Brevard Public Schools to modify bus routes to avoid Artemis launch traffic tie-ups

Brevard Public Schools bus drivers may geographically adjust and modify their routes Monday morning to avoid Artemis I launch traffic backups triggered by more than 100,000 spectators. But no changes are planned to existing bus stops.

"We advise you to begin making arrangements now to best accommodate your family’s needs. If this means you will be keeping your child at home for the day, they will receive a parent’s excused absence," Superintendent Mark Mullins said in a Facebook message to district families.

"We request that you make your student’s school aware of your intent as soon as possible," Mullins said.

The launch window for NASA's Artemis I historic mission to the moon opens at 8:33 a.m. Monday.

BPS communications officials stationed at the Brevard County Emergency Operations Center in Rockledge will work with law enforcement to relay traffic updates to parents as the morning progresses, said Russell Bruhn, district spokesperson.

"Their expectation is that traffic before the launch will be heavy, but manageable. Traffic is expected to be the busiest after the launch window has closed," Mullins said in his message to parents.

"Law enforcement and the EOC says they expect delays of roughly two hours, as people leave from where they watched the launch. The good news is traffic is expected to be close to normal by the time our schools release for the day, meaning our school buses and parents picking up their children should be able to avoid the worst of the traffic issues," Mullins continued.

Bruhn said school bus drivers may amend their routes near State Road 528 — a key artery for Orlando-area launch spectators to reach the Space Coast.

Brevard County Communications Director Don Walker said officials will activate the EOC at 4 a.m. Monday, 4½ hours before the launch window opens.

Mullins said BPS will send districtwide notifications to parents via email, Bus Bulletin notifications and updates posted on the district’s Facebook page.

Rick Neale is the South Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at 321-242-3638 or rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @RickNeale1

