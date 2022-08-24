A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

The Arizona Supreme Court will soon decide whether to throw out a ballot measure that would require public disclosure of those who donate anonymously to political causes .

The naming rights deal comes in the early stages of planning upgrades to the city-owned concert arena that was the Arizona Coyotes' home for 19 years .

From the traditional Sonoita Labor Day Rodeo to the beloved county fair in Flagstaff , here are five events worth the drive for your weekend getaway . Pubs at 6am

Today, you can expect it to be mostly sunny, with a high near 101 degrees. A chance of thunderstorms at night, with a low near 81 degrees. Get the full forecast here .

For more stories that matter, subscribe to azcentral.com.

Today in History

On Aug. 24, A.D. 79, long-dormant Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic ash; an estimated 20,000 people died.

In 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., setting fire to the Capitol (which was still under construction) and the White House, as well as other public buildings.

In 1912, Congress passed a measure creating the Alaska Territory.

In 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.

In 2016, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake reduced three central Italian towns to rubble and killed nearly 300 people.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Supreme Court to decide fate of 3 ballot measures; Former Coyotes arena gets new name; Labor Day road trips