School vouchers have been expanded. The Gaggle finds out just what that means for Arizona

By Amanda Luberto, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago



As his two terms as governor wind down, Doug Ducey crossed off one of the goals he's had on his list for nearly eight years.

He signed into law House Bill 2853, expanding school vouchers to allow all parents to use them for private school tuition or other educational costs. It's being lauded as the biggest school-choice victory in the nation.

Supporters say it will increase opportunities for Arizona students and families to choose the education they want without being limited by financial situations, but critics argue it casts a blind eye to the already struggling public school system in the state.

This week on The Gaggle, a podcast by The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com, host Ron Hansen is joined by K-12 education reporter Yana Kunichoff to break down what the law really means for the future of the state and what it means for Ducey's legacy as governor.

Later in the show, Darleen Opfer, vice president and director of RAND Education and Labor, discusses potential obstacles Arizona parents could still face and where the expanded voucher program places the state in the national conversation.

'Gold standard': Arizona school voucher law celebrated as opponents work to block it






