Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
LPD searching for possible witness in shooting of 4-year-old
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a possible witness in a shooting investigation. According to investigators, a man was inside the Liberty gas station on Campbell Avenue just before a 4-year-old girl was shot outside. The shooting happened at 9:46 p.m., on August 23.
Danville 14-year-old charged first-degree murder in deadly robbery
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police said a 14-year-old is now charged with first-degree murder in a deadly robbery. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on August 16 in the 300 block of Halifax Street. The victim was identified as Patrick Lanigan Duffy. Police said officers apprehended...
cbs19news
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
14-year-old facing murder charges in homicide investigation, Danville police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 14-year-old who is connected with a homicide investigation is now facing first-degree murder charges, according to the Danville Police Department. Police arrested the Danville teen on Thursday, Aug. 18. on robbery and use of a firearm in regards to a homicide case from Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officers responded to the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8. Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
WSLS
26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County
BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
WDBJ7.com
Young girl injured in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Ave. Police say they responded at 9:46 p.m. to an area near the store after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Rocky Mount crash
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man is now charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two in Rocky Mount last month. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway on July 19 and left Melissa Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18 dead, according to police.
WSET
Juvenile faces felony charge after bringing gun to Appomattox Co. private school: Sheriff
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office said a gun was reported at a private school in the area on Friday afternoon. Sheriff Donald Simpson said at 12:20 p.m. a gun was reported at Cornerstone Christian Academy. The sheriff said the school did not go into...
Martinsville man dead after shooting at Franklin Co. home, authorities say
UPDATE 10:04 a.m. (8/25/22): Franklin County authorities shared additional details about Wednesday night’s shooting in Boones Mill, including the name of the man who was found dead at the scene. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 about a shooting at a Boones Mill […]
wfxrtv.com
Franklin Co. authorities investigating reports of shooting
An investigation is underway in Franklin County following reports of a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday night. Franklin Co. authorities investigating reports of …. Charlie Brewer earns Liberty Flames starting quarterback …. Friday Night Blitz Previews : Salem Spartans. Sen. Kaine tours Troutville green energy manufacturer. Big battle being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
wfxrtv.com
Bus 100 will adjust route due to sinkhole in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A warning for drivers who drive down Highland Drive in Botetourt County. The Botetourt County Public Schools put out an alert on its Facebook page about a section of Highland Drive off of Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area that will remain closed because of a sinkhole. It happened due to Thursday night’s storms.
WSET
Crews work together to free people trapped inside of car after crash in Pamplin
PAMPLIN, Va. (WSET) — Multiple emergency crews responded to Pamplin on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a vehicle crash. The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) said crews were called to the 18000 block of Richmond Highway at the Pamplin Exxon just before 2 p.m. The department said 2...
WSET
Do you know him? Danville Police looking for unidentified person of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is looking for a person of interest they said may know something about a crime. On Monday, the department shared a picture of a man on their Facebook page. The department said they need help to identify them and to take...
wfxrtv.com
Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
WSLS
Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard
ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. Drivers should avoid I-81S in Roanoke County if they can due to a tractor crash causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 138.4 mile marker and has led to a 3-mile traffic backup.
WSLS
Road collapse repairs underway in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Crews are working to repair a road collapse in Botetourt County. The incident happened on Highland Drive off of Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area. VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said it was caused by a drainage pipe failure because of the recent heavy rain. No...
Comments / 3