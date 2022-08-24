Jason Momoa Talks 'House of the Dragon,' Says He's 'Too Old' to Play Khal Drogo in a 'GoT' Spinoff (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
Related
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
Jason Momoa and Eiza González had their first public outing as a couple
Jason Momoa and Eiza González are going strong and, for the first time, were captured hanging out together as a couple. The 42-year-old Aquaman star and the 32-year-old Baby Driver actress were photographed riding Jason’s Harley-Davidson in Malibu, California. González rocked a black and yellow varsity jacket, black...
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut. Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen. "I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So,...
Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies
Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL・
After Joining The Real Housewives, Will Smith’s Ex Opens Up About Her Own Reaction To The Slap On Oscars Night
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the event is still being talked about thanks to the already infamous incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. The internet exploded when the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped the comic, especially since it was right before he won the Oscar for his work on that film. After joining the Real Housewives, Will Smith’s ex Sheree Zampino opens up about her reaction to the Slap on Oscars night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's Why Jason Momoa Is Calling Out One of His Past Films for Being a "Big Pile of S--t"
Watch: Jason Momoa ACCIDENTALLY Reveals Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman. Jason Momoa is not holding back. The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor, 43, shared that there is one film that he believes was ruined for him. "I've been a part of a lot of things that really sucked,...
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
Clip Of Camille Vasquez Calling Johnny Depp An ‘Abuser’ Goes Viral, But Insider Says It’s Not What It Seems
A snippet from Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial went viral of Camille Vasquez.
Will Smith Said His Relationship With Chris Rock’s Brother May Be ‘Irreparable.’ Tony Rock Is Busy Supporting His Brother
As Will Smith gets candid about his "irreparable" relationship with Tony Rock, the comic is promoting his brother.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ben Was ‘Pissed Off’ by the ‘Princess Diana-Level’ Paparazzi During His Honeymoon With J-Lo—He Was ‘Freaked Out’
Annoyed. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had trouble with the paps with on their honeymoon. A source close to the Argo director said that he didn’t enjoy the photographers following him on his honeymoon in Paris. The source told Page Six on August 11, 2022, that the Batman v. Superman star didn’t like the paparazzi’s presence. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” the source said. “This was a whole new level.” Adding, “an almost Princess-Diana level.” The source added, “Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of...
After Getting Accused Of Secretly Hating Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson Shares The Truth About Their Real Relationship
The Rock played into the conspiracy theory of secretly hating Kevin Hart, but now has a candid response.
ComicBook
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
House of the Dragon showrunner says they showed birth scene to ‘many’ women to see if it was too gruesome
House of the Dragon showed from the off that it would not shy away from gratuitous violence, just like its predecessor, Game of Thrones.The new HBO series’ first episode aired Monday (22 August) featuring a bloody jousting scene and a birth scene that left viewers reeling.Speaking at a roundtable attended by Insider and other news outlets, showrunner Miguel Sapochnik said his team asked “as many women as possible” if the birthing scene was too violent.“We did make a point of showing it to as many women as possible and asked the very question: ‘Was this too violent for you?’”...
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
After Dropping Post About Elton John, Britney Spears Abruptly Deleted Her Instagram Account
We are on the cusp of a historic moment, as Britney Spears is about to release her first new music since 2016 — her first anything since her conservatorship ended —and she’s doing it with the legend Sir Elton John. It will be a huge step personally for the former pop star as well, as she continues to enjoy her freedom after 13 years under her family’s control. But after the “Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram in teasing the duet of “Hold Me Closer” — which is set to be released Friday, August 26 — Spears has now deleted her account altogether.
Comments / 16