'My Best Friend's Exorcism' Trailer Asks How Far You'd Go For Friendship
Prime Video released the official trailer for an upcoming horror-comedy film that will make you wonder how far you would be willing to go for your own best friend. My Best Friend’s Exorcism trailer showcases Amiah Miller and Elsie Fisher as two teenage best friends whose friendship will be put to the test by supernatural forces.
'Confess, Fletch' Trailer Has Jon Hamm Bringing Chevy Chase's Original Character Back to Life
It’s time to dust off your old VHS tapes because a character that came alive in them is officially making a comeback. Confess, Fletch is an upcoming comedy starring Jon Hamm (Mad Men). As it was announced last year, the Emmy winner was taking over the quick-witted character that was made famous by Chevy Chase (Community) in 1985’s Fletch. In both versions, Fletch is an investigative reporter that chases a big lead and gets caught up in a web of conflict and mystery. The follow-up story - and third overall - is set to premiere in mid-September.
‘Possum’ Is a Nightmare-Fueled Movie That Deserves a Bigger Audience
One film that deserved a wider theatrical release was Possum. Matthew Holness' debut had an extremely limited theatrical release in both the UK and U.S., and the total gross was $33,225. Holness' deeply disturbing movie is an incredibly brave film and challenging to make a film with so little dialogue and arguably, next to no plot, reminiscent of Stalker's repetitiveness, pace, and creeping uncanny dread.
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Review: George Miller’s Latest Is Grandiose, Yet Thrives in the Quieter Moments
Over the course of his extensive and varied career, George Miller has proven himself to be a masterful storyteller. From the post-apocalyptic onslaught of action in Mad Max: Fury Road to the charming animal adventure of Babe: Pig in the City, each of Miller’s films are ambitious, unique, and have a certain amount of magic to them. It makes sense then that Three Thousand Years of Longing, Miller’s first film since 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, revolves around Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton), a narratologist who studies the history of the stories we love so much, a character who isn’t just fascinated by narratives, but by the stories about how those stories came to be, and the magic that these stories can create.
'See' Season 3 Review: Jason Momoa Elevates the Explosive Final Chapter of This Dystopian Epic
It is a shame that the first season of , an attempt by Apple TV+ to answer Game of Thrones, was a bit of a slog to get through, as everything since has been a vast improvement. Taking the premise of a world where almost everyone was blind and using it to explore how that would reshape life as we know it could have been disastrous if not done delicately. Thankfully, the show has steadily begun to chart a path that takes this concept and new state of being seriously even as the rest of the story can get a bit silly. The second season still felt like it was searching for what it wanted to be, but the journey it took us on was much more thrilling than what preceded it. Season 3, which also serves as the conclusion of the show, continues this positive trajectory, arriving at an ending that offers plenty of well-staged action that also delves deeper into the characters nearing the end of their story. It gets a bit sidetracked and loses steam in the middle, though it picks back up for a fitting finale that hits hard where it counts.
‘Godzilla vs. Kong 2’ Synopsis Reveals New Details About Monsterverse Sequel
Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the full synopsis for the highly anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, which will explore the origins of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The movie will see Kong and Godzilla uniting against a new threat coming from Hollow Earth, as the untitled sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong promises to explore the origins of the Titans and Skull Island.
How To Watch 'The Invitation': Is the Vampire Film in Theaters?
In 2019 Sam Raimi announced he was developing a horror film called The Bride, and movie fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Now after several changes in production companies, directors, and producers, the world is finally going to be able to see it under a different name: The Invitation. Taking cues from the classic Gothic novel Dracula by Bram Stoker, The Invitation tells the story of a young woman thrust into the glamorous world of old money and finds something much more sinister behind the gold-plated facade. While many horror films today have to adhere firmly to either the modern slasher camp or the subtle ghost story period piece, The Invitation seems to toe the line by bringing Victorian characters to the modern world. Here’s everything we know about where and how you can watch this summer’s newest horror hit.
'Batgirl's Ivory Aquino Pleads With Warner Bros. Discovery to Restore the Cancelled Movie
Batgirl star Ivory Aquino posted an emotional public letter in which she pleads with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslov to revert the company’s decision to shelve the DC Extended Universe movie. Aquino published her letter on Twitter after learning about the funeral screenings being held on the Warner Bros. lot.
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spinoff Series Gets New Title
The Maggie and Negan-focused The Walking Dead spin-off series has a new official title. The series, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has seen its name changed from Isle of the Dead, and is now known as The Walking Dead: Dead City, per Entertainment Weekly. The previous title Isle of the Dead was only a working title, and The Walking Dead: Dead City is now the confirmed title for the series, according to AMC.
How to Watch 'Samaritan': Where to Stream the Sylvester Stallone Superhero Film
Who can say no to a superhero movie starring Sylvester Stallone? In the new film Samaritan, The Italian Stallion stars as the eponymous retired superhero who is trying to keep a low profile as his city falls to ruins around him. His young neighbor Sam, played by Javon “Wanna” Walton, quickly suspects his identity though and tries to persuade him to once again step up to save Granite City.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': A Guide to the Ages of Middle-Earth
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the exciting return to Middle Earth that fans have been waiting for. Although expectations are high for Amazon’s costly investment into the world of J.R.R. Tolkien, early reactions suggest that The Rings of Power has lived up to expectations. It will be interesting to see how The Rings of Power compares to the other fantasy shows that are popular right now.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Galadriel's Role in Middle-earth History, Explained
The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power tells an epic story that fans of Peter Jackson’s films may already be familiar with. Prime Video's new adventure series takes place during Sauron’s first rise to power, in the Second Age of Middle Earth. Sauron’s creation of the One Ring, and his eventual defeat on the fiery battlefields of Mount Doom, is featured within the iconic opening sequence of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
From 'Catwoman' to 'Beetlejuice 2': The Unrealized Films of Tim Burton
There’s something melancholy about Wednesday, and not of the creepy, cooky, delightfully spooky variety that the Addams Family practice on a regular basis. From the beginning of his career, Tim Burton has been pigeonholed. Critics, fans, and detractors have all noted the pale faces, dark-rimmed eyes, pinstripes, spirals, and the mournful children’s choirs in Danny Elfman’s scores, and summed his work up as goth chic. Never mind that his first film was Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, the color and gonzo humor in Beetlejuice or Mars Attacks!, the tenderness and sincerity in Edward Scissorhands or Big Fish, or the variety of mediums and subjects on display at his MoMA exhibition. The public perception of Burton is that of the dark but not-too-serious auteur with a penchant for outsiders, a la the Addamses. For such an inventive filmmaker to go with a project that everyone seems to feel he should do is a little disheartening.
How 'Stargate: SG-1' Kicked Off a Bonafide Sci-Fi Franchise
The science fiction genre has seen the birth of numerous science fiction franchises over the years, from Star Wars and Star Trek to cult classics like Babylon 5. One of the most underrated is the Stargate franchise, which officially kicked off with Stargate: SG-1. Showrunners Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner deserve credit for not only launching a series that continues to hold a dedicated fanbase 25 years after its inception but having that series serve as a launching pad for a whole franchise. While it's common for shows like Peacemaker and Loki to spin out of feature films, SG-1 didn't have the luxury of a streaming service or an era where genre fare was commonplace. Its origin story boils down to unexpected success.
'WandaVision's Matt Shakman in Talks to Direct 'Fantastic Four' Movie
When fans heard the bad news that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts would be stepping down from the highly anticipated and talked about Fantastic Four flick back in the spring, they were incredibly bummed, to say the least. The latest installment in the Tom Holland led Spider-Man series was an absolute box office smash that garnered much praise from critics and audiences alike, leaving it as a no-brainer to hire the filmmaker back on to stand at the head of a Fantastic Four movie. And, in Watts’ departure, we’ve been wondering who Marvel will hire to pick up the torch for the superhero-based feature long in development. Well, happy Friday because it sounds as though WandaVision director, Matt Shakman has signed on to bring the production to life.
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Face Absurd Normalcy in 'White Noise' Trailer
A brand-new teaser trailer for Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach's upcoming film White Noise has been released just a week ahead of its premiere as the opening film for the 79th Venice Film Festival on August 31. The brand-new trailer is the first trailer for the upcoming film that will...
From 'SLC Punk!' to 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 11 Movies with the Best Rock Soundtracks
SLC Punk! (1999) SLC Punk! takes place in Salt Lake City Utah in 1985. Premiering as the opening night feature of the 1999 Sundance Film Festival, the high-energy movie tells an equally fun and heavy story. The film opens with the driving sounds of “Sex and Violence” by The Exploited as two friends wake up in their dilapidated apartment. Lead character Stevo (Matthew Lillard) explains to the audience that having no money, no job, and no plans for the future is the true anarchist position. Along with the social structures of the “tribes” presented in the film, music is discussed in great detail. Stevo examines the question of who started punk rock. Was it the Sex Pistols in the UK, or was it The Ramones in New York? His answer: Who cares? It’s music.
The 9 Best Naya Rivera Performances in 'Glee,' From "Smooth Criminal" to "Valerie"
We all remember Glee, right? So, if you were asked what made the series worth watching, what would you say? There are plenty of options: Sue Sylvester’s (Jane Lynch) quips, Rachel’s (Lea Michele) overwhelming and obnoxious theatre kid energy, the constant, never ending drama…. But none of those...
‘The Umbrella Academy’ Showrunner to Adapt ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ for Netflix
The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman and his producing banner Irish Cowboy signed a multi-year deal with Netflix that includes a TV adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn, the beloved open-world action-adventure game. Blackman’s new deal also sets his involvement in a thriller event series set on the International Space Station, Orbital.
'The Boys' Season 4 Stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid Share Images From Set
It’s been a busy week for news surrounding Prime Video’s satirical and gore-filled superhero series, The Boys. With leading actors like Antony Starr teasing and then confirming that cameras were beginning to roll for Season 4, it’s been exciting to have almost daily updates as to who is landing in Toronto, Canada - where the series is shot. And, today in two separate Instagram posts, stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid have revealed that they are in fact on set.
