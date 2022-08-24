ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Huckabee Sanders to headline Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst's Roast and Ride fundraiser

By Brianne Pfannenstiel, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Former White House press secretary and Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will headline U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst's Roast and Ride fundraiser this fall.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a good friend and relentless fighter for our strong, conservative values," Ernst said in a statement. "I am thrilled to have Sarah joining me, and so many Iowans, for this year’s Roast & Ride."

Huckabee Sanders has been to Iowa several times, including headlining an event for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018. She also joined former Republican President Donald Trump at a November 2020 rally in Des Moines.

“Joni Ernst is on the frontlines every day, pushing back against the radical policies of the far left in Washington, D.C., and I am excited to join my friend at her annual Roast & Ride this year," Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. "Iowans, like Arkansans, know that we need to elect strong conservatives in November who will defend our freedom and enact bold reforms."

Ernst is bringing back the annual fundraiser, scheduled for October 22, after a brief hiatus in 2021. This time she's adding in a new twist. Ernst, who is a retired lieutenant colonel in the Iowa Army National Guard, will host a military ruck, or a march made with a weighted rucksack, in addition to the traditional motorcycle ride and pig roast.

Over the years, the event has been a major draw for national political figures like Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Ambassador Nikki Haley and more.

Brianne Pfannenstiel is the chief politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at bpfann@dmreg.com or 515-284-8244. Follow her on Twitter at @brianneDMR.

