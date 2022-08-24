ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesman Journal

Traffic restrictions for Liberty St. S near Madrona Ave. SE

By Statesman Journal staff
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPlj1_0hTLch4Z00

City of Salem crews will be working on curb ramps at Liberty St. S near Madrona Ave. SE that will restrict traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until Sept. 2

One lane of northbound Liberty Street S near Madrona will be closed and no left turns will be permitted onto Madrona heading west while new Americans with Disabilities Act accessible curb ramps are installed and repaving is completed.

The work that started Tuesday is expected to take about 10 days.

The Current Road Conditions Map on the City of Salem website has information on scheduled and emergency road closures.

Comments / 0

Related
kezi.com

Traffic on McKenzie Highway slowed near Vida due to fatal crash

VIDA, Ore. -- McKenzie Highway, also known as Highway 126, has had one lane closed due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation says. ODOT reports one lane of the highway is closed near milepost 31, which is 5 miles east of Vida, due to a crash. Oregon State Police officials say there has been at least one fatality, but they have not yet provided other details about the crash itself. Officials say this will be an extended closure as they investigate and clean up the wreck. ODOT says to look out for crews in the area.
VIDA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrona#Traffic#Liberty St S#Americans
Lincoln City Homepage

Driver crashes SUV through guardrail

A man crashed his SUV through the guardrail on the corner of SE 32nd Street and SE Fleet Avenue early Saturday, getting his vehicle stuck in the trees because he “forgot there was a turn there.”. Immediately after the crash, the man could be heard moving through the bushes...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
msn.com

Motorcyclist dead in Highway 26 crash east of Sandy

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car on Highway 26 east of Sandy on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Emergency responders and troopers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to near milepost 26. Troopers said a Hillsboro man driving a Honda Accord crossed into oncoming traffic...
SANDY, OR
kptv.com

Portland man dies at hospital after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 48-year-old man died at an area hospital Thursday after he was hit by a driver in Canby. Just before 4:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 99E near milepost 22. Oregon State Police said an investigation revealed a driver in a Toyota Corolla was northbound when they struck a man who was in the lane of travel.
PORTLAND, OR
kykn.com

Cherriots Introduces a New Express Bus Route

Beginning in September, Cherriots will introduce a new connection between the communities of Keizer, Woodburn, and Wilsonville. A new regional express bus route, Route 80X – Wilsonville/Keizer Express, is a weekday route that originates at the Keizer Transit Center, makes a stop at the Woodburn Memorial Transit Center, and then continues on to the Wilsonville Transit Center. The same stops are made on the return trip.
WOODBURN, OR
kezi.com

Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash

ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
ALBANY, OR
KXL

Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road

WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night. Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars. A man walking along the...
WASHOUGAL, WA
msn.com

This New Ramen Shop, Tucked Under the Hawthorne Bridge, Makes All Its Noodles In-House

The way hip hop heads talk about rap, or Red Sox fans talk about baseball — that’s how Ryan Callahan talks about ramen. As a teenager, he’d drive to Portland from Salem to eat his way through the city’s ramen shops. He spent his young adulthood in the depths of online ramen-head subreddits and internet communities, talking about the specifics of noodle extruders and tare ratios. He’s traveled to other cities to try bowls at buzzy pop-ups and lauded ramen shops. He talks about people like Keizo Shimamoto and Ramen Lord with reverence, lamenting the closure of the cult-favorite Ramen Shack in Orange County. It was that passion that fueled the opening of his house-made ramen cart in Salem.
PORTLAND, OR
kezi.com

Massive illegal marijuana operation raided near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports that they and a host of other law enforcement agencies have carried out a search warrant at an illegal marijuana operation, seizing thousands of plants, making one arrest and releasing several migrant workers believed to be victims of human trafficking.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy