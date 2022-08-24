Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Back to School: An in-depth look at education in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — As students head back to school, KCCI's Amanda Rooker takes an in-depth look at education in Iowa in a series of reports. Although Iowa used to be at the top, several education rankings show Iowa in the middle of the pack compared to other states.
KCCI.com
One stayed and one left: What Iowa educators are saying about the teacher shortage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across the country, roughly 600,000 teachers left the profession between January 2020 and February 2022 according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of Friday, there are still more than 5,000 school positions unfilled across Iowa, according to Teach Iowa job postings. Over 1,000 of those are full-time teaching positions.
KCCI.com
'It feels retaliatory': State agency feels Education Department ended contract as revenge
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Iowa’s Department for the Blind believes Iowa’s Department of Education ended two agreements worth up to $800,000 as retaliation for vocalizing its grievances over prisoners’ ability to access student data while creating school materials for vision-impaired students, KCRG reports. A registered...
KCCI.com
School bus driver shortage impacting some Des Moines students with special needs
DES MOINES, Iowa — The school bus driver shortage is hitting schools in the metro area hard. Some districts are having to rework routes just to get thousands of students through school doors. Several Des Moines Public Schools parents say the specific busses their special needs children require are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
An in-depth look at violence in Iowa schools as parents call for action
Des Moines mom Lindsay LaGrange was at work last January when she received a strange text message. A teenager had sent her a video of her then 12-year-old son Jeremiah. "I watched it and, sure enough, it was my son getting quite literally pummeled from another student and I didn't know why," LaGrange recounted. "In that moment, I was furious. I was bawling at work wanting to leave."
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
Iowa schools experience special education teacher shortages
IOWA — School districts across the state are dealing with staffing issues as the 2022-23 school year is underway for most students. From custodial crews to bus drivers, districts are trying to find a way to keep their staff full. One job listing has been consistently staying at the top of the pack for most […]
WBUR
Iowa offers big incentive for teachers to push off retirement
Classes are starting up in K-12 schools across the country before many districts have managed to fill significant teacher shortages. In Des Moines, Iowa, the state's largest school district is offering a big incentive: Experienced teachers who put off retirement for one more year can make an extra $50,000 or more.
RELATED PEOPLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KCCI.com
Multiple rounds of storms coming for much of Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The main focus heading into tonight is a wave of energy coming out of Nebraska into Iowa. This wave will help generate storms across the state through this evening all the way into early Sunday. This evening, there is the threat of some hail & damaging winds in a few storms. Late tonight, heavy rain will become the main concern. Plenty of places could see 1-3" of rainfall by early Sunday. Parts of north-central Iowa have the potential to get 3-5". There is a Flood Watch out for places like Mason City, , Clear Lake, Clarion, Hampton, Charles City, etc. overnight because of the possibility of street flooding. In rural areas, the ground will be able to absorb most of this rainfall.
KCCI.com
Some central Iowa food pantries say demand has doubled in recent months
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Across Iowa, food pantries have seen demand skyrocket because of inflation. In some Des Moines suburbs, like Johnston, the need has more than doubled. KCCI visited the Johnston Partnership for a Healthy Community. It says supply-chain issues and the reduction of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,...
Project Labor Agreements ban results in Iowa government headaches
A contractor that faces tens of thousands of dollars in late penalties from the city of Des Moines is the subject of more than $1.7 million in lawsuits linked with its work on at least eight Iowa government projects, court records reviewed by Axios show.Why it matters: The situation is an example of how contractors are sometimes hired by governments despite concerns with their work.It’s a result of a 2017 state law that narrowed the ability of governments to review a bidder’s qualifications.Flashback: The 2017 law is linked with a successful effort by Republicans to block governments from mandating Project...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
2022 Iowa State Fair by the numbers
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair might be over, but some final numbers from this year's event were recently released. 1,118,763 total attendance (Fourth highest all-time) 128,298 record one-day attendance for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. $481,500 raised in the Sale of Champions. 730 cornhole participants (new...
What Does this Sign Seen All Over Iowa Mean?
If you live in a larger Iowa city, or you rarely make an appearance in a more rural setting, I bet you'd be curious to know what the sign in question means. The sign in question, which I'll share with you below, looks pretty straightforward, but is it?. Before we...
cbs2iowa.com
State Fair Straw Poll shows strengthening GOP in Iowa
Des Moines — The Iowa State Fair Straw Poll results showed increased strength in GOP than in 2016 and 2018 Friday night. The Iowa State Fair Straw Poll conducted by the Secretary of State's Office showed that Republicans swept the field. Senator Chuck Grassley was the favorite choice in...
KCCI.com
Deidre Dejear lays out education platform in Iowa gubernatorial race
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre Dejearreleased her goals for Iowa's public education system Wednesday. She wants to immediately send $300 million from Iowa's budget surplus to public schools. Dejear also wants to increase salaries for teachers, administrators and school support staff. She also hopes to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged for Jan. 6 Capitol attack will face trial in Washington, D.C.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol won't get his trial moved to Iowa. That means Doug Jensen will stand trial in Washington, D.C., for his alleged role in the riots. In a hearing Friday, a judge also...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa students react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
IOWA — Federal student loan relief is inbound, whether people agree or not, and students on different college campuses reacted to the Biden Administration’s announcement. “It’s like a solid two years of stuff that I don’t have to worry about now,” said Zach Harvey, a junior at Iowa State University said. “It’s pretty sick.”
tspr.org
U.S.' largest newspaper owner cuts Iowa staff, leaving small papers' futures in question
Laigha Anderson wanted to be her own person. Coming from a big family Leavenworth, Kansas, that was hardly a given. She had to get out. “I didn’t want to be so-and-so’s daughter or so-and-so’s cousin,” she said. “I just wanted to be Laigha.”. In December...
German-Themed Beer Garden Opening in Iowa For Just Two Months
Iowans are not patient people. Either that, or we're just looking to extend a good time. There's about a 99.9 percent chance that the latter is more true. Once upon a time, Oktoberfest celebrations pretty much took place in October. That's not the case anymore. I know, you're crushed. More German beer fun has been announced for the next couple of months.
Comments / 1