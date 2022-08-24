Spend a night in the trees at the Out n’ About Treesort

It takes a special kind of person to spend nights suspended in the branches of a Douglas fir or oak tree, upwards of 12 feet above the ground. Not everybody is a treehouse person, according to Michael Garnier, creator and owner of the Out n' About Treehouse Resort .

"If you're willing to stay in a treehouse, you've got to be a little bit different," said Garnier. "We've told people no, you're not really fit for it here, you know, and they don't like that very much but it's true. You've got to be open to a different experience."

Turns out there are plenty of eccentric souls out there who have helped keep one of Oregon's most unique resorts in business since 1990.

The Treesort started with a single cabin and a few horses. It is now a full-sized bed and breakfast, featuring more than a dozen unique treehouses just outside of the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. The resort includes horseback riding, a swimming pool, guided rafting trips and even high-flying zipline courses.

Garnier describes the resort as a “summer camp for families” packed full of things to do for adults, kids, groups or even couples exploring the Illinois Valley.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re mom or dad or the kids or whoever, there is plenty to keep you occupied and have fun here,” said Garnier. “It’s not like anywhere else people have been before. You have to be a special kind of person to stay in a treehouse.”

The treehouses

Each treehouse is distinctly designed, so no two hideaways are the same. From the sky-high Majestree perched nearly 50 feet in the air to the more mellow Pleasantree, reminiscent of a childhood dream, each space delights and entrances children and adults alike.

Suspension bridges connect each treehouse to stabilizing platforms, secured with tough netting to allow for falling down, but not falling out , so parents need not worry about the kids . Each treehouse also has undergone a “stress test,” which Garnier uses to demonstrate the reliability and safety of the treehouses.

On a plot of land in the "middle of nowhere," Garnier was looking for a way to make money and support his family, and started with one small cabin and horseback riding. No one came, and Garnier went back to the drawing board.

"I had been thinking about fixing up a treehouse that I had built for my kids years ago, and I just looked at it, and decided to go for it," said Garnier. "No one else had done it. So I built an adult-friendly treehouse, and people started coming, and then bringing their kids and the kids wanted to stay. And then the money started to come in."

The next treehouse Garnier built was a little smaller, and lower to the ground, with rooms to fit more people and accommodate kids. Before long, that treehouse was booked up, and then the cabin started filling up with people wanting to see the treehouses.

"I just kept building them, and they just kept filling up. Now we have I think 16 treehouses, and bridges, platforms. I've got just about everything here now," said Garnier.

Most available treehouses offer basic amenities such as electricity, heat and bathrooms, but don’t get any fancy ideas; staying in the tree resort is about the experience, and sometimes that experience includes a toilet in the main room closed off by a curtain or climbing a few flights of stairs to reach your destination. The treehouses do not have air conditioning, but that’s what the cool freshwater swimming pool is there for, said Garnier.

When it comes to the creation of a new treehouse, the tree itself is as much of an artist in the process as the builder. After selecting a healthy tree or configuration of trees, Garnier works around the needs of the area and trees to ensure the trunk and root system are left strong and intact.

If you've ever considered building your owntreehouse wonderland at home, Out n' About also hosts conferences intended to educate and inform those who want to take on treehouse building, even going as far as selling treehouse parts at the resort. The next conference is planned for the last weekend of September through the first weekend of October.

Other adventures

Beyond the treehouses, the host of activities and entertainment on the property is more than enough to fill a weekend of adventures. Take a guided horseback ride on a trail winding through the Rogue River-Siskiyou Wilderness, visiting creeks, wildflower fields and lush forests on the way.

A personal favorite from my childhood days at the treehouses is the adrenaline-pumping zipline. Ascend upwards of 70 feet into the trees on a zipline tour flying through the sky, navigating from tree to tree as you rocket down through the course, treehouses zipping by in the distance.

Battle the whitewater with a rafting trip led by guided professionals, choosing between Smith or Illinois River, two of the most scenic and famous rivers in the area, renowned for both their rapids and unique beauty. Not into fast-paced water activities? Opt for the on-site swimming pool instead, built with river rock and surrounded by lush green grass and lounge chairs.

There are swings, climbing areas and netted platforms scattered across the resort just waiting to be discovered. Among dozens of available swings scattered around the resort, from classic rope swings to massive pendulums, the Tarzan swing is always a big hit among guests, said Garnier.

“We pull you 55 feet up into a tree and then just drop you back down,” said Garnier. “It’s a 3G force when you reach the bottom of it. There’s a lot of screaming coming from that one, usually from the adults.”

Creating community

Even more prevalent than the excitement created at the treehouses is the sense of community and belonging that is created from such a unique space, bringing together what is often a like-minded group of people. The environment is so relaxed, after a day or two it's difficult to tell which kid belongs to which family, said Garnier.

“There are people who have been coming back here for nearly 20 years now,” said Garnier. “Everyone gets along and makes friends, and the next year they come back and bring their friends and their kids. And then the kids come back with their own children, and it just spans across generations.”

