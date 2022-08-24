ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five sentenced to federal prison in Burlington drug scheme involving 362 pounds of meth

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Five Burlington men were sentenced to federal prison in a drug trafficking scheme involving the seizure of 362 pounds of methamphetamine.

Rudolph Sinclair Allen, 37; Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr., 51; Demetrius Antre Goudy, 42; Gregory Jermain Johnson, 36; and Brian Keith Davis, Jr., 42, were all sentenced to varying prison terms in connection to a drug conspiracy that started by at least Dec. 1, 2019, and continued until Nov. 2, 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa.

On Jan. 24, 2020, Julie Mason, 54, of Burlington was stopped in Arizona, where the Arizona Department of Public Safety seized 362 pounds of meth, Westphal said. It was the department's largest single seizure of meth at the time.

Mason pleaded guilty to charges of drug conspiracy but has not yet been sentenced, Westphal said. She previously served 12 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections on other drug charges.

The court concluded those charged were all part of a larger drug scheme to distribute the meth in the Burlington area, according to Westphal. Allen and Johnson either sold the meth themselves or acted as distributors, providing the drugs to "lower-level dealers" including Stewart, Goudy and David, Westphal said.

According to court documents, all five men sentenced in connection to the scheme pleaded guilty to their charges, including:

  • Allen, who was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for two counts of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
  • Johnson, who was sentenced in July to approximately 14 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for the same charges as Allen.
  • Stewart, who was sentenced in July to 17 years in federal prison and 5 years of supervised release for one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
  • Goudy, who was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for two counts of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.
  • Davis, who was sentenced Wednesday to 10 1/2 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release for two counts of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and six counts of possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of meth.

Two other people in connection with the case, Marcus Johnson, 46, and Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, of Burlington, both pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy charges but have yet to be sentenced.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

Public Safety
