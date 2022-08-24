Dennis Rodman reverses course, won’t go to Russia to seek Brittney Griner’s release

Read full article on original website
Dennis Rodman Says He’s No Longer Going To Russia To Free Brittney Griner
Update (8/25/22 10:50 a.m. EST): Dennis Rodman walked back his previous claim that he was going to fly to Russia to try to release Brittney Griner. The former NBA player revealed that he no longer plans to head to Russia to ABC News on Monday. Aside from the plan to reverse course, a State Department spokesperson also reiterated that the basketball player’s trip was not planned by government officials. “He would not be traveling on behalf of the U.S. government,” Ned Price told the outlet.
NBA・
Putin's limousine and cavalcade make late night dash to Kremlin - sparking fears he is plotting major new move in Ukraine war following rail station missile strike that killed 22
A 'midnight dash' by Vladimir Putin to the Kremlin has triggered fears he is plotting a major new move in the war in Ukraine. His Aurus limousine and cavalcade was seen driving at high speed to the Russian seat of power. Putin is in the habit of pre-recording key announcements...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Washington Examiner
Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan
China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Bill Barr said the most awkward moment of Trump's presidency was when he called his Cabinet secretaries 'losers' at the top of his lungs
Jounalist Bari Weiss asked Bill Barr to recount his most awkward moment at the Trump White House. Barr said it was the time Trump screamed at his Cabinet and called them "losers." He also said Trump was bad at managing people despite his busines background. Bill Barr was up close...
Washington Examiner
READ IN FULL: Redacted affidavit justifying raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home released
On Friday, the Justice Department released a heavily redacted version of the affidavit laying out the justifications for the FBI's search and seizure of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort on Aug. 8. Trump and others had called for the full version of the affidavit to be released to the...
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Washington Examiner
Congress must rescue Biden from his defeatist policies
Iranian hard-liners have been circulating a list of "concessions" worth tens of billions of dollars to which the Biden administration has allegedly agreed, all to get Tehran to come into compliance with a nuclear agreement that is near expiring. For the Biden administration, a collapse of fortitude in the face...
Dennis Rodman Backs Out of Brittney Griner Release Mission: Report
Dennis Rodman has now canceled his plans to get involved in the Brittney Griner case after having recently said he would be making a trip to Russia. The Hall of Famer had revealed his plans to NBC News over the weekend. Rodman said that he received permission to help bring Griner home. However, the U.S. State Department currently has an advisory in place which urges Americans not to travel to Russia. The United States continues to consider Griner “wrongfully detained.”
Washington Examiner
Ukrainian immigrant linked to organized crime conned her way into Trump's inner circle
A Russian-speaking Ukrainian immigrant and fraudster linked to organized crime posed as a Rothschild to gain close access to Donald Trump's inner circle, even posing for a picture at Mar-a-Lago with the former president, according to an investigation. Inna Yashchyshyn spent many years as a con artist under her given...
Washington Examiner
White House defends Biden on anniversary of deadly Kabul airport bombing
White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre defended President Joe Biden's response to the anniversary of the bombing at the Kabul airport that resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghan civilians. The president issued a statement on Friday morning honoring their loss, saying in part, "Today, I...
Washington Examiner
Zelensky: Europe 'one step away from a radiation disaster'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that if it wasn't for the quick work of technicians at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday, the country would be dealing with the "consequences of the radiation accident." The nuclear plant was temporarily cut off from the electric...
Washington Examiner
Slow progress: Ukraine’s perilous path to victory
After six months of duking it out with a putative superpower, Ukraine and its rock star president, Volodymyr Zelensky, have emerged “bloodied, but unbowed.”. Embolden by the ability of Ukraine’s highly motivated fighters to exploit Russia’s many battlefield blunders and equipped with an ever-growing arsenal of modern Western weaponry, Zelensky, who once practically begged Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate, now calls for total victory and the complete expulsion of Russian troops from Ukrainian soil.
Washington Examiner
Biden's Iran nuclear deal sets the stage for a real 'forever war'
Word from Vienna suggests a further American collapse is in progress as Europe tries to broker a renewed Iran nuclear deal. With sanctions lifted and oil sales permitted, Iranian authorities will reap tens of billions of dollars, much of which will flow to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps coffers. While the White House is trying to spin this deal as one that is robust and foolproof, facts suggest otherwise.
Washington Examiner
Judge rejects Danchenko effort to use classified information in Durham trial
A federal judge rejected an effort by Igor Danchenko to use certain classified information in the upcoming trial brought by special counsel John Durham against the alleged main source for British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s dossier. Danchenko was charged last year with five counts of making false statements to the...
Washington Examiner
Republicans eye Zuckerberg congressional testimony after Hunter Biden laptop reveal
House Republicans want to haul Mark Zuckerberg in front of Congress to explain himself after the Meta chief admitted Facebook throttled the Hunter Biden laptop story. In a surprise appearance Thursday on the Joe Rogan Experience, Zuckerberg revealed that the company's decision to clamp down on the dissemination of the laptop story came after the FBI warned the company that Russia-backed campaigns may dump misinformation ahead of the 2020 election. The remarks have sparked outrage among many Republicans.
