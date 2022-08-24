Arizona Supreme Court to decide fate of 3 ballot measures; Former Coyotes arena gets new name; Labor Day road trips
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.
The Arizona Supreme Court will soon decide whether to throw out a ballot measure that would require public disclosure of those who donate anonymously to political causes .
The naming rights deal comes in the early stages of planning upgrades to the city-owned concert arena that was the Arizona Coyotes' home for 19 years .
From the traditional Sonoita Labor Day Rodeo to the beloved county fair in Flagstaff , here are five events worth the drive for your weekend getaway . Pubs at 6am
Today, you can expect it to be mostly sunny, with a high near 101 degrees. A chance of thunderstorms at night, with a low near 81 degrees. Get the full forecast here .
For more stories that matter, subscribe to azcentral.com.
Today in History
- On Aug. 24, A.D. 79, long-dormant Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum in volcanic ash; an estimated 20,000 people died.
- In 1814, during the War of 1812, British forces invaded Washington, D.C., setting fire to the Capitol (which was still under construction) and the White House, as well as other public buildings.
- In 1912, Congress passed a measure creating the Alaska Territory.
- In 1932, Amelia Earhart embarked on a 19-hour flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey, making her the first woman to fly solo, non-stop, from coast to coast.
- In 2016, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake reduced three central Italian towns to rubble and killed nearly 300 people.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Supreme Court to decide fate of 3 ballot measures; Former Coyotes arena gets new name; Labor Day road trips
Comments / 0