NBA

Dennis Rodman reverses course, won’t go to Russia to seek Brittney Griner’s release

By Heather Hamilton, Social Media Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Update (8/25/22 10:50 a.m. EST): Dennis Rodman walked back his previous claim that he was going to fly to Russia to try to release Brittney Griner. The former NBA player revealed that he no longer plans to head to Russia to ABC News on Monday. Aside from the plan to reverse course, a State Department spokesperson also reiterated that the basketball player’s trip was not planned by government officials. “He would not be traveling on behalf of the U.S. government,” Ned Price told the outlet.
