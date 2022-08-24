ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A Surprise Call from Jimmy Johnson!

By The Joe Rose Show
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nlRlp_0hTLdAAv00

What a morning when the great Jimmy Johnson decides to give us a call on his way up to watch Dolphins practice this morning. Coach was all fired up to get to practice this morning and he gave us all of his thoughts on this Dolphin team. He also spoke about his dislike of preseason games and what he would do with them. Of course we got in a few questions on the Canes as well! You can listen to our full conversation right here!

Jimmy also has a new book coming out with our friend and local hero Dave Hyde. You can CLICK HERE to preorder!

