3d ago
Good I’m glad you guys that are out there doing there job to keep this from ever happing any threat should be taking seriously
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of August 18-25
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 18-25: Kyler Scioneaux, 27, 514 Charles St, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a fugitive warrant;. Ian Scamardo, 26, 2337 Northwind Ave, Zachary was charged w/ Simple Criminal Damage to Property;. Dana Bladsacker, 42, 2138 S Commerce Ave, Gonzales...
brproud.com
Assumption Parish Schools will spend over $300,000 on updating school safety
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Schools in Assumption Parish will be receiving major security upgrades that school leaders say are all about safety. “Obviously there’s a huge conversation around the country right now about school safety. But I think it’s it’s without that conversation, it’s still a priority,” said the Superintendent of Assumption Parish Schools John Barthelemy.
Denham Springs police officer suspected of inappropriate relationship with juvenile
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Denham Springs police officer accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to officials. Chief Rodney Walker said the allegations were made against Officer Joseph Reid Copeland earlier in the week, which resulted in the...
brproud.com
Former Denham Springs police officer charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are currently on the lookout for Joseph Reid Copeland. Copeland is a former police officer with the Denham Springs Police Department. “Earlier this week, allegations were made against Officer Joseph Reid Copeland regarding an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile,” according to the Denham...
brproud.com
New program aims to decrease violence, increase education in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge leaders, law enforcement, and organizations aim to decrease violence and increase education through a new program. Councilman Darryl Hurst of District 5, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the Baton Rouge Police Department, Baton Rouge Community College, and CEASE FIRE collaborate with the new program, L.I.V.E., standing for Lowering Incidents of Violence through Education.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish Council in support of reclassifying books at local library
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks says he will be sending a letter to the Livingston Parish Library Board asking to reclassify certain books. “I do think as, first of all as a Christian, as parish president of Livingston Parish, as a father, a grandfather, and...
Livington Parish deputies looking for stolen tractor
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen tractor. According to investigators, the orange Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, August 25, from the Perkins Road area in Denham Springs. The tractor has a front-end...
theadvocate.com
Running for office: East Feliciana School Board
Mitch Harrell is running for reelection to the East Feliciana School Board District 3 Division 1 seat he's had for 24 years. Harrell, who has served as board vice president for 14 years, is a lifelong resident of Jackson and has been married to Karon Whetstone from Port Hudson for 45 years. They have two daughters, Michele Delee and Kristy Harris, both of whom graduated Jackson High School, and has seven grandchildren. The family attends Fellowship Church in Zachary.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge woman arrested in Livingston Parish 'burglar in a box' case
A Baton Rouge woman hid inside a cardboard box to disguise herself during an attempted robbery at a Denham Springs dental office, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten was arrested Thursday on counts of simple battery and tampering with surveillance after the 44-year-old was caught on camera trying to access a locked safe inside the business, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.
brproud.com
EBR Sheriff Office’s Dive-Rescue team honored
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish officials who voluntarily put themselves in life-threatening situations to assist in investigations and rescue citizens from danger were honored Wednesday, August 24. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the members of the EBRSO...
brproud.com
Extra security measures taken at school in Lafourche Parish after person allegedly threatens family
LAFOURCHE PARISH (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office took extra security measures in response to a threat made to a family living in the northern area of Lafourche Parish. According to police, a person in Vermillion Parish threatened a woman and her family. Due to...
an17.com
Longtime TPSO Deputy Jimmy Travis enters Sheriff's race
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief James “Jimmy” Travis has officially announced his intention to seek election as the next Sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish. Travis would become the successor to current Sheriff Daniel Edwards, who will retire in 2024 after 20 years of service. Travis has a long...
brproud.com
Baker officials to hold public meeting, discuss moving youth detainees
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A public meeting will be held in the City of Baker to discuss the relocation of youth detainees from the Bridge Center for Youth to the Jetson Youth Correctional Center. The meeting will be a panel discussion hosted by East Baton Rouge Parish District 2...
houmatimes.com
Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation
UPDATE: A suspect who reportedly made threats has been taken into custody in Vermillion Parish. We will be following up with a full news release with more information on this case, including his identity, at a later time. Original article:. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat...
Delivery driver suspected in second attempted kidnapping on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State University Police Department (LSUPD) is investigating a second kidnapping attempt on campus. The police say the attempted kidnapping happened Thursday near Acadian Hall when the victim ordered food from a delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to an attempted kidnapping and simple assault. The […]
L'Observateur
Tangipahoa Man Wanted for Simple Robbery of a Juvenile
On Monday August 22, 2022, deputies responded to Kentwood Brick on Highway 51 for reports of an employee being robbed. Throughout the investigation, deputies discovered Christopher Johnson, a resident of the Village of Tangipahoa, robbed a 17 year old coworker while both parties were in the restroom during a break. According to witnesses, the victim exited a bathroom stall where he was approached by Johnson and several other employees. Johnson proceeded to remove the victim’s cell phone from his pocket and told him he would give it back if the victim paid him $300. Meanwhile, another employee, later identified as Kevin Bates of Fluker, slapped the victim across the face. After the incident, Johnson left the brick plant for lunch and never returned.
Geismar man accused of soliciting, behaving indecently with teen
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish man has been arrested after he allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with an underage teenager. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, David Williams, 26, of Geismar, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 25, following an investigation into lewd acts involving a juvenile.
stmarynow.com
Nine young women vie for S&P queen title
Nine area young women are vying for the title of 87th Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival Queen. A king will also be announced. The coronation pageant will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Tickets, available at the door while seating lasts, are $8 for adults and $6 for children.
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana arrests alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office ended with four people in handcuffs.
theadvocate.com
In fight over body camera footage of strip-searched teen, Baton Rouge settles for $86,000
An attorney will receive an $86,000 settlement from East Baton Rouge Parish a little over a year after the Baton Rouge Police Department sought to have him held in contempt for releasing body camera footage showing his juvenile client being strip-searched — a move that a federal judge called an astounding display of hypocrisy.
Comments / 3