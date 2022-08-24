Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Kipos hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wilmington location
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Kipos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Wilmington location on Aug. 25. The restaurant celebrated its new location at 11 a.m., per the announcement from the Giorgios Hospitality Group. Located in Lumina Station at 1900 Eastwood Road, the restaurant will serve Hellenic cuisine...
WilmingtonBiz
84 Lumber To Double Its Wilmington Footprint
Wholesale lumber supplier 84 Lumber is in the process of planning an expansion at its location off Blue Clay Road. In June, 84 Lumber signed a new lease with the Wilmington International Airport for additional land in its ILM Business Park. The added 10.8 acres will roughly double the company’s current setup at ILM and allow the airport to net an additional $202,292 annually.
cfcc.edu
Barbering grad opens luxury barber shop in downtown Wilmington, NC
After serving in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, NC, Steve Grissom worked as an arborist, climbing trees to inspect them. When his knees started complaining, Grissom began to look for a new line of work. He still had strong hand-eye coordination and decided to pursue his interest in barbering.
WilmingtonBiz
In Downtown Wilmington, Genesis Block Moving To Common Desk
A business development services company based in Wilmington is moving from one downtown location to another. Genesis Block, founded in 2019 by entrepreneurial couple Tracey and Girard Newkirk to support fledgling companies, was leasing office, coworking and event space at 20 Wrights Aly. "Beginning in September we will be transitioning...
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Splashpad at Middleton Park Complex reopens
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Splashpad at Middleton Park in Oak Island is open again. Due to multiple events planned over the next several days, construction on the new shade-sail structures has been paused until Tuesday. As a result, the Splashpad will reopen until construction can resume. The...
whqr.org
Starbucks in Wilmington second in North Carolina to unionize
The Starbucks Union for Middlesound Loop Road voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing on Tuesday, joining nearly 200 other unionized Starbucks shops around the country. Kelly Kenoyer: Can you kind of tell me how you guys got started with this unionization effort?. Haya Odeh: My Co-organizer Chloe thought that after...
WilmingtonBiz
For Carolina Beach Mixed-use Project, Developers Refining The Details
Developers gathered community input this week about the look of a mixed-use project coming soon to Carolina Beach. The Proximity at Carolina Beach by Cape Fear Development is expected to include apartments, offices and other commercial space, including retail establishments and restaurants on vacant property at Lake Park Boulevard and St. Joseph Street.
columbuscountynews.com
Salesmen on Hoverboards Visit Lake, East End
While some door-to-door salesmen might have unusual transportation, apparently their pitch is legitimate. Residents of the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood community, Buckhead and Lake Waccamaw are reporting that representatives of Hawx Pest Control of Wilmington are zooming through the east end on hoverboards. In at least one instance, the salesmen were chased off by the homeowner’s dogs.
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
New area code coming to parts of North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina, which includes Jacksonville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June the area […]
usatales.com
10 Amazing Things To Do In Carolina Beach
If you are visiting Carolina Beach and wondering about the things to do in Carolina Beach, then here are some exciting and amazing things that you can do. These activities can be done by all kinds of people, indoors and outdoor. You can take historical, recreational walks in historic Fort Fisher or get acquainted with the gorgeous Carolina Beach attractions. There are many fun things to do in Carolina Beach, so decide your own pace and select some of the best activities according to your interest.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man with special needs at risk of losing family home no longer worries thanks to locals who saw his story on WWAY
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we told you about last month, more help for Rashone Jackson, the Wilmington man who was at risk of losing his home after the passing of his mother. On top of getting help saving the family home, he’s getting a helping hand from people who saw his story here on WWAY.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers help repair games ahead of October Brunswick County Fall Festival
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Fall is right around the corner, and members of the community turned out recently to make sure Brunswick County is prepared for their annual Fall Festival. Several people came out to help revitalize, update and repair some of the games that will be used at...
WECT
Surf City mayor cited for failure to report accident
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City Mayor Doug Medlin has been cited for failing to report an accident after he allegedly hit another vehicle in a parking lot last weekend. According to the citation, the collision took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 in the parking lot of the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 106 Wilkes Lane.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two Wilmington churches coming together to raise funds, build Habitat home for veteran
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity’s 2022 Veterans Build and Building on Faith Wall Raising is taking place this Saturday. The event is set to take place from 7:30 am – 8:30 am at 1008 N. 7th Street in Wilmington. Construction will start...
WECT
Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
Sampson Independent
Oh my ‘Darling,’ clean up time
Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Protein last year, reportedly spilled animal carcasses up and down highways in Clinton’s business district Friday morning. They hauled the agricultural remnants from their Rose Hill plant to the landfill in open dump trucks rather than in sealed containers, said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis. “Some of the trucks are overloaded — they’re stopping at stop lights, and it spills over the top of the beds of the trucks, and then we deal with the clean up and the resources.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Drunk driver hits Wilmington mounted police office, injures horse
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Early Saturday morning, Wilmington PD Mounted Units were walking along South Front Street in downtown Wilmington when a drunk driver attempted to pass when one of the horses, 19-year-old Elton, and a mounted unit officer were struck from behind by the vehicle. The mounted officer...
WECT
FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
