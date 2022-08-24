With Tony Salazar in charge, goal remains the same for Westlake High School football

Common sense might indicate that a team that loses the best high school quarterback in the country will struggle when football season arrives.

Such is not the case at Westlake High, a school that has produced three consecutive Class 6A state championships. Cade Klubnik had a big hand in that success and likely will have a fine career at Clemson, too. But the players he left behind are itching to prove they can bring home a ring, too.

First-year head coach Tony Salazar, 40, said the Chaparrals have “earned the right” to declare they will be in the title hunt again. Roughly a month after Westlake beat Denton Guyer 40-21 in the 6A Division II state final in December, the Chaps gathered at the stadium and declared winning another title is their long-term goal.

Their belief is justified. During their current 40-game winning streak, the Chaparrals have outscored their opponents by an average of 43 points a game. Their 24-21 victory over Galena Park North Shore in the 2020 state semifinal is the only game in which a team came within 10 points of them.

While Todd Dodge retired with seven state championships — four at Southlake Carroll — he did not leave the talent cupboard empty. A defense that limited opponents to 8.9 points a game last year might be even better this year. The offense will work in a new quarterback, but statewide standouts such as lineman TJ Shanahan and receiver Jaden Greathouse are ready to take leading roles.

“It’s a next-man-up mentality,” defensive lineman Wyatt Dollar said. “These are the same players who were in the same film sessions last year. The kids who did not play last year were one step away from playing. Now it’s their turn to shine.”

That might be true, but Westlake returns with several players who have already established themselves as excellent players. That includes edge rusher Colton Vasek, who registered 10 sacks last year and made a verbal pledge this month to play at Oklahoma next season. He’ll get plenty of defensive support from players such as Dollar, lineman Nate Weyand, linebacker Byers Petty and defensive backs Will Courtney, Denim Collins, Judson Crockett and Will Magids.

Vasek, the defensive captain, said his teammates take it personally when opponents score. They enter the season with goals that most teams might believe are unobtainable.

For starters, one goal is to limit opponents to 75 or fewer rushing yards a game. Another is to register at least one sack every 11 times the quarterback drops back to pass. Also, the Chaps aim to limit foes to seven points or fewer.

“This season feels different for me personally because I’m a leader and I feel like it’s more my team (than before),” Vasek said. “No one here is older than me.”

Another team strength is an offensive line that includes Shanahan and Kyle Natenstedt. They will be blocking for a new quarterback, most likely juniors Paxton Land or Brett Skinner. Greathouse hopes to expand on his 2021 season that ended with him clutching the MVP trophy from the state title game. Running back Jack Kayser returns after surprising many last fall by bolting for 1,113 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The biggest story is Salazar, the team’s long-time defensive coordinator who is eager to put his own stamp on the team. He will rely on assistant head coach/run game coordinator Brandon Murdock and offensive coordinator Kirk Rogers.

While discussing his roster, Salazar said players who practice but rarely play on game days are just as important as the stars listed above. Everyone has a role. “You’re not going to see anyone with his lips puckered out because he’s not playing,” he said.

Despite Dodge’s departure, Chaparral players and coaches have emphasized that very little has changed. Salazar still wakes up at 4 a.m. to make it to practice while it’s still dark.

“It’s not like we learned a lot because everything we’ve done (during summer practice) was expected,” Dollar said. “We knew this team was going to be a little different than last year. We knew we had to put last year in the past because we can’t ride the wave of success that we had last year. We have to make a new identity for ourselves.”