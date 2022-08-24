Read full article on original website
Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday
Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
Daytona Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona qualifying order below. The race is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series. It marks the...
South Carolina Couple Arrested For Squatting In NASCAR Driver’s $16-Million Mansion
I mean, if you’re going to try living in a home that’s not yours, this is the one to try. A South Carolina couple has been arrested for breaking into the Mooresville, North Carolina home of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – and trying to claim it for themselves.
Kyle Petty Gets Blunt About Kyle Busch Making Sacrifices in Future: ‘You Can’t Have Your Cake and Eat It Too’
Kyle Petty didn't hold back and got blunt with Kyle Busch, suggesting the driver must be willing to make sacrifices. The post Kyle Petty Gets Blunt About Kyle Busch Making Sacrifices in Future: ‘You Can’t Have Your Cake and Eat It Too’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Fake Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing announcement spreads
Kyle Busch’s status for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has become such a talking point that now fans are beginning to make things up. Kyle Busch entered the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, but even with primary sponsor Mars Wrigley announcing after the 2021 season ended that the 2022 season would be their last, a contract extension was seen as not much more than a formality for the two-time champion.
NASCAR driver makes unofficial ‘name change’
RFK Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher says that he is going to “stick with Christopher” after the way Dale Jr.’s commentating was received. During the latter stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway two Sundays ago, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher found himself in the mix for the race win, battling with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick.
LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting
As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
NASCAR: Team Penske avoids Kyle Busch problem
Within a week, Team Penske extended the contracts of both Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, keeping them with their NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future. It’s hard to imagine that there are many teams completely immune to NASCAR Cup Series silly season drama this year, but that is the best way to describe Team Penske and their current driver situation, especially after the last week or so.
NASCAR: Conspiracy theory emerges after Kurt Busch announcement
Some believe that Kurt Busch withdrew from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to help Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr., and Toyota. Before this weekend’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch announced that he would be withdrawing his medical waiver request to be a part of the upcoming four-round, 10-race playoffs.
NASCAR at Daytona summer 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Coke Zero Sugar 400
Everything you need to know for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
Daytona Race Results: August 26, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR race results from Daytona International Speedway. After a multi-hour rain delay, we’re set to go racing in Daytona Beach, Florida. The green flag is set to drop at Daytona International Speedway, just shy of 11pm. View Daytona race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Daytona Menu. Xfinity:...
NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona: Where to Buy Tickets, How to Watch at Home
Daytona International Speedway. The final race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season. Two playoff spots on the line. In many ways, the second installment at “The World Center of Racing” this season trumps the first — the Daytona 500. The countdown to the Coke Zero...
Daytona TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR tv schedule for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Daytona Menu. Xfinity: Qual | Race. Cup: Qual | Race. The...
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NASCAR driver literally pulls a ‘Tom Brady’
Aric Almirola was once set to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now he is slated to return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023. To say that silly season has been chaotic across the world of motorsport this summer would be the understatement of the year. We have seen drivers sign contracts with multiple teams, teams put out conflicting press releases, teams sue their own drivers, and drivers sign with rival teams/manufacturers not for next year but for the year after that.
Perfect NASCAR playoff streak in jeopardy at Daytona
Brad Keselowski has made the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs every year since the knockout-style format was introduced, but his streak is in serious jeopardy. Brad Keselowski enters the final race before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, needing a win to make the postseason.
NASCAR Xfinity Series results: Jeremy Clements wins at Daytona
Jeremy Clements was the ultimate survivor Friday night/Saturday morning, driving through numerous multi-car accidents and winning the 250-mile Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway. The race started more than three hours late because of weather issues and finished at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Clements won for only the second...
No. 5 Nascar Chevy On Pole After August 2022 Daytona Qualifying Rained Out
Rain is unfortunately the bane of Daytona International Speedway’s existence, and qualifying for the Saturday night race at the superspeedway was canceled on August 26th due to wet conditions. Instead, the lineup was set using the sanctioning body’s qualifying formula, putting Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Nascar Chevy Camaro ZL1 on the pole.
NASCAR Cup race at Daytona rained out, moved to Sunday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for Sunday. The 400-mile race, the regular-season finale that will decide the last two playoff spots, will now begin at 10 a.m. EDT. It will air on CNBC. Weather forecasts call for 40% chance in the morning, increasing to 70% in the afternoon.
Williams Grove Speedway driver airlifted following crash
Williams Grove Speedway is a very fast half-mile dirt track. It’s located in the heart of sprint car country, Mechanicsburg, PA. A large group of vintage race cars showed up for a special addition to the show. View the medical update on Wayne Godshall below. 46 dirt cars from...
