What is the Boise decision and how does it affect the homelessness issue in the city of Susanville?. According to the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, in December 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a 9th Circuit Court decision that ruled “homeless people cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives. People experiencing unsheltered homelessness — at least in the 9th Circuit — can sleep more safely without facing criminal punishment for simply trying to survive on the streets.”

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO