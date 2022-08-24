Read full article on original website
vincennespbs.org
Missing person report leads to arrests
Jasper arrested two while searching for a missing person. Police were dispatched about the possible missing woman and made a traffic stop suspect vehicle to check her welfare. The driver was 24-year-old Jordan Vaughn of Evansville and she tested positive for drugs and was jailed for Operating While Intoxicated. A...
WJLA
Off-duty FBI Police officer involved in NE DC shooting; large traffic delay results
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An off-duty FBI Police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday in Northeast D.C., the FBI told 7News. The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes and Kenilworth Avenue, NE. A look at the scene below:. The FBI sent 7News the...
104.1 WIKY
Two Dead, Two Hurt in Henderson Shooting
Henderson police responded to an active shooter call about 7:30 Thursday night. It happened at the Harbor House Christian Center on Clay Street. Arriving officers found four gunshot victims, two of whom were deceased. Police developed a suspect, identified as Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson. He was located and taken into...
Police cruiser crashes, flips while responding to shooting in SE DC
WASHINGTON — A police cruiser flipped when it crashed while responding to a shooting between an officer and a suspect in Southeast D.C. Thursday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. when 911 received multiple calls about a man with a gun walking around the 3600 block of 6th Street in Southeast D.C.
fox5dc.com
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
Henderson police investigating after car, house hit by bullets
HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police are investigating after a house and car were hit by bullets in Henderson. Officers were called to the 1300 block of Loeb Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday for shots fired. When they got there, they found shell casings in the area. Victims also told police a home and car […]
mocoshow.com
Three Arrested and Charged with Armed Robberies of Two AT&T Stores
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged, Jalonte Malik Cole, 27, Sammie David Smith, 28, and Rayvon Marquis Drayton, 25, for the Thursday, August 18, 2022, armed robbery of an AT&T store in the 12000 block of Rockville Pike in Rockville.
Landover Man Found Dead In Maryland Apartment From Body Trauma, Police Say
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a potential homicide in Prince George’s County. Landover resident Dameon Broadus, 44, was found dead inside a 75th Avenue apartment on Thursday, Aug. 25 as members of the Prince George's Police Department conducted a welfare check.
Police Investigating Pair Of Fatal Incidents In Prince George's County, Suspect(s) At Large
Authorities are investigating two separate homicides that occurred in Prince George's County that took the lives of two men, police say. Police found the first victim after responding to a welfare check in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Prince George's County police.
24 Year-Old Man Shot To Death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
Police: Man with knife arrested after grabbing child in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man who is accused of going up to a group of children, showing them a knife, and grabbing one of the children by the hand. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the incident in the 5000 block of Caryn Ct. in Alexandria […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Still, 45, of Sullivan, was arrested by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department on a count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Bond was set at $25,000. Jariles Lucius, 50, of Huntingburg, was arrested on a count of driving while suspended. Bond was set at $2,000. Bond was posted.
WJLA
Suspect fires shots at driver on I-495 exit ramp in Fairfax County: VSP
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A driver called Virginia State Police early Thursday morning to report that he was shot at by another driver on an Interstate 495 exit ramp in Fairfax County, according to police. At around 4:50 a.m., both vehicles were traveling northbound on I-495 and had...
Police ID Motorcyclist Killed In Early Morning Upper Marlboro Hit-Run Crash
A motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Maryland, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. Washington, DC resident Muhammad Salim, 58, was killed in a crash in Upper Marlboro early on Wednesday, Aug. 24 after being struck by a car that was later located by investigators.
Attempted Murder Suspect In Custody For Near-Fatal July Shooting In District Heights: Police
A suspect is in custody in Maryland following a monthlong investigation into a near-fatal shooting in Prince George's County, officials announced. Antonio Knott was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder following the investigation into a shooting in the 5400 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights on Tuesday, July 19.
2 suspects wanted for carjacking vehicle with semi-automatic weapon inside in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Aug. 2022 about crimes involving juveniles in the District. A vehicle with a semi-automatic weapon inside was carjacked in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon, leading the Metropolitan Police Department on a search for the two people accused. The armed carjacking took place...
Female shot and killed in Frankford, Baltimore police say
BALTIMORE -- A female was shot and killed Friday night in the Frankford neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers received a call about 9:46 p.m. for a shooting in the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue.At that location police found an unknown female suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Brandywine Woman Arrested For Running Over Boyfriend With Car, Killing Him
A Brandywine woman has been charged after running over her boyfriend with her car over the weekend, killing him, authorities say. Udele Burno, 38, is accused of causing the death of Riverdale resident Shamatto Clarke, 40, after intentionally striking him outside of a home in the 6100 block of Floral Park Road around 8:45 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Prince George's County Police.
104.1 WIKY
Semi Driver Dies
A semi truck driver is dead after his rig overturns. It happened on US 231 near Old State Road 45 in Dubois County on Thursday. Dubois dispatch received the call about 2pm. Arriving Kentucky State Police troopers found the driver trapped inside the cab. He was pronounced dead at the...
Father and Stepmother Charged in Connection with 5-Year-Old Child's Death In Capitol Heights
The parents of a 5-year-old child killed in Capitol Heights have been arrested for her murder, authorities say. Pradel Delinois, 44, and Ornelie Charles, 42, are accused of causing the blunt force trauma that killed 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street, according to Prince George’s County Police.
