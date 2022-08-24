What to do with the roller skates you bought during quarantine

Hey everybody! It's Katie Akin, the Des Moines Register's newest, cutest and sportiest political reporter.

The Deal

Here's the deal: I moved to Des Moines in 2019, fresh out of college and excited for a politics internship at the Register. I knew nothing about Iowa, no one in town, and I had no idea what I would do with my life after my internship ended.

So, I did what any lost, gay 22 year old would do: I joined the local roller derby team.

My first practice was at the Skate South rink, just down the street from my apartment. I laced up my rental skates and tried to remember what I knew from the few skating rink birthday parties I'd been invited to as a kid. I could skate forward, kinda, but I certainly couldn't stop.

I put on a full set of the team's loaner gear — a helmet covered in stickers and pairs of ancient, mismatched and smelly wrist guards, elbow pads and knee pads.

After stumbling around the side of the rink, a few players took me under their wing. They taught me to fall, stop and skate backward. As I figured out my new life in Des Moines and my new job as a reporter, the skating rink became a refuge.

I only had about nine months practicing with Des Moines Roller Derby before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and we had to stop practicing. But now, armed with my own skates and a slightly-less-stinky set of gear, I had a whole new hobby. The big, beautiful world of roller skating was open to me

Throughout 2020, I was out on the trails around Des Moines, practicing my basics and getting comfy rolling over rocks, sticks and leaves. Once I almost rolled over a snake, which I'm still feeling traumatized about.

Some skating pals and I also started going to the Altoona Skatepark that summer — it was the Dark Ages before the Lauridsen Skatepark opened downtown. I spent hours wobbling back and forth in the half pipe, trying to hype myself up enough to drop in.

Today, I still love to trail skate, and I'm way more confident at the skatepark. But best of all, Des Moines Roller Derby is back in action. We're growing the team, teaching new people how to skate, and finally starting to set up scrimmages with other teams around the Midwest.

My top 3: Roller skating in Des Moines

1. Trails aren't just for bikes. When it's not absolutely sweltering outside, there's nothing like a trail skate. My go-to trail for beginners is the loop around Waterworks Park in Des Moines — it's flat and about a mile long, and perfect for figuring out the basics.

More comfortable skaters should head to the south side and do the Easter Lake trail, which has some fun hills and looks beautiful in the fall, as long as you watch out for detritus on the ground.

2. Skatepark, baby! I am not an expert park skater, but the Lauridsen Skatepark was a gamechanger for quad skaters around the metro. I'm still too scared to drop in on the biggest bowls, but the smallest bowl, the halfpipe and the snake run (which has no live snakes, so far!) are my best friends.

If you're intimidated by Lauridsen, my favorite starter skatepark in town is the American Legion Park in Valley Junction. It's smaller and quieter, and there's a perfect, tiny ramp to learn drop-ins.

Some friends and I run the @rollerskatedesmoines account on Instagram. We do meet-ups at skateparks and trails around the metro. Come hang out!

3. Become a cornbaby. The most special and perfect way to learn to skate, in my opinion, is by joining a roller derby league. My friends on Des Moines Roller Derby are incredible teachers and pals, and we're always excited to meet new people. Whether you're a former derby person looking for a fun time to come back, or if you want to join our "corn babies" newbie program, check us out!

Eat This, Drink That

Korean fried chicken basket, $15: If you love fried chicken, you must try the Korean fried chicken at this relative newcomer that just moved to new space in West Des Moines. Chef Jenny Lee Symonds fries tender chicken inside a crispy crust and then coats the nuggets with sauces such as gochu glaze, a spicy fermented red chili pepper paste. We ordered the japchae noodles ($12) as well for some refreshing glass noodles with veggies. —Susan Stapleton

Get it:Jennie Lee’s Korean + American Kitchen opened at 3701 EP True Parkway, Suite 400 in West Des Moines this summer. Head over there from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or order ahead at 515-223-6770.

Blackberry and basil jar, $10: What does summer taste like? Find out with a jar of cocktails that start with a base, like watermelon and basil or raspberry and mint, then add vodka, gin, rum or tequila muddled in a Mason jar and topped with San Pellegrino. We went with the blackberry and basil for a refreshing afternoon break. —Susan Stapleton

Get it:The Continental moved into new space in the East Village in late June. Check it out at 407 E. Fifth St., Des Moines. The bar is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. or give ’em a call at 515-528-2300.

48 Hours Off

Friday evening: Des Moines native Justin Roberts returns to his home state with fellow musician Inez Barlatier for two free shows in the Ankeny Band Shell at Ankeny's Wagner Park. Roberts, dubbed by the New York Times as the "Judie Blume of kiddie rock," performs music for children that doesn't speak down to them. His first free event tales place at 6 p.m. with another event at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Lauridsen Amphitheater in Des Moines.

Saturday afternoon: Ingersoll Live celebrates its 18th year with a festival on the 2800 block of Ingersoll Avenue. Live music, rides and a variety of family-friendly activities fill this event from 4 to 11 p.m. Try some food from local restaurants including Chocolaterie Stam, Karam’s Grill, Kona Ice, Star Bar, Nina’s Tacos, Panka Peruvian or Bubble Tea Kups.

Sunday afternoon: You might not be able to see Aaron Sorkin's adaption of the novel 1960 "To Kill A Mockingbird" in New York this weekend, but you'll be able to see it in Iowa. The tour company version of the Broadway show includes Richard Thomas playing Atticus Finch. The updated version of Harper Lee's American classic plays at the Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St., at 1 p.m. with another show at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $40 to $185.

Around Town

My Day Job

After that politics internship ended in early 2020, I knew I wanted to stick around Des Moines for the long haul. I worked for about a year as the Register's retail reporter, then spent some time working at another publication.

I came back to the Register this spring as a political reporter — for real this time. I've covered abortion in Iowa and the 3rd District House race, plus a smorgasbord of other state politics.

You can follow my work on Twitter, @katie_akin, or by subscribing to our Politics Newsletter.

