Denver Weather: Warm week leading to possible showers and thunderstorms

The sun rises over Denver on Wednesday morning. Residents can expect sunny skies and a warm high near 89.

Overnight lows will fall to near 61. The best chance for moisture will come on Thursday and Thursday night, with a 20% to 30% chance for showers.

Wind is south southwest at 5-9 mph, and will become northeast in the morning. Overnight gusts could reach 16 mph.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. South southwest wind 5-9 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5-9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west 5-9 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.