Ocean County, NJ

PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Accidents
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO VICTIMS SHOT ON HOOPER BLVD

We have a reporting of a shooting in the area of 1769 Hooper Ave. Police are searching for two light skin Puerto Rican males who fled the scene in a silver mercedes. We have confirmed reports of two gun shot victims. The first victim is being transported to Jersey Shore by medevac, suffering from abdominal wounds. The second victim was a trauma code and is en route to Community Medical Center. We will update our page as new developments become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Sobriety Checkpoint Coming To Toms River

TOMS RIVER –New Jersey State Police have announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Ocean County in order to reduce the number of crashes caused by driving under the influence. The sobriety checkpoint will be present on August 27 in Toms River. State Troopers will be...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO GARBAGE TRUCKS COLLIDE CAUSING SERIOUS INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of two garbage trucks that collided on Rt 9 near Whitty. One truck crashed into the back of the other. We have unconfirmed reports that the second garbage truck driver’s leg was amputated in the accident. Medevac LZ has been established at the soccer field on Whitty.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
midjersey.news

August 26, 2022

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH, NJ (OCEAN)–Just before 2:00 p.m. yesterday, August 25, 2022, Point Pleasant Fire Departments were sent to the 2400 Block of Willow Street for a well involved car fire with exposure issues. Firefighters arrived and quickly knocked down the fire. No other details are available at this time.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: CAR CRASHES INTO TREE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car that crashed into a tree on the 0 block of Warren Grove Road. This is a developing story and no additional details are available at this time. Use caution in the area.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
