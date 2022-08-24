Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Brad Pitt managed to hush up a scandal that seriously damaged his reputationCar News | Celebrity NewsNew Orleans, LA
TMZ.com
'Katrina Babies' Doc Shows How Hurricane Created PTSD, Violence Among Children
Director Edward Buckles Jr. is taking a unique look at the lasting effects of Hurricane Katrina ... looking at the disaster through the lens of children who were traumatized by it. The film's director and New Orleans native joined us on "TMZ Live" Friday and talked about the lingering trauma...
Years after Hurricane Katrina, a new documentary asks: What happened to the children?
Around this time 17 years ago, Hurricane Katrina bore down on New Orleans, and permanently changed life for thousands of people across the country. The hurricane caused billions of dollars of damage to the city, and killed thousands. Many thousands more were displaced, and forced to leave everything they had ever known behind.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Friday early tropical update: Disturbance to watch | New Orleans News
Friday early tropical update: Disturbance to watch. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. WWL-TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says that a disturbance could make its way into...
NOLA.com
Italian POWs were sent to New Orleans in World War II, and love bloomed. This writer has the story.
Like so many things in New Orleans, the story behind local writer Elisa Speranza’s debut novel, "The Italian Prisoner," (Burgundy Bend Press) begins with a party and food. While attending an event in 2003, Speranza, then a new transplant to the city, was chatting with local chef Joe Faroldi about their mutual Italian American roots when Faroldi shared the unusual meeting of his father and mother during World War II: He was an Italian prisoner of war in Jackson Barracks in the Lower 9th Ward, and she was a local Sicilian American girl living with her family in the French Quarter.
msn.com
Antoine's Restaurant matriarch passes
Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located in the French Quarter....
myneworleans.com
2 Must-See Exhibitions for New Orleans Art and Design Lovers￼
A few weeks ago, I posted about free admittance to various museums this month and how it was a great way to avoid the oppressive heat. There are still a few days left to enjoy the freebies, and if you do, I recommend working the New Orleans Museum of Art into your schedule so that you can catch two exhibitions that will appeal to the design-minded among you.
myneworleans.com
Real Weddings: A New Orleans Bridal Shower
When local bride-to-be Amanda Lee arrived at the Virgin Hotels New Orleans on Feb. 19, she didn’t quite know what she was walking into. “A fun fact about my shower is that it was a complete surprise,” she says. “I didn’t know much about it. My sister and cousin — who is also my wedding planner, Anissa Coleman — did everything. If you know me, you know I love florals. I only told the girls that I didn’t want it to be super girly — I wanted something fresh and airy.”
myneworleans.com
7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans
Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Eater
Could 24-Hour Bars and Restaurants Make a Comeback in New Orleans?
The recent news that Avenue Pub was up for sale thoroughly rattled New Orleans’s beer and booze world. There was one silver lining to the announcement, however: a planned return to Avenue Pub’s pre-pandemic, 24-hour service. Like in most places, many 24/7 bars and restaurants in New Orleans...
WDSU
Shooting at the edge of the French Quarter on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of the French Quarter and the Marigny on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade and Decatur. No other information is...
foodgressing.com
National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 October in New Orleans
The National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has announced a series of exciting changes and enhancements to mark its fifth-anniversary event October 1 – 2, starting with its new and expanded home along the New Orleans Lakefront. In addition to the new...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell's stay in France: First-class travel, a tour of the Riviera and a side trip to Paris
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has said her $43,000 summer trip to France carried a legitimate public purpose: she formed a partnership with a city of 74,000 on the Mediterranean Sea, one she says will help boost New Orleans’ international profile and spur economic development. What hasn’t been widely discussed is...
NOLA.com
Retirement didn't take, so Royal China founders are coming back with new Uptown restaurant
The former home of Jung’s Golden Dragon II, closed since May, will soon be serving Chinese cuisine again as new owners with a long family history in local food take over. Shirley and Tang Lee ran Royal China restaurant in Metairie for more than four decades before selling the business late last year. At the time they said they would retire. Retirement did not take however.
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
gueydantoday.com
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold
Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
14 Reasons Why: Petition filed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
This came after several complaints from New Orleanians about the mayor's travels, court appearances in support of juvenile offenders and continued sanitation and public safety issues.
travelexperta.com
Dat Dog in New Orleans: More Than a Hot Dogs With a Twist
What is the one thing that is on every parent’s mind when traveling? Food! At least for me, it is. My kids are super picky eaters, so making sure they eat at restaurants that will be fun for them is a big deal for me. Even though I was looking for a kid-friendly restaurant in New Orleans, I still wanted to keep up with New Orleans’s traditional cooking. So after a lot of searching online, I found Dat Dog restaurants.
whereyat.com
Fried Chicken Festival Returns After a Two Year Break
The Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane's is back after its two-year hiatus. Founded in 2016, the fifth annual celebration and comeback of the festival will not only bring back all of the crispy goodness we have all missed but they have announced a new location in the New Orleans Lakefront, new sponsor-led events, a partnership with 2022 major-sponsor Heinz, and many other additions to this year's experience.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Sheriff’s office, family differ strongly on circumstances after video shows deputy stomp 12-year-old | New Orleans News
Sheriff's office, family differ strongly on circumstances after video shows deputy stomp 12-year-old – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Attorney Ryan Thompson says the Algiers boy...
