Daytona Beach, FL

The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday

Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Daytona Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona qualifying order below. The race is the regular-season finale for the NASCAR Cup Series. It marks the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FanSided

NASCAR: Fake Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing announcement spreads

Kyle Busch’s status for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has become such a talking point that now fans are beginning to make things up. Kyle Busch entered the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season without a contract to compete for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, but even with primary sponsor Mars Wrigley announcing after the 2021 season ended that the 2022 season would be their last, a contract extension was seen as not much more than a formality for the two-time champion.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver makes unofficial ‘name change’

RFK Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Chris Buescher says that he is going to “stick with Christopher” after the way Dale Jr.’s commentating was received. During the latter stages of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway two Sundays ago, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher found himself in the mix for the race win, battling with Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick.
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

NASCAR: Team Penske avoids Kyle Busch problem

Within a week, Team Penske extended the contracts of both Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano, keeping them with their NASCAR Cup Series team for the foreseeable future. It’s hard to imagine that there are many teams completely immune to NASCAR Cup Series silly season drama this year, but that is the best way to describe Team Penske and their current driver situation, especially after the last week or so.
MOTORSPORTS
Daniel Hemric
FanSided

NASCAR: Conspiracy theory emerges after Kurt Busch announcement

Some believe that Kurt Busch withdrew from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs to help Joe Gibbs Racing, Martin Truex Jr., and Toyota. Before this weekend’s 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch announced that he would be withdrawing his medical waiver request to be a part of the upcoming four-round, 10-race playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Daytona TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR tv schedule for Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Daytona tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Daytona Menu. Xfinity: Qual | Race. Cup: Qual | Race. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
FanSided

NASCAR driver literally pulls a ‘Tom Brady’

Aric Almirola was once set to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Now he is slated to return to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2023. To say that silly season has been chaotic across the world of motorsport this summer would be the understatement of the year. We have seen drivers sign contracts with multiple teams, teams put out conflicting press releases, teams sue their own drivers, and drivers sign with rival teams/manufacturers not for next year but for the year after that.
NFL
FanSided

Perfect NASCAR playoff streak in jeopardy at Daytona

Brad Keselowski has made the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs every year since the knockout-style format was introduced, but his streak is in serious jeopardy. Brad Keselowski enters the final race before the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, needing a win to make the postseason.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Xfinity Series results: Jeremy Clements wins at Daytona

Jeremy Clements was the ultimate survivor Friday night/Saturday morning, driving through numerous multi-car accidents and winning the 250-mile Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway. The race started more than three hours late because of weather issues and finished at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Clements won for only the second...
MOTORSPORTS
gmauthority.com

No. 5 Nascar Chevy On Pole After August 2022 Daytona Qualifying Rained Out

Rain is unfortunately the bane of Daytona International Speedway’s existence, and qualifying for the Saturday night race at the superspeedway was canceled on August 26th due to wet conditions. Instead, the lineup was set using the sanctioning body’s qualifying formula, putting Kyle Larson’s No. 5 Nascar Chevy Camaro ZL1 on the pole.
MOTORSPORTS
960 The Ref

NASCAR Cup race at Daytona rained out, moved to Sunday

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — The NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway was rained out Saturday night and rescheduled for Sunday. The 400-mile race, the regular-season finale that will decide the last two playoff spots, will now begin at 10 a.m. EDT. It will air on CNBC. Weather forecasts call for 40% chance in the morning, increasing to 70% in the afternoon.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

