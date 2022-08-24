ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

vincennespbs.org

Missing person report leads to arrests

Jasper arrested two while searching for a missing person. Police were dispatched about the possible missing woman and made a traffic stop suspect vehicle to check her welfare. The driver was 24-year-old Jordan Vaughn of Evansville and she tested positive for drugs and was jailed for Operating While Intoxicated. A...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Two Dead, Two Hurt in Henderson Shooting

Henderson police responded to an active shooter call about 7:30 Thursday night. It happened at the Harbor House Christian Center on Clay Street. Arriving officers found four gunshot victims, two of whom were deceased. Police developed a suspect, identified as Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. He was located and taken into...
HENDERSON, KY
WUSA9

Police cruiser crashes, flips while responding to shooting in SE DC

WASHINGTON — A police cruiser flipped when it crashed while responding to a shooting between an officer and a suspect in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when 911 received multiple calls about a man with a gun walking around the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson police investigating after car, house hit by bullets

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a house and car were hit by bullets in Henderson. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Loeb Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired. When they got there, they found shell casings in the area. Victims also told police a home and car […]
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

James Still, 45, of Sullivan, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond was set at $25,000. Jariles Lucius, 50, of Huntingburg, was arrested on a count of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
CBS Baltimore

Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Brandywine Woman Arrested For Running Over Boyfriend With Car, Killing Him

A Brandywine woman has been charged after running over her boyfriend with her car over the weekend, killing him, authorities say. Udele Burno, 38, is accused of causing the death of Riverdale resident Shamatto Clarke, 40, after intentionally striking him outside of a home in the 6100 block of Floral Park Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Prince George's County Police.
BRANDYWINE, MD
104.1 WIKY

Semi Driver Dies

A semi truck driver is dead after his rig overturns. It happened on US 231 near Old State Road 45 in Dubois County on Thursday. Dubois dispatch received the call about 2pm. Arriving Kentucky State Police troopers found the driver trapped inside the cab. He was pronounced dead at the...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

