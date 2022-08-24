Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Criminal Case Update: Sentences levied for felony DUI, resisting an officer and other crimes
Thank you all for your support and efforts in making Plumas County a safe and just place to live, work and play. I am especially grateful for the tremendous efforts of those throughout our community who continue to work so hard and made so many sacrifices to keep Plumas County safe.
Lassen County News
Susanville man arrested on drug, weapons charges
The California Highway Patrol arrested a Susanville man on drug and weapons charges. According to a statement from the CHP, Kenneth James Owens, 32, of Susanville was booked into the Lassen County Jail “on numerous charges related to possession of fentanyl for sale, possession of prescription pills for sale, possession of a homemade firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.”
susanvillestuff.com
Susanville Police Arrest Suspect Wanted for Three Separate Crimes
A 19-year old man, who was already wanted for two unrelated crimes here in Susanville, was arrested by Susanville Police Officers Friday morning after he allegedly stole a bike from a home on Pearl Circle. Police officers received a call about the stolen bike shortly before 10:00a.m. and when they...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village business owner battered by homeless man
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local business owner Virginia Jordan was attacked by an apparent homeless man on Monday, Aug. 15, after attempting to remove items from the front of her establishment and clean up trash around the area. “I don’t wish anyone would have to go through this,” said...
Lassen County News
Susanville’s CCC lawsuit may plow new constitutional ground
The city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al over the proposed closure of the California Correctional Center may venture into new legal territory. At the conclusion of this morning’s proceeding, Friday, Aug. 26, Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Ralph F. Moody...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 25, 1944
Many residents of Susanville were awakened Monday morning at 2:38 o’clock by the loud blasts of the general fire alarm whistle at the Fruit Growers’ Supply Co. The Fruit Grower Supply Company fire department, headed by T. K. Oliver, resident manager of the company, with 50 men using seven streams of water, was supplemented by trucks and men from the Red River Lumber Company and the State division of forestry. The blaze was “brought to the ground” at 4 a.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reports one case of ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In an area that has become saturated with Fentanyl products, drug dealers are competing to get new customers. “Seems like there are some people who are trying to create a brand by having a different color or a multicolor product,” said Lieutenant Brandon Zirkle, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.
crimevoice.com
19-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville
A man was recently arrested on suspicion of murder in Susanville. Shortly before 3 AM on Wednesday, August 10, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 600 area of Plum Street in Susanville. Officers located a 56-year-old man sitting in a chair in a backyard with a serious wound to his chest. The man was hospitalized at an area medical center but ultimately died of his injury, the Sheriff’s Office said.
WCSD police officer who shot Hug student sues; says district didn't accommodate his PTSD
The school police officer who shot a Hug High student in 2016 has filed a lawsuit two years after being fired by the Washoe County School District. Cory Coombes alleges that the district did not accommodate his medically diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder caused by "the stress and emotion that came from his knowledge of...
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen Crime Stoppers Update for August 19th, 2022
Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays up to $1,000 for tips and information leading to the arrest of someone who commits a crime, has released this week’s list of names and photos of subjects ‘wanted’ by local law enforcement agencies. To report information about a...
mynews4.com
Family of man killed in crash caused by Washoe sheriff's deputy to receive $450,000
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The family of a motorcyclist killed in a crash caused by a Washoe County sheriff's deputy in fall 2020 will receive $450,000 after county commissioners approved a settlement agreement Tuesday. 74-year-old Joel Edwards died after he was struck by a deputy...
Lassen County News
Transient cooking fire ignites blaze along Susan River Trail
According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a vegetation fire behind the Lassen County Hall of Justice about 7:42 a.m. today, Thursday, Aug. 25. “Upon arrival, Susanville Engine 628 made access from Grove Street and CalFire Engine 2271 made access from the river trail,” according...
Lassen County News
Martin v. Boise — how does it affect Susanville’s homeless crisis?
What is the Boise decision and how does it affect the homelessness issue in the city of Susanville?. According to the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty, in December 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of a 9th Circuit Court decision that ruled “homeless people cannot be punished for sleeping outside on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives. People experiencing unsheltered homelessness — at least in the 9th Circuit — can sleep more safely without facing criminal punishment for simply trying to survive on the streets.”
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
susanvillestuff.com
Trails Trust and BLM Welcome Volunteers for Public Lands Day
Volunteers are welcome to help spruce up the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, when the Bureau of Land Management and Lassen Land and Trails Trust host a National Public Lands Day cleanup project, Saturday, September 10th, on the trail and at the Susanville Railroad Depot Visitor Center in Susanville. Volunteers...
Lake County News
California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father
PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
lakecountyexam.com
Collins makes largest timberland purchase in company history
Collins has announced a major acquisition of forestland in northeastern California, which will benefit multiple locations, including Lakeview. On Thursday, Aug. 4, a year after the Dixie Fire raced through the foothills of the Sierra’s, Collins Timber Company LLC completed an acquisition 58,000 acres of forestland from Shasta Forests Timberlands LLC and its affiliates. The primary tracts of land are near the towns of Westwood, Susanville, and Adin, and overall, the acquisition spreads across Lassen, Plumas, Modoc, Shasta, and Sierra counties.
susanvillestuff.com
Tenth Annual ‘Swing for Cancer’ Fundraiser Set for September 3rd
It’s been nearly a decade since the Northern California Cancer Advocates held their first fundraising golf tournament in 2013, since that time they have raised more than $216,413 and helped 262 Cancer Fighters in Lassen and Plumas counties. Each year through the efforts of their volunteers and community sponsors...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman killed in Highway 299 crash near Fall River Mills identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who was killed in a crash on Highway 299 in Fall River Mills on Saturday. Deputies said 25-year-old Maria Little White Swan Riggins of Montgomery Creek died after a head-on crash. The crash happened near Pit...
