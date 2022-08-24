ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Principal at Pee Dee Area school found shot to death

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

(From The Associated Press) -Authorities say a South Carolina elementary school principal was found shot to death inside a car and the suspected shooter was in the car too and taken into custody.

Dillon County Sheriff Douglass Pernell says 54-year-old Wendy Cook was shot early Sunday. Her death has since been ruled a homicide. Dillon County Sheriff Douglass Pernell says 31-year-old Kyle Church faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Pernell says arriving deputies found Cook and Church inside a car and Cook was dead. Cook was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School in Dillon County School District 4.

IN THIS ARTICLE
