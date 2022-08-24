ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Weather: Warm week leading to possible showers and thunderstorms

By Alex Edwards, alex.edwards@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lj2Cv_0hTLdEhp00
The sun rises over Denver on Wednesday morning. Residents can expect sunny skies and a warm high near 89. 

Denver residents can expect sunshine and a high near 89, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight lows will fall to near 61. The best chance for moisture will come on Thursday and Thursday night, with a 20% to 30% chance for showers.

Wind is south southwest at 5-9 mph, and will become northeast in the morning. Overnight gusts could reach 16 mph.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Marshall fire debris removed, clearing way for rebuild before snow falls

It was a hallelujah kind of day for people who lost their home in the Marshall fire. Eight months after being displaced, hundreds of families are closer to rebuilding their home after excavators with Disaster Recovery Services carted off the last bits of mangled metal, concrete chunks and charred refrigerators last week from two destroyed properties, 415 Third Ave. in Superior and 7366 Empire Drive in unincorporated Boulder County.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Young relievers trying to make their case for the future as Rockies season winds down

It's evaluation time for the three young relievers. With the season winding down, the Colorado Rockies are starting to formulate who they see as part of their future. They've already started that process, designating Robert Stephenson for assignment and picking up a new arm in Dinelson Lamet off waivers earlier this month. Stephenson was claimed by the Pirates on Saturday.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
The Denver Gazette

One man dead, another injured in overnight Denver shooting

A shooting near West 10th Avenue and North Sheridan Boulevard overnight has left one man dead and another injured, the Denver Police Department announced. Both victims went to the hospital themselves, the department tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday, and one later died. The shooting remains under investigation, and Denver police have not announced whether they have identified anyone of interest.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Showcasing the abilities and special stories of those with disabilities, the ReelAbilities Film Festival Denver, in-person Denver and Boulder this weekend and virtually through Aug. 31. These special films are on a national tour. Nine in-person films at JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., and 13 virtually. Films $5-15 per screening. reelabilities.org/denver.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

These Denver schools still don’t have air conditioning

School started in Denver on Monday, and with temperatures climbing into the high 80s this week, 48 campuses still don’t have air conditioning. That’s fewer than the 55 campuses that didn’t have air conditioning in 2020, when Denver Public Schools asked voters to pass a $795 million bond for a slew of projects, including installing air conditioning at 24 schools. Voters overwhelmingly passed the bond.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#Thunderstorms#South Wind#West Wind
The Denver Gazette

Denver, RTD officials say Union Station is improving, plan millions in structural changes

Denver is "making progress" in addressing public health and safety concerns at Union Station, a coalition of officials told members of the City Council on Wednesday morning, and millions of dollars in infrastructure changes are planned going forward. But the heightened response to Union Station over the past several months, which has included more than 1,100 arrests and an increased police presence, has simply moved unhoused Denverites to other parts of the city, those same officials said. ...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Denver Gazette

Rockies' starter Chad Kuhl is back, and hoping he can pop the champagne soon

Chad Kuhl has a bottle of champagne collecting dust next to his locker, a reminder of who he was and who he can still be. The bubbly beverage was given to him by his agency, a gift after his complete game shutout he threw against the Dodgers at the end of June. That was a dream night for Kuhl. He hasn't opened the bottle yet though, and doesn't plan to until he has something else to celebrate. And lately, there hasn't been anything worth commemorating.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Teaching Denver kids to distrust cops

You’re riding light rail to an event one day and notice another passenger being harassed a few seats away. Maybe it’s because of their race or gender or perceived sexual orientation. The confrontation gets uglier and could turn violent. Should you:. a) Look out the window and ignore...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Friday Faceoff: What's your concern level for Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos?

Friday Faceoff: On a scale of 1 (at peace) to 5 (panic!), what’s your Broncos concern level?. Something you should know about Mr. Stoia, the best Broncos writer in Colorado: our guy has sophisticated taste in music. His jam is 80s rock. There’s not a Def Leppard or Journey album he can’t recite. God bless it. As a punk rock aficionado, I can appreciate good taste.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

5 things to watch in Broncos' preseason game vs. Vikings

ENGLEWOOD — The Denver Broncos have one final preseason game Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Minnesota Vikings, before starting the regular season Sept. 12 in Seattle. And while the Broncos aren't expected to play many of their starters again this week, there are still plenty of storylines to follow with the final cut day approaching on Tuesday. Here are five things to watch in Saturday's game at Empower Field at Mile High:
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

State Patrol seeks information about Weld County hit-and-run

Colorado State Patrol seeks information about a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist Saturday morning in Weld County, the agency said in a news release. A 57-year-old man was riding east on County Road 54 near Weld County Road 43 when a car hit him, causing "moderate" injuries. The driver left the scene. Authorities believe the car was a silver sedan, missing most or all of the passenger side mirror, according to the release. It may have other damage to the passenger side. The particular make or model is unknown. Anyone with information related to the incident can contact the State Patrol's dispatch center at (303) 239-4501 and mention case number 3A221496.
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

NHL Insider: Valeri Nichushkin celebrated in hometown despite Stanley Cup’s ban from Russia

Every Friday during the offseason, beat writer Kyle Fredrickson will take you around the NHL and inside the Avalanche. “Being back at the house we grew up in was pretty cool. It comes full circle. The memories and the hard work we all put in for all those years. The dents I put in my neighbors’ houses from pucks.” — Avalanche top-line center Nathan MacKinnon on returning to Nova Scotia to celebrate the Stanley Cup (per Sportsnet).
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy