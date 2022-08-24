Traffic restrictions for Liberty St. S near Madrona Ave. SE

City of Salem crews will be working on curb ramps at Liberty St. S near Madrona Ave. SE that will restrict traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Sept. 2

One lane of northbound Liberty Street S near Madrona will be closed and no left turns will be permitted onto Madrona heading west while new Americans with Disabilities Act accessible curb ramps are installed and repaving is completed.

The work that started Tuesday is expected to take about 10 days.

The Current Road Conditions Map on the City of Salem website has information on scheduled and emergency road closures.