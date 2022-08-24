Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation underway in Toms River, NJ along Hooper Avenue
A joint investigation is underway after a man was murdered and two others were injured early Saturday morning in Toms River Township. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little made the announcement on Saturday. Through the preliminary investigation, still in its early stages, both law...
Man dead, 2 injured in Toms River shopping center shooting
A man is dead and two others are injured after shots were fired in a Toms River shopping center.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting erupts nears Toms River shopping center, officials say
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. - A triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured is under investigation in Ocean County. Police reportedly found three victims when they responded to reports of gunfire near a shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue in Toms River around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.
TOMS RIVER: TWO VICTIMS SHOT ON HOOPER BLVD
We have a reporting of a shooting in the area of 1769 Hooper Ave. Police are searching for two light skin Puerto Rican males who fled the scene in a silver mercedes. We have confirmed reports of two gun shot victims. The first victim is being transported to Jersey Shore by medevac, suffering from abdominal wounds. The second victim was a trauma code and is en route to Community Medical Center. We will update our page as new developments become available.
Truck Driver Trapped In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)
A truck driver was heavily entrapped after a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Route 9 at Dugan Lane in Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR...
Fugitive Captured in Lacey Township Home
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 12:03 a.m., Officers Walsh and...
New Jersey Police Rescue 11 from Sinking Boat in Jersey Shore Canal
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – You wouldn’t think it, but at times, depending upon the tides...
Sobriety Checkpoint Coming To Toms River
TOMS RIVER –New Jersey State Police have announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Ocean County in order to reduce the number of crashes caused by driving under the influence. The sobriety checkpoint will be present on August 27 in Toms River. State Troopers will be...
You may have bought knock off merchandise from a South Toms River, NJ business
There is a chance that you may have purchased or at the very least spotted a knockoff counterfeit version of a product with an established brand at a store in South Toms River. As such, a South Toms River man who ran a business in the township has been arrested...
10 of the Deadliest Intersections in NJ, 2 of Them are at the Jersey Shore
It is something we have to deal with all the time in New Jersey, traffic. Especially in Ocean County and Monmouth County - the Jersey Shore. Please take it easy when you drive on New Jersey roadways. I've written a lot of articles about the worst intersections but I had...
FREEHOLD: MONMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF RECOGNIZES K9 OFFICERS ON NATIONAL DOG DAY
It’s National Dog Day and today the #MCSONJ celebrates and salutes all K-9s with a special acknowledgement to the MCSO’s K-9 Unit. #SheriffGolden runs the largest K-9 Unit in Monmouth County consisting of eight handlers and 10 K-9s who are called upon year round to assist with patrols, tracking, explosive and narcotics detection.
TOMS RIVER: TWO GARBAGE TRUCKS COLLIDE CAUSING SERIOUS INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of two garbage trucks that collided on Rt 9 near Whitty. One truck crashed into the back of the other. We have unconfirmed reports that the second garbage truck driver’s leg was amputated in the accident. Medevac LZ has been established at the soccer field on Whitty.
August 26, 2022
POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH, NJ (OCEAN)–Just before 2:00 p.m. yesterday, August 25, 2022, Point Pleasant Fire Departments were sent to the 2400 Block of Willow Street for a well involved car fire with exposure issues. Firefighters arrived and quickly knocked down the fire. No other details are available at this time.
N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress
A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
Keansburg, NJ man arrested for trying to pay Middletown, NJ minor money to expose themselves
Police in Middletown Township have arrested a Keansburg man who tried and committed an unfathomable crime involving a minor. Details of the case and charges were announced on Friday afternoon by Middletown Township Police Chief Craig Weber. The incident took place on Tuesday when police said that 42-year-old Marcus Brady...
OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU RECOGNIZE HIM – WANTED FOR ROBBERY
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspect Wanted for Robbery. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing a victim at a casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Sunday, August 21, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the male...
BARNEGAT: CAR CRASHES INTO TREE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a car that crashed into a tree on the 0 block of Warren Grove Road. This is a developing story and no additional details are available at this time. Use caution in the area.
Shots fired at walker on NJ canal trail leads to 16 hour standoff
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
Fake gas main break leads to theft of cash, jewelry from NJ house
GREENWICH (Gloucester) – A man wearing a mask and identifying himself as a state worker, complete with an identification badge, knocked on the door of a house at Broad and Harmony on Tuesday afternoon and told the resident that his "crew" had hit a gas main while digging. Township...
