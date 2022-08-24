ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

LPD searching for possible witness in shooting of 4-year-old

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a possible witness in a shooting investigation. According to investigators, a man was inside the Liberty gas station on Campbell Avenue just before a 4-year-old girl was shot outside. The shooting happened at 9:46 p.m., on August 23.
cbs19news

Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
Lynchburg, VA
WDBJ7.com

Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8. Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
WSLS

26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County

BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
WDBJ7.com

Young girl injured in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Ave. Police say they responded at 9:46 p.m. to an area near the store after...
WSLS

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Rocky Mount crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man is now charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two in Rocky Mount last month. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway on July 19 and left Melissa Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18 dead, according to police.
wfxrtv.com

Franklin Co. authorities investigating reports of shooting

An investigation is underway in Franklin County following reports of a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday night. Franklin Co. authorities investigating reports of …. Charlie Brewer earns Liberty Flames starting quarterback …. Friday Night Blitz Previews : Salem Spartans. Sen. Kaine tours Troutville green energy manufacturer. Big battle being...
WDBJ7.com

Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
wfxrtv.com

Bus 100 will adjust route due to sinkhole in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A warning for drivers who drive down Highland Drive in Botetourt County. The Botetourt County Public Schools put out an alert on its Facebook page about a section of Highland Drive off of Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area that will remain closed because of a sinkhole. It happened due to Thursday night’s storms.
wfxrtv.com

Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
WSLS

Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard

ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. Drivers should avoid I-81S in Roanoke County if they can due to a tractor crash causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 138.4 mile marker and has led to a 3-mile traffic backup.
WSLS

Road collapse repairs underway in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Crews are working to repair a road collapse in Botetourt County. The incident happened on Highland Drive off of Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area. VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said it was caused by a drainage pipe failure because of the recent heavy rain. No...
