunaway then reached base on a groundball to shortstop after the first baseman would drop the throw, allowing B. Sefton to score and tie the game up at 4-4 before a flyout to left field would end the inning. After holding Salem scoreless in the top of the 6th, the Vandals began the bottom half of the inning with Elaina Hagy drawing a walk and stealing 2nd before Liah Hoyle would bunt and reach first by way of fielder’s choice, advancing Hagy to 3rd. K. Sefton then ground into a fielder’s choice to score Hagy and give the Vandals their first lead of the game at 5-4. The Vandals would strand two runners on base though, with three straight strikeouts to end the inning. Vandalia was able to then get three straight groundouts to end the inning and close out their comeback victory. The Vandals are now 7-2 on the season and will take their 4-game win streak on the road, traveling to T-Town on Thursday for their fifth game in 6 days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
i70sports.com
Lady Vandals, Ramsey, Altamont Girls Golf in action—-Ramsey’s Coree Keagy the Medalist for the round
The Lady Vandals, Ramsey and Altamont girls golf were in action on Thursday afternoon at the Vandalia Country Club. For the Lady Vandals—Sophia McNealy 58, Abby Tate 58, Aubri Crew 66, Sara Braswell 67, Maggie Tate 68, Chaya Briggs 69, Andey Klitsch 70. For Ramsey—Coree Keagy 52 (M), Annabelle...
Comments / 0