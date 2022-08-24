Dennis Rodman reverses course, won’t go to Russia to seek Brittney Griner’s release

Dennis Rodman has now canceled his plans to get involved in the Brittney Griner case after having recently said he would be making a trip to Russia. The Hall of Famer had revealed his plans to NBC News over the weekend. Rodman said that he received permission to help bring Griner home. However, the U.S. State Department currently has an advisory in place which urges Americans not to travel to Russia. The United States continues to consider Griner “wrongfully detained.”

