Read full article on original website
Related
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
wegotthiscovered.com
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
RELATED PEOPLE
TV CEO Insults Emilia Clarke In Front Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans — And It Does Not Go Well
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season
Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 ‘Game of Thrones’ characters who should have ruled Westeros instead of Bran
The eighth and final season of HBO‘s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones thoroughly disappointed many fans, as the series did not end the way they wanted it to. As HBO’s next outing in the world of Westeros is right around the corner with House of the Dragon set to premiere on August 21, 2022, let’s take a look at one of the things that let fans down the most.
IN THIS ARTICLE
House of the Dragon: The Targaryen family tree explained
We are just days away from the release of HBO’s madly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.House Targaryen is at the centre of this adaptation of George RR Martin’s work.The 10-episode series is set around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when the Targaryens had united the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros under one ruler.So, before Daenerys – who was there? Introducing the messiest family in Westeros...Aegon the ConquererIn A Song of Ice and Fire, the book series that Thrones is based on, author George RR Martin explains that, similar to real-life’s Before Christ...
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
House Of The Dragon Reviews Are In, And Critics Do Not Agree About HBO’s Game Of Thrones Prequel
Reviews are in for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO, and opinions are split.
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The only four episodes of "Game of Thrones" where no one dies
This story originally appeared on Winter is Coming. "Game of Thrones" was famous for a number of things: spectacular battle scenes, a weirdly large number of people who were okay with incest, and death death death. If "Game of Thrones" developed a reputation for anything, it was for being a show where no one was safe.
‘Virgin River’: Inside the Season 5 Fall out Between Jack and Charmaine
After the shocking season finale, 'Virgin River' Season 5 will deal with the fallout between Jack and Charmaine now that her secret is out.
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
wegotthiscovered.com
Will any Starks crop up in ‘House of the Dragon?’
House of the Dragon will be aired soon and it has increased expectations and excitement as to what and who the series might contain. The title suggests the house of Targaryen as the ruling family and at the helm of all affairs. While the brutality of the Targaryens is not...
One Major Way HBO's House Of The Dragon Will (Probably) Be Less Triggering Than Game Of Thrones
There's one thing that Game of Thrones fans don't have to worry about happening in House of the Dragon.
Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’
Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 250 Cent's Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming 'Skill House' MovieDiddy...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
Comments / 0