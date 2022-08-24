ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Friday early tropical update: Disturbance to watch | New Orleans News

Friday early tropical update: Disturbance to watch. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. WWL-TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says that a disturbance could make its way into...
NOLA.com

Italian POWs were sent to New Orleans in World War II, and love bloomed. This writer has the story.

Like so many things in New Orleans, the story behind local writer Elisa Speranza’s debut novel, "The Italian Prisoner," (Burgundy Bend Press) begins with a party and food. While attending an event in 2003, Speranza, then a new transplant to the city, was chatting with local chef Joe Faroldi about their mutual Italian American roots when Faroldi shared the unusual meeting of his father and mother during World War II: He was an Italian prisoner of war in Jackson Barracks in the Lower 9th Ward, and she was a local Sicilian American girl living with her family in the French Quarter.
msn.com

Antoine's Restaurant matriarch passes

Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located in the French Quarter....
myneworleans.com

2 Must-See Exhibitions for New Orleans Art and Design Lovers￼

A few weeks ago, I posted about free admittance to various museums this month and how it was a great way to avoid the oppressive heat. There are still a few days left to enjoy the freebies, and if you do, I recommend working the New Orleans Museum of Art into your schedule so that you can catch two exhibitions that will appeal to the design-minded among you.
myneworleans.com

Real Weddings: A New Orleans Bridal Shower

When local bride-to-be Amanda Lee arrived at the Virgin Hotels New Orleans on Feb. 19, she didn’t quite know what she was walking into. “A fun fact about my shower is that it was a complete surprise,” she says. “I didn’t know much about it. My sister and cousin — who is also my wedding planner, Anissa Coleman — did everything. If you know me, you know I love florals. I only told the girls that I didn’t want it to be super girly — I wanted something fresh and airy.”
myneworleans.com

7 Best Lunch Spots in New Orleans

Looking to grab a quick bite with friends or colleagues? Need a weekend nosh spot? This week, the editor’s share their favorite restaurants for lunch around town. We hope you enjoy our award-winning coverage of New Orleans! Registering help us better serve you and bring you more of the New Orleans content you love.
Eater

Could 24-Hour Bars and Restaurants Make a Comeback in New Orleans?

The recent news that Avenue Pub was up for sale thoroughly rattled New Orleans’s beer and booze world. There was one silver lining to the announcement, however: a planned return to Avenue Pub’s pre-pandemic, 24-hour service. Like in most places, many 24/7 bars and restaurants in New Orleans...
WDSU

Shooting at the edge of the French Quarter on Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened at the edge of the French Quarter and the Marigny on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man was shot in the leg around 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Esplanade and Decatur. No other information is...
foodgressing.com

National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 October in New Orleans

The National Fried Chicken Festival 2022 (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has announced a series of exciting changes and enhancements to mark its fifth-anniversary event October 1 – 2, starting with its new and expanded home along the New Orleans Lakefront. In addition to the new...
NOLA.com

Retirement didn't take, so Royal China founders are coming back with new Uptown restaurant

The former home of Jung’s Golden Dragon II, closed since May, will soon be serving Chinese cuisine again as new owners with a long family history in local food take over. Shirley and Tang Lee ran Royal China restaurant in Metairie for more than four decades before selling the business late last year. At the time they said they would retire. Retirement did not take however.
WDSU

Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
News Radio 710 KEEL

Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?

Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
gueydantoday.com

Billy wouldn’t leave his gold

Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
travelexperta.com

Dat Dog in New Orleans: More Than a Hot Dogs With a Twist

What is the one thing that is on every parent’s mind when traveling? Food! At least for me, it is. My kids are super picky eaters, so making sure they eat at restaurants that will be fun for them is a big deal for me. Even though I was looking for a kid-friendly restaurant in New Orleans, I still wanted to keep up with New Orleans’s traditional cooking. So after a lot of searching online, I found Dat Dog restaurants.
whereyat.com

Fried Chicken Festival Returns After a Two Year Break

The Fried Chicken Festival presented by Raising Cane's is back after its two-year hiatus. Founded in 2016, the fifth annual celebration and comeback of the festival will not only bring back all of the crispy goodness we have all missed but they have announced a new location in the New Orleans Lakefront, new sponsor-led events, a partnership with 2022 major-sponsor Heinz, and many other additions to this year's experience.
