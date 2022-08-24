ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do You Know an Exceptional Middle TN High School Football Player? Let Us Know!

By Adam Brown
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Middle Tennessee football fans, do you know a high school player that deserves to be recognized? We want to hear about them! If you know an outstanding high school football player that contributes in a special way on and off the field, you can submit their information to us, and they could be featured on our sites.

We want to recognize one athlete each week this fall for the different ways they help their school and community. The more ways the better! What makes them special and unique? We want to know!

Tennessee has great athletes, and we want to point them out. Who is winning games for their team? Who is Mr. Consistency night in and night out? Who is setting school and state records? Who is making that SportsCenter Top 10 highlight on a Middle Tennessee Friday night?

Beyond all that, we are looking for those special players that embody what it means to be a student-athlete and represent their team, school, and community with pride. Tennessee is filled with amazing people and our student athletes represent our future leaders. How does your nominee lead, serve, and set an example not only for their teammates but all of their classmates and their community as a whole?

If you think you know a player that fits the bill, fill out our form below to the best of your knowledge, and your player could get some well-deserved recognition.

