Grill fire goes wrong, starts side of home on fire

A Gretna woman, using gasoline to start her grill, set a neighbor’s home on fire. The incident began when the gas can the woman was using caught fire itself, according to a police report.

The fire took place at a home on Hero Drive near the intersection with 30 th Street.

Volunteers from the Davy Crocket Steam Fire Company Number One responded to the scene.

Though there were no injuries, it did not deter police from arresting Ruby Villacorta Romero for negligent arson.

The woman was planning to grill under the carport of her residence. As she prepared to light the fire, reportedly doused the grill with gasoline to get the fire going. Villacorta was caught off guard when the fire erupted. Flames spread to the full gas can on the ground near the grill.

Villacorta tossed the can toward the next door neighbor’s house. The can hit the house and caught the side of the building on fire. The siding of the home melted and the flames caused moderate damage.

Chief Michael Labruzza with the fire brigade said Villacorta tried to put out the fire with a garden hose before firefighters arrived.