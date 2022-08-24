ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Channel 3's Colon provides balance on Enfield story

By Matt Buckler / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
WFSB-TV3 reporter Christian Colon had the most complete coverage of a special meeting in Enfield Tuesday that discussed racism.

The local TV media descended on Enfield Tuesday to provide coverage of a special meeting to discuss racism concerns.

While WTNH-TV8 and WTIC-TV61 talked to many participants, the most complete coverage was provided by WFSB-TV3 reporter Christian Colon who got both sides of the story. While most people were pleased the meeting took place, Colon talked to one woman, Colleen Bada, who had a different viewpoint. She said the meeting was under represented by people who actually experienced racism in town.

There are two sides to every story and Colon reported on both of them.

Manchester, CT
