Labor Day weekend 2022 road trips: These Arizona events are worth the drive

Labor Day weekend is right around the corner. If you are looking to travel out of town with family or friends to do some sightseeing, shopping or outdoor activities, there are plenty of events around Arizona that warrant a day trip or weekend getaway.

From a rodeo in Sonoita to a county fair with carnival rides and livestock exhibitions in Flagstaff to a huge gem and fossil show in Tucson, there’s plenty to choose from for your long weekend.

Here are five of the best Labor Day weekend 2022 events labor day events around the state.

Sonoita Labor Day Rodeo

In for a thrilling weekend? The annual Sonoita Labor Day Rodeo takes place at the Sonoita Fairgrounds about 50 miles south of Tucson. The rodeo has over 700 entries yearly in all age groups. Events include bull riding, calf roping, wild cow milking, barrel racing and steer wrestling. There also will be food and other vendors, live music, steak fry and dancing.

Details: Saturday-Monday, Sept. 3-5. Gates open at 10 a.m. Live music starts at 7 p.m. Sonoita Fairgrounds, 3142 State Route 83. $15, $10 for ages 6-12, free for age 5 and younger. http://www.sonoitafairgrounds.com/labor-day .

Flagstaff: Coconino County Fair

For an animal-filled weekend of family fun, visit the the Coconino County Fair on Labor Day weekend. The four-day event boasts livestock shows and auctions, carnival rides, activities for all ages and over 100 food and other vendors.

There will be musical acts on the main stage and performances throughout the grounds. Other highlights include magic shows, balloon artists, a cattle show and "Life in the Beehive," where fair goers can learn about bees and their importance to the environment and see a beehive.

Details: Sept. 2-5. 10 a.m-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday. Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. $8, $5 for age 65 and older and ages 6-12, free for age 5 and younger. https://www.coconinocountyfair.com .

Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase

Beadmakers, metalworkers, clay and fiber artists and many other artisans and vendors will gather in locations throughout Tucson for four days of demonstrations and presentations.

There will be over 700 booths and displays where you can browse gemstones, fossils and meteorites. Feeling creative? Choose from over 400 workshops in beadmaking, jewelry design and more.

Details: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 1-4. Shows open between 8 and 10 a.m. and close between 6 and 8 p.m. For locations and other information, go to https://www.visittucson.org/events .

Prescott Faire on the Square

At the Prescott Faire on the Square Arts and Crafts Show, visitors can enjoy all-day shopping for art, jewelry and more, plus food and live entertainment. This three-day event takes place under the shady trees on the grassy lawn of Courthouse Plaza downtown.

Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Sept 5. 120 S. Cortez St., Prescott. Free. https://www.prescott.org .

Prescott Cocktail Tour

Learn about Prescott's famous Whiskey Row and historic Yavapai County Courthouse on this guided walking tour through saloons, breweries, pubs, meaderies, wine bars and speakeasies.

This spirited history lesson departs from the gazebo at Courthouse Plaza.

Details: 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from March through October. 120 S. Cortez St., Prescott. $20 per person. Drinks and tips are extra. https://prescottcocktailtour.com .

You can connect with Arizona Republic Culture and Outdoors Reporter Shanti Lerner through email at shanti.lerner@gannett.com or you can also follow her on Twitter .

